‘Chappelle’s Show’ Leaving Netflix Globally in July 2023

The sketch comedy series only ran for two main seasons on Comedy Central (a third was released as The Lost Episodes) but the legacy of Chappelle’s Show lives on thanks to its residence on Netflix and other streamers. It’s time on Netflix, however, looks to be up, though with both seasons leaving in July 2023.

Chappelle’s Show’s initial addition to Netflix came with controversy which led to the program being pulled. As you may remember, Dave Chappelle released a video detailing how he was removed from the ability to earn money out of Chappelle’s Show. He took the opportunity to implore Netflix to pull the show to which they obliged.

The show was temporarily removed from Netflix following the dispute and after a renegotiated deal was put in place between ViacomCBS (now Paramount) that saw the show not only head to Netflix in the US but Netflix in most regions of the world.

So to recap the timeline, Netflix in the United States picked up seasons 1 and 2 on November 1st, 2020. It was there for 24 days before being removed (alongside the release of the video from Chappelle) and eventually re-added (along with a second video from Dave Chappelle) on February 12th, 2021.

Netflix in international regions then picked up seasons 1 and 2 on March 1st, 2023.

The show featured in the Netflix top 10s in a handful of countries, including the United States and Australia. In the US, the show currently resides on both Netflix and Paramount+ but did also feature on HBO Max for a period of time too.

Now, just over two years since Netflix acquired the streaming rights, those are now up, and the show is due to depart. A removal notice is now showing (and Netflix confirmed via a press release) that both seasons are set to leave Netflix.

The removal notice states that your “Last day to watch on Netflix” is June 30th, with the show’s actual removal planned for July 1st.

Assuming the show doesn’t get renewed, there’s still plenty of Dave Chappelle remaining on Netflix with his multiple stand-up specials, including Equanimity and The Bird Revelation, Sticks & Stones, and the most recent, The Closer.

Netflix also has a slew of other sketch comedies to watch too, including all three seasons (in the US) of Documentary Now! and our favorite, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.

Will you miss Chappelle’s Show when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.