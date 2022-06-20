Just months following 365 Days: This Day, we’ll be getting the third installment of the Polish romance movie series added to the service globally in August 2022 with it setting an August 19th, 2022 release date.

Known for breaking the Netflix top 10s at a time where the pandemic was raging around the world, the Polish adaptation of Blanka Lipińska’s novel 365 Days took the world by storm (even if it was far from critically acclaimed).

The first movie stormed onto Netflix back on June 7th, 2020 and as mentioned broke numerous top 10 records at the time. The second entry, arriving on Netflix just shy of two years later on April 27th, 2022 didn’t quite reach the same heights as the first. The sequel saw 122.20 million hours watched between April 25th and May 22nd, 2022. The first movie also saw a bump in viewership earlier this year achieving 16.33 million hours viewed between April 24th and May 8th.

The second and third movies were commissioned together by Netflix and subsequently filmed back-to-back and were originally just referred to as 365 Days Part 2 and 365 Days Part 3. Both of the sequels were filmed in Italy and Poland and saw Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Magdalena Lamparska reprising their roles (who will both return for the third entry too).

When will The Next 365 Days be on Netflix?

Both movies in the original announcement of the sequels were announced for 2022 releases and that’s now been confirmed.

As revealed on June 20th, we’ll be getting the third installment very quickly. In fact, between the second and third movie you’ll only have to wait a grand total of 114 days in total.

As mentioned above, Netflix announced via Facebook the release date for the third entry with a first look (embedded below) and caption saying:

“Ready to find out what happens next? The Next 365 Days premieres August 19”

What to expect from The Next 365 Days on Netflix?

The movies have been loosely adapting the books and at the end of 365 Days: This Day, here’s how things left off:

Laura gets kidnapped by Massimo’s twin brother Adriano.

Massimo tried to save Laura but that was all accounted for in Adriano’s plan.

Laura runs and she is shot by Anna.

Massimo shoots Adriano.

The movie concludes with Laura lying in the arms of Massimo.

We’re expecting the third movie to follow the third book (known as 365 dni #3 or The Next 365 Days: A Novel) which has the following synopsis courtesy of GoodReads:

“The global phenomenon and USA TODAY bestselling inspiration behind the Netflix film of the same name—the 365 Days series—continues as it follows the sizzling story of Laura and Massimo. As the wife of Don Massimo Torricelli, one of the most dangerous Mafia bosses in Sicily, Laura’s life is a roller coaster. She is often at risk, the potential target of Massimo’s unscrupulous enemies who will stop at nothing to destroy the powerful man. And when Laura is seriously injured in an attack, pregnant and fighting to survive, Massimo faces the toughest decision of his life. What will his life be without Laura? Will he be able to raise their child alone? What will the fate of his family be, and whose 365 days may come to a close?”

As per previous films, this is strictly rated 18 for adults only given the inclusion of more nude scenes than you can shake a stick at.

Will you be checking out the third entry in the 365 Days movie franchise? Let us know in the comments.