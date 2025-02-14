New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: February 14, 2025

Happy Valentine’s Day! Whether you’re planning a big date or a big night in to celebrate, Netflix will be there for you. 31 new releases touched down on Netflix this week and there’s been a lot of chopping and changing in the top 10s too. So here’s your complete rundown of everything new on Netflix this week.
For what’s still to come in February 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix, and also remember we’re keeping our giant 2025 release calendar up to date. Looking ahead to the weekend, we’ve got a beloved 2015 anime series, Charlotte, dropping on Saturday, and on Sunday, a couple of Universal movies drop, including Don’t Let Go and Ted 2, plus Matthew McConaughey’s Gold.
What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend
Rogue Agent (2022)
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Director: Declan Lawn, Adam Patterson
Cast: James Norton, Matthew Douglas, Rob Malone
Writer: Michael Bronner, Adam Patterson, Declan Lawn
Runtime: 115 min / 1h 55m
Our first pick is on Netflix years after it first launched as an original in international territories several years ago. Thanks to two excellent performances from its leads, Gemma Arterton and James Norton, the stylish spy thriller has heaps of personality even if it wasn’t necessarily the best received movie when it launched. Based on the true story, it tells the story of career con man Robert Freegard, who managed to convince the world he was an MI5 agent, fooling victims into going into hiding. His story comes to a head when he falls in love and gets brought to justice.
La Dolce Villa (2025)
Rating: TV-PG
Language: English
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Director: Mark Waters
Cast: Scott Foley, Violante Placido, Maia Reficco
Writer: Elizabeth Hackett, Hilary Galanoy
Runtime: 99 min / 1h 39m
Netflix added several new romance titles this week in celebration of Valentine’s Day (you can find our full roundup here), but of all the new releases, the one that we think deserves the most traction is La Dolce Villa.
Per our review, where we gave it a three-star rating, we said Foley was the MVP of the film concluding:
“Fans of the Netflix romance genre will rejoice with a worthy addition to the mantle. Scott Foley, romantic chemistry, small-town Italian charm, DIY porn, just enough family drama, & a goat named Maltese will give you that comfort watch you were seeking when you clicked it.”
Gold (2016)
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Action
Director: Stephen Gaghan
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramírez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Corey Stoll, Toby Kebbell, Bruce Greenwood, Stacy Keach
As mentioned, this one won’t be streaming until Sunday, but by our record, this is the first-ever time that the 2016 movie that received a Golden Globe nomination has ever streamed on Netflix. It was considered to be a box office bomb, but despite that, I’ve watched it multiple times and enjoyed my ride every single time, thanks to the sterling performance by Matthew McConaughey.
The biopic tells the story of Kenny Wells, a down-on-his-luck geologist who is searching desperately for his lucky break and may have just found it while out on a journey in the uncharted wilderness jungle of Indonesia. It’s a familiar tale of greed that’s well worth the 2 hour runtime.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week (February 8 to 14th, 2025)
Note: You can find an expanded version of this list on our New on Netflix hub page.
17 New Movies Added This Week
- Aftermath (2024) – R – English
- Death Before the Wedding (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Polish
- Dhoom Dhaam (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi
- Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Hello, Love, Again (2024) – TV-14 – Tagalog
- Honeymoon Crasher (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
- La Dolce Villa (2025) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- Love Forever (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish
- Rambo (2008) – R – English
- Rambo: Last Blood (2019) – R – English
- Rogue Agent (2022) – TV-MA – English
- Spencer (2021) – R – English
- The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Indonesian
- The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Trial by Fire (2018) – R – English
- Umjolo: There is No Cure (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Zulu
- Uncle Drew (2018) – PG-13 – English
14 New TV Series Added This Week
- American Pickers (Season 1) – TV-PG – English
- Cobra Kai (Season 6 – Part 3) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Dog Days Out (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English
- Dr. Coto’s Clinic (Seasons 1-2) – TV-PG – Japanese
- I Am Married…But! (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Mandarin
- Inheritance Detective (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Love Is Blind (Season 8) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – New episodes coming on February 21st
- Melo Movie (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean
- Nodame Cantabile (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Resident Alien (Season 3) – TV-14 – English
- Surviving Black Hawk Down (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Exchange (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Arabic
- The Way We Wore (Season 1) – TV-PG – English
- Valeria (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
- Kinda Pregnant (76 points)
- The Menu (58 points)
- Miss Congeniality (42 points)
- Uncle Drew (38 points)
- Aftermath (38 points)
- Back in Action (37 points)
- Fallen (21 points)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (20 points)
- Renegades (15 points)
- How to Train Your Dragon (12 points)
- Richie Rich (11 points)
- Rambo: Last Blood (10 points)
- La Dolce Villa (10 points)
- The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (10 points)
- The Boss Baby (9 points)
- Minions (7 points)
- Trial by Fire (7 points)
- Sing (6 points)
- Rogue Agent (6 points)
- The Secret Life of Pets (2 points)
- Honeymoon Crasher (2 points)
- Spencer (2 points)
- Bogotá: City of the Lost (1 point)
Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week
We’re still waiting for some good news for Sweet Magnolias season 5, but until then, we’re keeping an eye on its top 10 performance, and this week, it pulled in a pretty good haul of points in the US Netflix TV top 10s. Coming in in a close second is the crime mystery series The Åre Murders, which is already set to be one of the biggest international series of the year, and it came completely out of left-field.
- Sweet Magnolias (72 points)
- The Åre Murders (66 points)
- Apple Cider Vinegar (54 points)
- The Night Agent (44 points)
- Surviving Black Hawk Down (38 points)
- American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson (32 points)
- Cassandra (32 points)
- The Recruit (32 points)
- Prison Cell 211 (18 points)
- WWE Raw (18 points)
- Cobra Kai (10 points)
- Alone Australia (6 points)
- Dog Days Out (5 points)
- Wrong Side of the Tracks (4 points)
- Mo (4 points)
- Resident Alien (3 points)
- American Primeval (1 point)
- Sakamoto Days (1 point)
The most popular lists are calculated from the daily top 10s in the Netflix user interface. If a title ranks as the number 1 show on a particular day, it gains ten points. The tenth most popular gets 1 point.
What are you watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.