Best New Shows on Netflix This Week: April 30th, 2022

We wave goodbye to two incredible originals on Netflix this week, Ozark, and Grace and Frankie. Thankfully we can welcome back an excellent anime series, and say hello to an exciting new animated series that we’re sure all families can enjoy.

Here are the best new TV shows on Netflix this week:

Ozark (Season 4B) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 44

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Julia Garner

After 4 seasons of twists, turns, corruption, and backstabbing, the Byrde’s story comes to a climactic end. One of the best crime dramas on Netflix, there’s going to be an Ozark shape hole left in the lineup of originals after this.

After his business partner is caught skimming off the top of the Navarro Cartel, Marty Byrde and his family are left with no choice but to move to Ozarks. Forced to launder millions of dollars for the Cartel, the Byrdes must start from scratch and begin building a legitimate business to funnel and clean the cartel’s dirty laundry.

Grace and Frankie (Season 7) N

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 94

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, June Diane Raphael

Grace and Frankie is the second big Original to come to an end on Netflix this week as say goodbye to the wonderful comedic pair of Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Two former rivals, Grace and Frankie are shocked to discover that for the best twenty years their husbands have not only been work partners, but also lovers. Finally having the confidence to come out of the closet, Robert and Sol intend to divorce their wives and marry each other, as Grace and Frankie feel like their lives are falling apart, they rely on each other for support.

The 7 Lies of Lea (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Raïka Hazanavicius, Khalil Ben Gharbia, Marguerite Thiam, Maïra Schmitt, Théo Fernandez

The new french drama may turn a lot of heads this weekend, especially if you’re looking for something more

Follows a woman who stumbles upon the body of Ismael, a teenager who disappeared thirty years earlier, with the event taking her back to 1991 and seeing her wake up every morning in the body of a different person.

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Darren Barnet, Aleks Le, Mallory Low, Keone Young, Shelby Rabara

Fans of Kung Fu Panda are likely to love Netflix’s latest animated series Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles.

Yuichi, the teenage Rabbit is a descendant of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, but in order to protect their city from the Yokai monsters, he must undergo an epic quest to become a true Samurai.

Komi Can’t Communicate (Part 2) N

Parts: 1 | Episodes: Weekly

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Aoi Koga, Gakuto Kajiwara, Rie Murakawa, Rumi Ookubo, Junya Enoki

One of Netflix’s funniest and most charming anime shows returns for brand new weekly episodes!

Shouko Komi begins her first day at a prestigious private high school where she instantly rises to the very top thanks to her beautiful looks, black hair, and tall stature. However, she’s terrible at communicating and scares away other students. When fellow student Hitohito Tadano realizes that Shouki is poor at communicating, and likely has never had a single friend, he makes it his number one goal to help Shouki make one hundred friends so that she can overcome her communication disorder.

What TV shows have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!