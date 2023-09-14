New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: September 14th, 2023

Happy Thursday and welcome to your first daily recap of what’s new on Netflix. Below, we’ll cover the seven new movies and seven new series that have touched down since the beginning of the week.

There’s still a lot to look forward to in the last few days of the week, include two classic HBO series in the form of The Pacific and Band of Brothers. We’re also getting a few new movies too. Want to see what the rest of September has in store for you? We just updated our preview of the releases coming up, which now includes Reptile, that’s moved from its initial October date.

Looking to watch something that’s about to be removed? On the removal docket over the next few days include the following:

Wish Upon a Unicorn (2020) – Sep 16

The Smart Money Woman (2020) – Sep 17

Residue (2020) – Sep 18

Tayo and Little Wizards (2020) – Sep 18

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix This Week

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Danish

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Bille August

Cast: Sidse Babett Knudsen, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Emilie Kroyer Koppel

Writer: Anders Frithiof August, Karen Blixen

Runtime: 94 min / 1h 34m

Netflix’s biggest international movie released in quite some time is Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction, which should be a useful stopgap for those waiting for The Crown and Bridgerton to return.

Directed by the award-winning director Billie August, the movie is about an expert in love helping a prince in the art of seduction that leads to controversy and love.

A making-of documentary was also released on Netflix alongside the movie, so if you’re interested in how the feature was crafted, there’s plenty of extra content to dive into.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Comedy, Crime

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie

Writer: Terence Winter, Jordan Belfort

Runtime: 180 min / 3h 0m

The Wolf of Wall Street really requires no introduction at this point. The excellent biopic from Scorsese documents the rise and eventual fall of the Wall Street wolf, Jordan Belfort.

It’s regularly rotated on and off Netflix, so it’s not like this movie is brand new, but given we’ve got Killers of the Flower Moon just around the corner, it’s a perfect time to revisit.

The Chosen (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Drama, History

Cast: Elizabeth Tabish, Shahar Isaac, Paras Patel

Writer: Dallas Jenkins

Runtime: 55 mins

Premiering on Netflix around the world this week is the incredibly popular first season of the crowdfunded drama based on the Bible and Jesus Christ. The show recently aired on The CW and is now streaming on Netflix.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve not checked out the series so far which sports a remarkable 9.1 on IMDb:

“This fresh take on the Gospels follows Jesus as he gathers his disciples, heals the needy and sacrifices himself for the sake of humanity.”

Full List of New Releases This Week (Sep 11 to Sep 14)

7 New Movies Added

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Danish – Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess’s timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal — and a romance of his own.

– TV-MA – Danish – Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess’s timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal — and a romance of his own. Freestyle (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – In need of cash for time in the recording studio, a rising rap star with a criminal past sets up a risky drug deal that could cost him everything.

– TV-MA – Polish – In need of cash for time in the recording studio, a rising rap star with a criminal past sets up a risky drug deal that could cost him everything. Lifting the Veil: Behind the Scenes of Ehrengard (2023) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Danish – Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and director Bille August showcase their meticulous attention to the sets and costumes of the “Ehrengard” film adaptation.

– TV-PG – Danish – Queen Margrethe II of Denmark and director Bille August showcase their meticulous attention to the sets and costumes of the “Ehrengard” film adaptation. Once Upon a Crime (2023) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Japanese – While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes?

– TV-PG – Japanese – While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes? Ordinary Men: The “Forgotten Holocaust” (2023) – TV-MA – English – This documentary examines how and why thousands of ordinary Germans carried out mass atrocities as members of Nazi police squads during the Holocaust.

– TV-MA – English – This documentary examines how and why thousands of ordinary Germans carried out mass atrocities as members of Nazi police squads during the Holocaust. Rama Banam (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu – Years after running away from home, an underworld gangster is forced to reconnect with his estranged brother while overcoming their extreme differences.

– TV-MA – Telugu – Years after running away from home, an underworld gangster is forced to reconnect with his estranged brother while overcoming their extreme differences. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) – R – English – A stockbroker soars to decadent, drug-fueled highs while trying to elude the FBI as he and his colleagues make untold millions with brazenly shady deals.

7 New TV Series Added

Barbie: A Touch of Magic (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English – Enchanting adventures await when Malibu Barbie and Brooklyn Barbie meet a horse with magical powers — and she needs their help with a mysterious mission!

– TV-Y7 – English – Enchanting adventures await when Malibu Barbie and Brooklyn Barbie meet a horse with magical powers — and she needs their help with a mysterious mission! Class Act (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France’s most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie.

– TV-MA – French – A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France’s most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie. Glow Up (Season 5) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry.

– TV-14 – English – In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry. Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Comedian Michelle Wolf wryly riffs on nude beaches, the gross things men like and the serial killer gender gap in this three-part stand-up special.

– TV-MA – English – Comedian Michelle Wolf wryly riffs on nude beaches, the gross things men like and the serial killer gender gap in this three-part stand-up special. The Chosen (Season 1) – TV-PG – English – This fresh take on the Gospels follows Jesus as he gathers his disciples, heals the needy and sacrifices himself for the sake of humanity.

– TV-PG – English – This fresh take on the Gospels follows Jesus as he gathers his disciples, heals the needy and sacrifices himself for the sake of humanity. Thursday’s Widows (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets. Wrestlers (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – At a storied professional wrestling organization, new owners and a roster of rising stars strive to make an impact beyond the ring in this docuseries.

United States Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for September 14th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Virgin River Woody Woodpecker 2 Liebes Kind Killers 3 One Piece Dredd 4 Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America 5 Selling The OC Basic 6 Spy Ops Matilda 7 Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star Don’t Worry Darling 8 Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah 9 Who Is Erin Carter? The Eagle 10 Predators Obsessed

