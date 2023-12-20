‘The Craving’ Netflix Thriller Series: Everything We Know So Far

First announced in 2021, The Craving, a brand new thriller from the minds behind The Taking of Deborah Logan, is in development at Netflix. We’ll track everything you need to know about The Craving, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

The Craving is an upcoming Netflix Original thriller television series directed and co-written by Adam Robitel. Gavin Heffernan co-wrote the series alongside Robitel. The pair previously worked on horror movies The Taking of Deborah Logan and Paranormal Activity: Ghost Dimension. Robitel is most well known for directing both Escape Room movies.

Darren Aronofsky, the director of Black Swan, Mother, and Requiem for a Dream, is an executive producer of the series. Joining him are Gavin Heffernan and Elizabeth Gesas. Aronofsky’s production company, Protozoa Pictures, is the studio developing the series. Aronofsky previously produced the Netflix crime drama The Good Nurse.

What is the plot of The Craving?

Details are limited on the plot, but we do know that the series is expected to explore “real world horrors” of addiction. as a female sheriff of a Colorado ski town is besieged by an unprecedented new threat.

Who are the cast members of The Craving?

No cast members have been confirmed for The Craving at the time of writing.

What is the production status of The Craving?

Official Production Status: Active Development (Last Updated: 20/12/2023)

Production was reportedly due to begin on August 8th, 2023. However, production was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike earlier in 2023.

The series is once again reportedly in active development. It has been reported that filming will occur in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

When is The Craving Netflix release date?

At the time of writing, Netflix doesn’t have an official release date for The Craving. We aren’t expecting to learn a release date for the series for many months and could potentially be waiting until late next year to learn it.

Considering filming hasn’t started yet, and no filming dates have been announced, we aren’t expecting to see the series on Netflix before the end of 2024. A 2025 release is more realistic.

