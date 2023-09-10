What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 11th to 17th, 2023

It’s time for another look ahead at the new movies and series on the way over the next seven days on Netflix. Netflix doesn’t have any of its own big series but has some excellent titles from other providers on the way and a few notable movies too.
Now, let’s get into some highlights before diving into the full list.
Please note: This list primarily covers the US releases – other regions’ lineups will vary.
Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week
Band of Brothers and The Pacific (Limited Series)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
Continuing Netflix’s acquisitions of various HBO titles, two of the best mini-series in the network’s history (and possibly two of the best created in history ever) are landing on Friday in the form of Band of Brothers and The Pacific.
Set during the height of World War II, each series follows various groups of soldiers in either Europe or Japan fighting for the world’s future. Each series holds up incredibly well to this day, with Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg notably serving as executive producers on the projects.
A follow-up series from the same team behind the two HBO series is set for release on Apple TV+ in late 2023, although you’ll be forgiven for not knowing about it (along with the rest of the Apple TV+ slate).
Love at First Sight (2023)
Coming to Netflix: Friday
Netflix has a few new movies hitting this week as we now head into the Fall 2023 lineup, one of those new movies is the upcoming romantic-comedy based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel called The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.
Headlined by Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy, the movie follows two young-adults who fall in love in a cross-Atlantic flight from New York to London. Will they be able to defy all odds and find each other again or better yet, have a long-distance relationship? You’ll get to find out at the tail end of the week.
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)
Coming to Netflix: Saturday
A couple of big licensed movies on the way this week, including the excellent Jordan Belfort biopic Wolf of Wall Street, but given the amount of times that movie has come and gone from Netflix, we’re spotlighting this movie, which currently has a third movie in theaters right now.
Released 14 years after the original, this continuation of the romantic comedy continues the adventures of the Portokalos family.
Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week
Coming to Netflix on September 12th
- Glow Up (Season 5) Netflix Original
- Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here (Limited Series) Netflix Original
- The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
Coming to Netflix on September 13th
- Freestyle (2023) Netflix Original
- Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust (2022)
- Tapie / Class Act (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Wrestlers (Season 1) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on September 14th
- Barbie – A Touch of Magic (Season 1)
- Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023) Netflix Original
- Once Upon a Crime (2023) Netflix Original
- Thursday’s Widows (Season 1) Netflix Original
Coming to Netflix on September 15th
- Ancient Aliens (Seasons 6-7)
- Band of Brothers (Limited Series) HBO Original
- El Conde / The Count (2023) Netflix Original
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7) Netflix Original
- Intervention (Season 22)
- Love at First Sight (2023) Netflix Original
- Miseducation (Season 1) Netflix Original
- Surviving Summer (Season 2) Netflix Original
- The Club (Season 2) Netflix Original
- The Count / El Conde (2023) Netflix Original
- The Pacific (Limited Series) HBO Original
- Wipeout (Season 1)
Coming to Netflix on September 16th
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)
- Chhota Bheem Adventure of Persia (2023)
