What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 11th to 17th, 2023

It’s time for another look ahead at the new movies and series on the way over the next seven days on Netflix. Netflix doesn’t have any of its own big series but has some excellent titles from other providers on the way and a few notable movies too.

Now, let’s get into some highlights before diving into the full list.

Please note: This list primarily covers the US releases – other regions’ lineups will vary.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Band of Brothers and The Pacific (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Continuing Netflix’s acquisitions of various HBO titles, two of the best mini-series in the network’s history (and possibly two of the best created in history ever) are landing on Friday in the form of Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Set during the height of World War II, each series follows various groups of soldiers in either Europe or Japan fighting for the world’s future. Each series holds up incredibly well to this day, with Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg notably serving as executive producers on the projects.

A follow-up series from the same team behind the two HBO series is set for release on Apple TV+ in late 2023, although you’ll be forgiven for not knowing about it (along with the rest of the Apple TV+ slate).

Love at First Sight (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix has a few new movies hitting this week as we now head into the Fall 2023 lineup, one of those new movies is the upcoming romantic-comedy based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel called The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.

Headlined by Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy, the movie follows two young-adults who fall in love in a cross-Atlantic flight from New York to London. Will they be able to defy all odds and find each other again or better yet, have a long-distance relationship? You’ll get to find out at the tail end of the week.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

A couple of big licensed movies on the way this week, including the excellent Jordan Belfort biopic Wolf of Wall Street, but given the amount of times that movie has come and gone from Netflix, we’re spotlighting this movie, which currently has a third movie in theaters right now.

Released 14 years after the original, this continuation of the romantic comedy continues the adventures of the Portokalos family.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on September 12th

Glow Up (Season 5) Netflix Original

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Coming to Netflix on September 13th

Freestyle (2023) Netflix Original

Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust (2022)

Tapie / Class Act (Season 1) Netflix Original

Wrestlers (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on September 14th

Barbie – A Touch of Magic (Season 1)

Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023) Netflix Original

Once Upon a Crime (2023) Netflix Original

Thursday’s Widows (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on September 15th

Ancient Aliens (Seasons 6-7)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7) Netflix Original

Intervention (Season 22)

Miseducation (Season 1) Netflix Original

Surviving Summer (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Club (Season 2) Netflix Original

Wipeout (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on September 16th

Chhota Bheem Adventure of Persia (2023)

What are you checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below.