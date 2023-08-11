New Adam Sandler Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023 & Beyond

Adam Sandler and his production company Happy Maddison Productions, are a powerhouse production company for Netflix. Below is an updated look at everything set to come to Netflix from the actor and production company in 2023 and beyond.

Of course, Adam Sandler has now been producing movies for Netflix exclusively for years, with seven feature films, a stand-up special, and a handful of movies produced by his banner, Happy Madison. The deal has existed for years, although it was renewed in January 2020 for four more feature films.

Article continues below...



Let’s recap all of the Adam Sandler movies/Happy Madison movies to have been released on Netflix so far:

Hustle – Released on June 8th, 2022

– Released on June 8th, 2022 Home Team – Released on January 28th, 2022

– Released on January 28th, 2022 Hubie Halloween – Released on October 7th, 2020

– Released on October 7th, 2020 The Wrong Missy – Released on May 13th, 2020

– Released on May 13th, 2020 Murder Mystery – Released on June 14th, 2019

– Released on June 14th, 2019 ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH – Released on October 23rd, 2018

– Released on October 23rd, 2018 Father of the Year – Released on July 20th, 2018

– Released on July 20th, 2018 The Week Of – Released on April 27th, 2018

– Released on April 27th, 2018 Sandy Wexler – Released on April 14th, 2017

– Released on April 14th, 2017 The Do-Over – Released on May 27th, 2016

– Released on May 27th, 2016 The Ridiculous 6 – Released on December 11th, 2015

One notable exception in this list is Uncut Gems, released under the A24 banner in the United States (where it no longer streams). However, Netflix does hold all the international distribution rights to the movie.

If you want to see all the Adam Sandler movies in your region (whether it’s pre-Netflix content or including), Netflix has a category code for just that called “Welcome to the Sandlerverse” (81614575).

Adam Sandler Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023

Murder Mystery 2

Released on Netflix: March 31st, 2023

For a long time, the first Murder Mystery held the number 5 spot on the most-watched Netflix Originals movie list (with statistics announced by Netflix) but has since been supplanted. Will a sequel manage to top it? We’ll soon find out.

A sequel has been in development since 2019 following the first movie’s success, with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston returning to their roles at the Spitz.

The film was shot in early 2022, wrapping in April 2022. Among the locations for shooting for the sequel included Paris.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Happy Madison Productions and Alloy Entertainment are teaming up for this new comedy movie based on the book by Fiona Rosenbloom that was filmed in Toronto between June and August 2022.

The movie’s plot revolves around a girl’s bat mitzvah that unravels and threatens to ruin one of the most important events of her young life.

Leo

Coming to Netflix: November 21st (Originally scheduled for November 22nd)

Previously set up at STX Entertainment, Leo is the new animated movie coming from Sandler’s team, with Sandler voicing the role of Leo, a class pet who will be experiencing the last year of elementary school.

Also voicing in the new movie are Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, and Rob Schneider.

Adam Sandler Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023 & Beyond

Spaceman (Originally Spaceman of Bohemia)

Coming to Netflix: 2024 TBD

Our most-anticipated Netflix Original from Sandler to date is Spaceman of Bohemia and while we were initially supposed to see the movie in the Fall of 2023, it’s since been pushed out of the year.

Directed by Johan Renck, the movie will follow the humble beginnings of a young orphan who eventually grows up in a remote part of the Czech Republic to become an astronaut.

It’s an adaptation of a well-known book, and the movie was shot between April and July 2021 with a budget of somewhere between $30 and $50M.

Untitled Safdie Brothers Project

Following the success of Uncut Gems, the Safdie Brothers and Sandler will be teaming up for a new project that’s believed to be about baseball cards in NYC in the 90s.

The movie was due to begin filming in the summer of 2023, but due to ongoing strikes, it’s currently on hold.

Beyond that, we know very little about the upcoming project, so watch this space.

Untitled Noah Baumbach/Brad Pitt/Adam Sandler Movie

In December 2022, the NY Post reported that Noah Baumbach would be directing a new movie with Sandler and Pitt due to star.

Happy Madison Movies Coming to Netflix

Please note: Adam Sandler will serve as executive producer on these projects but not necessarily star in them.

The Out-Laws

Released on Netflix: July 7th, 2023

Tyler Spindel directed this big new action comedy movie that was filmed in late 2021. Here’s what you can expect if you didn’t check it out when it released over the summer:

“Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.”

Among the impressive cast assembled for The Out-Laws includes Pierce Brosnan, Michael Rooker, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, Richard Kind, Julie Hagerty, and Poorna Jagannathan.

Rumored Adam Sandler Projects in Development

There are plenty of rumored projects Adam Sandler either wants or is planning to bring back, but without official confirmation, we can’t include them above.

Here are a few of the rumored projects in development starring or produced by Sandler:

Sequels to some of Sandler’s classic films are rumored, including Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and The Waterboy.

A fourth film starring Drew Barrymore and Sandler is rumored after the pair teased that because it’s a new decade, they have to team up again.

The Wrong Missy, starring David Spade, was rumored to get a sequel but was scrapped.

What Sandler movie are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments down below.