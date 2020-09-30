What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: September 30th, 2020

A much busier Wednesday with eight new additions to the UK library. This is the calm before the storm though as a whole heap of new additions are coming your way tomorrow with the 1st of October! Here’s what’s new on Netflix UK for September 30th, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018)

Director: Fede Alvarez

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 115 Minutes

Cast: Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon, Sverrir Gudnason, LaKeith Stanfield, Sylvia Hoeks

From Queen Elizabeth to Lisbeth Salander, actress Claire Foy showed off her level of range in 2018. While not a direct sequel to David Fincher’s The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, it still expands the story of hacker Salander.

Lisbeth Salander, is successful in retrieving the dangerous NSA computer program, Firefall. But when a group of mercenaries steals the program from Lisbeth soon finds herself trapped in a web of spies, cybercriminals, and corrupt government officials.

The Boys in the Band (2020) N

Director: Joe Mantello

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Brian Hutchison

The cast of the 50th anniversary of the Broadway production of The Boys in the Band reunited for the film adaptation. Produced by Ryan Murphy, The Boys in the Band features an entirely excellent gay cast.

After gathering for their gay friends’ birthday for a drunken night of debauchery, the entire group is challenged with confronting the skeleton’s in their closest when Alan, an old straight-laced college roommate of Michael shows up.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: September 30th, 2020

American Murder: The Family Next Door (2020) N

Baxu and the Giants (2019)

The Boys in the Band (2020) N

The Boys in the Band: Something Personal (2020) N

The Dark Tower (2017)

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018)

Masameer Classics (Season 1)

Poacher (2018)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK: September 30th, 2020

Eddie the Eagle (2016)

Nine lives (2016)

No Escape (2015)

Pixels (2015)

Seven Psychopaths (2012)

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK: September 30th, 2020

The status quo of the week is maintained with Enola Holmes and Ratched sitting pretty at the top.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: September 30th, 2020 1️⃣Ratched

2️⃣Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

3️⃣Gogglebox

4️⃣The Fall

5️⃣Schitt's Creek

6️⃣Criminal: UK

7️⃣Cobra Kai

8️⃣Misfits

9️⃣Mr. Bean The Animated Series

🔟Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) September 30, 2020

