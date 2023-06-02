Best New TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: June 2nd, 2023

There’s plenty to binge on Netflix this weekend thanks to this week’s list of best new TV shows.

N = Netflix Original

The Flash (Season 9)

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 184

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh

Article Continues Below...

After nine seasons, Grant Gustin’s time as The Flash has come to an end, and with it, the conclusion of the Arrowverse.

After being struck by lightning, Barry Allen awakes from a coma to discover he has been gifted with super speed. By becoming The Flash, Barry uses his newfound power to fight crime in Central City.

Manifest (Season 4 – Part 2) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 62

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi| Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur

It’s finally here, the climactic end to the story of the passengers and crew of the Montego Air Flight 828.

When a commercial airliner suddenly reappears after being missing for five years, those aboard must reintegrate into society.

The Days (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kôji Yakusho, Kaoru Kobayashi, Oji Suzuka, Yuriko Ishida, Ken’ichi Endô

HBO’s dramatization of the Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster was a phenomenal success, raising the bar with dramas depicting historical events. Netflix has its own answer to Chernobyl with The Days, the dramatization of the key events of the Fukushima Nuclear Disaster.

Depicts the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant accident that occurred in 2011 over a period of 7 days. From the three perspectives of the government, corporate organizations, and those who put their lives on the line. It will approach what really happened on that day and in that place.

Heartland (Season 15)

Seasons: 15 | Episodes: 234

Genre: Drama, Family | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Amber Marshall, Shaun Johnston, Michelle Morgan, Chris Potter, Graham Wardle

One of Canada’s longest-running family dramas returns for its fifteenth season.

A multi-generational saga set in Alberta, Canada, and centered on a family getting through life together in both happy and trying times.

Fake Profile (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Romance, Thriller| Runtime: 40 Minutes

Cast: Carolina Miranda, Rodolfo Salas, Lincoln Palomeque, Manuela González, Iván Amozurrutia

One to rival The Days for the top non-English series on Netflix this weekend is the steamy Colombian drama Fake Profile.

Camila creates a sexy profile on the online dating app Spice looking for the man of her dreams. But her dreams quickly turn into nightmares, and Camila ends up falling into a web of sex, lies, and deception.

Which television shows have you been watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!