New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 14, 2025

Happy Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re planning a big date or a big night in to celebrate, Netflix will be there for you. 31 new releases touched down on Netflix this week and there’s been a lot of chopping and changing in the top 10s too. So here’s your complete rundown of everything new on Netflix this week.

For what’s still to come in February 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix, and also remember we’re keeping our giant 2025 release calendar up to date. Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ve got a beloved 2015 anime series, Charlotte, dropping on Saturday, and on Sunday, a couple of Universal movies drop, including Don’t Let Go and Ted 2, plus Matthew McConaughey’s Gold.

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Rogue Agent (2022)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Director: Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson

Cast: James Norton, Matthew Douglas, Rob Malone

Writer: Michael Bronner, Adam Patterson, Declan Lawn

Runtime: 115 min / 1h 55m

Our first pick is on Netflix years after it first launched as an original in international territories several years ago. Thanks to two excellent performances from its leads, Gemma Arterton and James Norton, the stylish spy thriller has heaps of personality even if it wasn’t necessarily the best received movie when it launched. Based on the true story, it tells the story of career con man Robert Freegard, who managed to convince the world he was an MI5 agent, fooling victims into going into hiding. His story comes to a head when he falls in love and gets brought to justice.

La Dolce Villa (2025)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Director: Mark Waters

Cast: Scott Foley, Violante Placido, Maia Reficco

Writer: Elizabeth Hackett, Hilary Galanoy

Runtime: 99 min / 1h 39m

Netflix added several new romance titles this week in celebration of Valentine’s Day (you can find our full roundup here), but of all the new releases, the one that we think deserves the most traction is La Dolce Villa.

Per our review, where we gave it a three-star rating, we said Foley was the MVP of the film concluding:

“Fans of the Netflix romance genre will rejoice with a worthy addition to the mantle. Scott Foley, romantic chemistry, small-town Italian charm, DIY porn, just enough family drama, & a goat named Maltese will give you that comfort watch you were seeking when you clicked it.”

Gold (2016)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Action

Director: Stephen Gaghan

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramírez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Corey Stoll, Toby Kebbell, Bruce Greenwood, Stacy Keach

As mentioned, this one won’t be streaming until Sunday, but by our record, this is the first-ever time that the 2016 movie that received a Golden Globe nomination has ever streamed on Netflix. It was considered to be a box office bomb, but despite that, I’ve watched it multiple times and enjoyed my ride every single time, thanks to the sterling performance by Matthew McConaughey.

The biopic tells the story of Kenny Wells, a down-on-his-luck geologist who is searching desperately for his lucky break and may have just found it while out on a journey in the uncharted wilderness jungle of Indonesia. It’s a familiar tale of greed that’s well worth the 2 hour runtime.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week (February 8 to 14th, 2025)

Note: You can find an expanded version of this list on our New on Netflix hub page.

17 New Movies Added This Week

Aftermath (2024) – R – English

– R – English Death Before the Wedding (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Polish

– TV-14 – Polish Dhoom Dhaam (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Hello, Love, Again (2024) – TV-14 – Tagalog

– TV-14 – Tagalog Honeymoon Crasher (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French La Dolce Villa (2025) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Love Forever (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish

– TV-MA – Swedish Rambo (2008) – R – English

– R – English Rambo: Last Blood (2019) – R – English

– R – English Rogue Agent (2022) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Spencer (2021) – R – English

– R – English The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Indonesian

– TV-14 – Indonesian The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Trial by Fire (2018) – R – English

– R – English Umjolo: There is No Cure (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Zulu

– TV-MA – Zulu Uncle Drew (2018) – PG-13 – English

14 New TV Series Added This Week

American Pickers (Season 1) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Dog Days Out (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Dr. Coto’s Clinic (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese I Am Married…But! (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mandarin

– TV-MA – Mandarin Inheritance Detective (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Love Is Blind (Season 8) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – New episodes coming on February 21st

– TV-MA – English – New episodes coming on February 21st Melo Movie (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Nodame Cantabile (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Resident Alien (Season 3) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Surviving Black Hawk Down (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Exchange (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Arabic

– TV-14 – Arabic The Way We Wore (Season 1) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Valeria (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Kinda Pregnant (76 points) The Menu (58 points) Miss Congeniality (42 points) Uncle Drew (38 points) Aftermath (38 points) Back in Action (37 points) Fallen (21 points) How to Train Your Dragon 2 (20 points) Renegades (15 points) How to Train Your Dragon (12 points) Richie Rich (11 points) Rambo: Last Blood (10 points) La Dolce Villa (10 points) The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (10 points) The Boss Baby (9 points) Minions (7 points) Trial by Fire (7 points) Sing (6 points) Rogue Agent (6 points) The Secret Life of Pets (2 points) Honeymoon Crasher (2 points) Spencer (2 points) Bogotá: City of the Lost (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

We’re still waiting for some good news for Sweet Magnolias season 5, but until then, we’re keeping an eye on its top 10 performance, and this week, it pulled in a pretty good haul of points in the US Netflix TV top 10s. Coming in in a close second is the crime mystery series The Åre Murders, which is already set to be one of the biggest international series of the year, and it came completely out of left-field.

Sweet Magnolias (72 points) The Åre Murders (66 points) Apple Cider Vinegar (54 points) The Night Agent (44 points) Surviving Black Hawk Down (38 points) American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (32 points) Cassandra (32 points) The Recruit (32 points) Prison Cell 211 (18 points) WWE Raw (18 points) Cobra Kai (10 points) Alone Australia (6 points) Dog Days Out (5 points) Wrong Side of the Tracks (4 points) Mo (4 points) Resident Alien (3 points) American Primeval (1 point) Sakamoto Days (1 point)

The most popular lists are calculated from the daily top 10s in the Netflix user interface. If a title ranks as the number 1 show on a particular day, it gains ten points. The tenth most popular gets 1 point.

What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.