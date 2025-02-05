What’s New on Netflix for Valentine’s Day 2025

Love is in the air on Netflix this Valentine’s Day. With a brand-new season of Love Is Blind to look forward to, Netflix is also adding plenty of romantic movies and TV shows for the most romantic day of the year. Let’s dive into everything coming to Netflix for Valentine’s Day.

You can also search for all the romantic titles on Netflix by using the available sub-categories, and Netflix has also released brand new categories for 2025 (as first reported by Collider):

Category Name Category Code Classic Romantic Dramas 30267 Date Night 81398312 Emotional Films 4136 First-Love Dramas 18988 Human Connections 81271205 LGBTQ Stories 100010 Love is in the Air 81576602 Romantic Bollywood Movies 11310 Romantic Christmas Movies 1394527 Romantic Comedies 5475 Romantic Dramas 1255 Romantic Favorites 502675 Romantic Films 8883 Romantic Korean TV Comedies 1461331 Romantic TV Programmes 26156 Steamy Movies 11781 Steamy Romantic Movies 35800 Swipe Right 81582488 Valentine’s Day Movies 50117

Love Is Blind Celebrates 5 Years

Love Is Blind has been Netflix’s most successful reality television series. Since day one, the dating series has captivated audiences with its social experiment format, where hopeful singles blind-date in pods, hoping to find true love before meeting face-to-face and getting engaged.

The drama surrounding these matches has led to highly entertaining reunion specials, where contestants reunite and reveal what really went down. The show’s success has inspired multiple spin-offs in countries including Brazil, France, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, and Habibi.

The series will return for its 8th season on Netflix this Valentine’s Day!

New Netflix Original Movies for Valentine’s Day

Kinda Pregnant

Director: Tyler Spindel

Cast: Amy Schumer, Will Forte, Jillian Bell

Release Date: February 5th

Although IMDb doesn’t list romance in the categories for Kinda Pregnant, the movie definitely deserves a spot in this list. Comedian Schumer plays a woman who is jealous of her best friend who is expecting and decides to rep a fake baby bump so that she gets some of the attention. One thing she didn’t consider was that she’d fall for her dream guy creating a rather complicated situation.

Honeymoon Crasher

Director: Nicolas Cuche

Cast: Michèle Laroque, Julien Frison, Rossy de Palma, Gilbert Melki, Kad Merad

Release Date: February 12th

Originating from France, this movie arrives a couple of days before Valentine’s and is easily the least romantic movie on this entire list. The logline for the film is rather simple. One man who just got hitched is having to spend his honeymoon with his mother.

Dhoom Dhaam

Director: Sai Kishore Macha

Runtime: 142 Minutes

Cast: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi, Eljaz Khan, Kavin Dave, Mukul Chadda

Release Date: February 14th

The romantic comedy stars Yami Gautam, who previously appeared in Netflix’s most successful Indian film to date, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. She is joined by Pratik Gandhi, making his official Netflix debut.

The story follows Veer, a timid, animal-loving veterinarian, who is arranged to marry Koyal, a wild child with a loud personality. However, a case of mistaken identity sends the newlyweds on the run on their wedding day.

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

Director: Robert Ronny

Genre: Romance, Comedy | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Reza Rahadian, Jihane Almira, Sheila Dara Aisha

Release Date: February 14th

In this Indonesian rom-com, Reza Rahadian plays Reuben, a handsome playboy destined to inherit his father’s fortune. However, to receive the inheritance, Reuben must fulfill his father’s last wish: to marry the most beautiful girl in the world. He stages a dating show to find his match, but the one who truly catches his eye is Kiara, the show’s producer.

La Dolce Villa

Director: Mark Waters

Genre: Romance, Comedy | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Scott Foley, Violante Placido, Maia Reficco, Giuseppe Futia, Tommaso Basili

Release Date: February 14th

Eric, a successful businessman, is stunned when he learns that his daughter is using her life savings to restore a crumbling villa in Italy. However, upon his arrival, Eric finds himself falling for the charm and beauty of Italy.

Love Forever

Director: Staffan Lindberg

Genre: Romance, Comedy | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Matilda Källström, Charlie Gustafsson, Kjell Bergqvist, Anja Lundqvist, Vilhelm Blomgren

Release Date: February 14th

This Swedish rom-com is perfect for couples who have experienced the chaos of planning a wedding. The story follows Samuel and Hanna, a couple from Stockholm whose wedding in Gotland descends into chaos due to interference from their friends and family.

Umjolo: There Is No Cure

Director: Mthunzi Dubanaza

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Cast: Londeka Sishi, Busisiwe Mtshali, Tina Redman, Nombulelo Mhlongo, Yonda Thomas

Release Date: February 14th

After losing her title for publicly exposing a scandal, a former pageant queen works on a tell-all book while navigating the twists and turns of her love life.

New Netflix Original TV Shows on Netflix on Valentine’s Day

I Am Married…But! (Season 1)

Episodes: 12

Genre: Romance, Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Ko Chia-Yen, Jasper Liu, Samantha Ko, Tseng Ching Hua, Pipi Yao

After a long hiatus from dramas, Jasper Liu returns to acting, starring alongside Copycat Killer actress Ko Chia-Yen.

I-Ling has been married for three years but finds herself contemplating divorce from her husband, Zeng Xue-you, every week. Zeng is a complete momma’s boy who has never moved out despite being married for three years. I-Ling meets her soulmate on a dating app but finds herself torn between leaving her husband and starting a family.

Melo Movie (Season 1)

Episodes: 12

Genre: Romance, Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young

Arriving in time for Valentine’s Day, Melo Movie stars Choi Woo Shik, best known for his role in the Academy Award-winning Parasite, and Park Bo Young, who appeared in beloved K-dramas like Strong Woman Do Bong Soon and Daily Dose of Sunshine.

Kim Moo Bi dreams of becoming a film director like her father. She has quietly honed her craft over the years, working her way up to assistant director. One day, she meets Ko Gyeom, a former supporting actor turned film critic, and their lives take an unexpected turn.

Valeria (Season 4)

Episodes: 6

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 47 Minutes

Cast: Diana Gómez, Silma López, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott, Mazi Iglesias

After four seasons, Valeria is coming to an end. The Spanish comedy has charmed audiences since 2020, but sadly, fans will say goodbye to Diana Gómez and Valeria on Valentine’s Day.

The series follows Valeria as she seeks solace in her friends after facing setbacks in both her career and marriage.

New Licensed Romance Movies on Netflix US

Since the start of 2025, many new licensed romance movies have been added to Netflix US (other regions’ availability may vary and some titles are blocked on Netflix’s advertising tier):

Added to Netflix on January 1st

13 Going on 30 (2004) – Jennifer Garner stars as a teenager who wakes up as her 30-year-old self in this rom-com about second chances and self-discovery.

– Jennifer Garner stars as a teenager who wakes up as her 30-year-old self in this rom-com about second chances and self-discovery. Blended (2014) – Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore reunite in this story of two single parents finding love during an African vacation.

– Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore reunite in this story of two single parents finding love during an African vacation. Love Actually (2003) – A slightly late holiday favorite featuring an ensemble cast including Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson in intertwining love stories.

– A slightly late holiday favorite featuring an ensemble cast including Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson in intertwining love stories. Meet The Parents Collection: Meet the Parents (2000) Meet The Fockers (2004) Little Fockers (2010)

Notting Hill (1999) – Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts deliver rom-com magic in this story of a London bookseller and a Hollywood star.

– Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts deliver rom-com magic in this story of a London bookseller and a Hollywood star. Out of Africa (1985) – Meryl Streep and Robert Redford star in this romantic epic set in colonial Kenya.

– Meryl Streep and Robert Redford star in this romantic epic set in colonial Kenya. You, Me and Dupree (2006) – Kate Hudson stars alongside Owen Wilson and Matt Dillon in this rom-com.

– Kate Hudson stars alongside Owen Wilson and Matt Dillon in this rom-com. The Wedding Planner (2001) – Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey star in this classic rom-com.

Added to Netflix on January 26th

You Hurt My Feelings (2023) – Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars in this dramedy about marriage, honesty, and relationships.

About Time (2013) – Richard Curtis is behind this beloved British rom-com about a man who learns he can travel back in time and does so to win over the woman of his dreams.

– Richard Curtis is behind this beloved British rom-com about a man who learns he can travel back in time and does so to win over the woman of his dreams. An Affair to Remember (1957) – A true classic movie here starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr.

– A true classic movie here starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr. Definitely, Maybe (2008) – Ryan Reynolds headlines this rom-com from 2008.

– Ryan Reynolds headlines this rom-com from 2008. Fallen (2016) – A young girl is sent to reform school in this teen romance movie adapted from the book.

– A young girl is sent to reform school in this teen romance movie adapted from the book. From Prada to Nada (2011) – Camilla Belle and Alexa PenaVega star in book adaptation bout two Latina sisters who become penniless after their father dies.

– Camilla Belle and Alexa PenaVega star in book adaptation bout two Latina sisters who become penniless after their father dies. Miss Congeniality (2000) – Sandra Bullock appears in this rom-com about an FBI agent going undercover as a contestant in the Miss United States beauty pageant.

– Sandra Bullock appears in this rom-com about an FBI agent going undercover as a contestant in the Miss United States beauty pageant. Posesif (2017) – Indonesian teen romance drama about a student diver who risks her education and father-daughter relationship by dating a transfer student.

– Indonesian teen romance drama about a student diver who risks her education and father-daughter relationship by dating a transfer student. Return to the Blue Lagoon (1991) – Milla Jovovich and Brian Krause star in this sequel that will soon celebrate its 35th anniversary.

– Milla Jovovich and Brian Krause star in this sequel that will soon celebrate its 35th anniversary. Spanglish (2004) – Romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler.

– Romantic comedy starring Adam Sandler. The Wedding Planner (2001) – Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey headline this rom-com about a wedding planner saved by the man of her dreams.

– Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey headline this rom-com about a wedding planner saved by the man of her dreams. Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009) – Taraji P. Henson stars in this Tyler Perry musical rom-com.

– Taraji P. Henson stars in this Tyler Perry musical rom-com. Two Weeks Notice (2002) – One of Sandra Bullock’s early 2000s rom-coms.

– One of Sandra Bullock’s early 2000s rom-coms. When in Rome (2010) – Kristen Bell and Josh Duhamel headline this rom-com celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

– Kristen Bell and Josh Duhamel headline this rom-com celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. You, Me and Dupree (2006) – Anthony and Joe Russo (about to direct Netflix’s The Electric State) were behind this comedy about a friend who overstays his welcome at the house of his friend who just got hitched.

Added to Netflix on February 13th

Hello, Love, Again (2024) – A romance drama directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana from the Philippines.

Added to Netflix on February 25th

Really Love (2020) – Kofi Siriboe and Jade Eshete star in this Angel Kristi Williams movie about a black painter who tries to break into the competitive art world while falling into an unexpected romance with an ambitious law student.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix on Valentine’s Day 2025? Let us know in the comments below!