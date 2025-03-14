New Releases on Netflix This Week & Top 10 Movies & Series: March 14, 2025

It’s been a week! Welcome to your weekend rundown of everything new streaming on Netflix for the week ending March 14th, 2025. It’s been quieter than most weeks, with only 16 new TV series and movies landing over the past seven days, with Despicable Me 4 and Running Point taking home the most points in the top 10.

Note: As we didn’t upload a weekly breakdown last week, we’re actually going to combine the full list into the two full weeks of new titles. That ended up not being the worst thing in the world, given that this week has been particularly slow, as all the oxygen has been given to Netflix’s massive new blockbuster. Speaking of which…

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The Electric State (2025)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Cast: Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, Woody Harrelson

Writer: Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Simon Stålenhag

Let’s get it out of the way. Critics do not like this film. It’s been universally panned across the board, but I don’t know if it matters. Whether it’s through sheer curiosity because of the reviews or the fact that the artwork of this film within your Netflix UI has two of the biggest stars going right now in the form of Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Chris Pratt (Guardians of The Galaxy) we suspect this is going to do gangbuster numbers.

Based on the beloved and excellent graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag, the film follows our protagonist, Michelle, who is searching for her lost brother and must traverse across the United States with the help of a cute robot believed to be controlled by said brother and an ex-soldier.

Trap (2024)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Horror, Mystery

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Shyamalan

Writer: M. Night Shyamalan

Runtime: 105 min / 1h 45m

As we reported earlier in the week, Netflix unexpectedly picked up yet another theatrical movie from Warner Bros.’ 2024 slate this week, following a slew of them hitting over the festive period last year. This time, Netflix got the latest M. Night Shyamalan film, which features all the hallmark twists and turns you’d expect from the famed director.

The plot takes place when a father called Cooper and his teen daughter attend a pop concert and realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event. This is probably Shyamalan’s best film in quite a few years, and we’re glad those without Max can now catch it relatively soon after its theater release. Hartnett is the ultimate MVP of the film, as agreed by Vulture, who said in their review, “It works so much better than should be possible because of Hartnett, who gets a showcase on par with the one the filmmaker gave to James McAvoy in Split.”

Adolescence (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 4

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama

Cast: Ashley Walters, Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham

In what may be Netflix’s best new series of 2025 so far (it currently carries a 92 on Metacritic and 100% on Rotten Tomatoes), is the one-shot limited series Adolescence which is an intense thriller series involving the emotional journey that a father and family of a young boy accused of murder goes through. It’s got some familiar faces in it for fans of British dramas, and although it’ll only take you an evening to binge through, I can guarantee it’ll live with you long past the final episode comes to an end.

We got our hands on the series early and called it a gripping, deeply chilling, and touching drama.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix

Note: An expanded version of this list is available on the What’s New on Netflix hub page. There, you’ll find trailers and expanded details about each title, like its cast list, director, etc., and you can go right back through time to 2018!

21 New Movies Added These Past Two Weeks

Andrew Schulz: LIFE (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Audrey (2020) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Azaad (2025) – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship (2025) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Chaos: The Manson Murders (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Curse of the Seven Seas (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian

– TV-MA – Indonesian Delicious (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Emergency (2025) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Guilty Pleasure (2024) – TV-MA – Tagalog

– TV-MA – Tagalog How to Have Sex (2023) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Kraven the Hunter (2024) – R – English

– R – English Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (2025) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese Nadaaniyan (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Hindi

– TV-14 – Hindi Plankton: The Movie (2025) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English

– TV-Y7 – English Power Rangers (2017) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Thandel (2024) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu The Electric State (2025) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Redemption of Sin (2024) – TV-14 – Indonesian

– TV-14 – Indonesian Trap (2024) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English VidaaMuyarchi (2025) – TV-MA – Tamil

– TV-MA – Tamil Wanita Ahli Neraka (2024) – TV-MA – Indonesian

16 New TV Series Added These Past Two Weeks

Adolescence (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Beauty in Black (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (Season 1 – LIVE – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 7) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 3) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English Japan’s Number One Jerk Salaryman (Season 1 ) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Just One Look (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish

– TV-MA – Polish Love is Blind: Sweden (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish

– TV-MA – Swedish Medusa (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese

– TV-MA – Portuguese Mogura (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Perfect Match: A Trip of Friendship (Season 1) – TV-G – Mandarin

– TV-G – Mandarin Temptation Island (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-14 – N/A

– TV-14 – N/A The Leopard (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian

– TV-MA – Italian Welcome to the Family (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English When Life Gives You Tangerines (Limited Series – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean With Love, Meghan (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

It’s an animated one-two, and there’s just no stopping Despicable Me’s fourth entry, which arrived on Netflix for 10 months beginning last month. For anyone that thought Minions were dropping in popularity – think again. Elsewhere, you’ve got two Marvel Sony movies picking up points, and the documentary on Charlie Manson continues to gain steam.

Despicable Me 4 (74 points) Plankton: The Movie (62 points) Midnight in the Switchgrass (55 points) CHAOS: The Manson Murders (41 points) Friday (36 points) Sicario (36 points) Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (35 points) Trap (28 points) Venom: The Last Dance (18 points) Next Friday (17 points) Counterattack (16 points) Kraven the Hunter (10 points) Runaway Jury (5 points) Power Rangers (5 points) Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

Like a few renewals as of late, the season 2 order of Running Point came incredibly fast, and Netflix’s faith in the show continues to be rewarded in the US with Running Point picking up the biggest haul of points over the last seven days. That’s closely followed by Beauty in Black, another show that’s been given a prompt renewal.

Running Point (78 points) Beauty in Black (68 points) Zero Day (53 points) American Murder: Gabby Petito (39 points) Medusa (29 points) Love Is Blind (28 points) WWE Raw (20 points) Just One Look (16 points) Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney (15 points) Temptation Island (12 points) Adolescence (10 points) With Love, Meghan (9 points) Welcome to the Family (7 points) Formula 1: Drive to Survive (6 points) The Leopard (2 points)

Note: FlixPatrol compiles the most popular data. Points are gained by spending time in different positions in the top 10 daily. A movie that is featured in first place is given 10 points that day while a film in tenth is given 1 point.

Have a great weekend, everybody. We’ll be back on Sunday with your look ahead at what’s coming up over the next seven days. We should also be getting an expanded list of what’s coming up in April 2025 – until then, we’ve got you covered with a preliminary list here.