Netflix’s 8 Biggest Original Series Coming in November 2026

Netflix has one of its most exciting slates of 2026 coming throughout November. The streamer has you covered with original offerings whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, a thriller, a YA series, or some historical fiction.

November 2026 is all about new and returning Netflix Original series. While we’re seeing some fan-favorite dramas come to Netflix, such as the entire Power series, it’s the return of hit series like The Hunting Wives and The Empress that really has our attention. Couple that with new offerings like YA series The Body and a show from Academy Award-winning director Graham Moore, and we have a stellar line-up for the month.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Down below we’ve listed the 8 shows that you absolutely need on your radar for November 2026. You can also check out here for the full list of what’s coming to Netflix throughout November.

Bass X Machina

Coming to Netflix: November 3

A creative spin on the story of real-life hero Bass Reeves, an escaped slave from the 1800s who became the first Black deputy U.S. Marshal, Netflix’s steampunk animated series Bass X Machina comes from one of the industry’s most esteemed teams. The 6-episode series is produced by South Korea’s Studio Mir (the studio behind Avatar: The Legend of Korra and Devil May Cry) alongside producer LeSean Thomas.

The series sees Reeves as a slick bounty hunter in a lawless world full of supernatural threats, deadly outlaws, and war machines. And as he battles, he knows that every act of justice meant to protect his family could ultimately cost him the very people he’s fighting to save.

As another prestige, high-octane adult animation in Netflix’s arsenal, Bass X Machina has positioned itself as the perfect series to watch while we await the long-anticipated Blue Eye Samurai Season 2.

North of North (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: November 5

Prepare for a return to Ice Cove, folks! Canadian comedy North of North Season 2 is heading to Netflix on November 5. The new season takes place as winter closes in on the tight-knit community, and Siaja has bigger hopes than ever: she wants to prove to her boss, Helen, that she has big ideas and is much more than just someone who just manages the calendar.

“There is a lot that’s happening in season two,” Lambe teased to Canadian outlet The Gate in an interview. “This season is beautiful, it’s funny, but it’s also heartbreaking, and the things that mean the most to Siaja are really thrown up in the air, so that never-ending positivity really helps get her through it.”

The second season debuted at APTN+ and CBC back September 8th, receiving strong ratings.

Black Doves (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: November 5

Almost two years after spy thriller Black Doves debuted on Netflix, Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw are back as Helen and Sam for Season 2. The drama was a smash-hit on the streamer, reaching the Top 10 charts in 89 countries and landing the #1 spot in 18 regions, including the UK.

In the next instalment, tensions have gone up another level. Helen continues betraying her nation’s secrets to the covert the Black Doves. However, now her husband, Wallace (Andrew Buchan), is preparing to become the next prime minister. Continuing to leak intel puts her on a more treacherous line than ever before. Meanwhile, once high-end triggerman Sam is now reduced to lonely drinks in Soho bars and low-rate hits.

The new season has cast a number of new stars including Ambika Mod (One Day), Neve Campbell (Scream, The Lincoln Lawyer), Babou Ceesay (Alien: Earth), and Sam Riley (Firebrand).

Under Siege

Coming to Netflix: November 6

An 8-episode fictional series, Under Siege is inspired by the events from November 6 and 7, 1985, chronicling the storming of Colombia’s Palace of Justice by an M-19 guerrilla commando, and later its retaking by the Colombian army. The siege saw the deaths and disappearances of at least 94 people, which included justices, guerrilla members, civilians and members of the military.

This series is thoughtfully brought to the screen with the creative team piecing it together from seven years of extensive research based on documents, testimonies and interviews. Under Siege is show-run by Natalia Santa (One Hundred Years of Solitude) alongside an acclaimed team including Enrique Videla (La Jauría), Enrique Lozano (Virus Tropical), Jenny Ceballos (Wild District) and Estefanía Piñeres (Ruido).

The production team were incredibly ambitious with this series, notably constructing a set spanning more than 4,000 square meters that took over three months to build, and 30-meter structure recreating the original façade of the Palace of Justice.

The Body

Coming to Netflix: November 11

It goes without saying that Netflix has an enormous slate of YA dramas in the pipeline, not least returning series like Finding Her Edge, Ginny & Georgia, and My Life With the Walter Boys. The next to air is The Body, a series that hits all of the hallmarks needed to be a hit YA drama on Netflix. It’s a coming-of-age story; it’s got a best-friends-to-lovers romance; it’s infused with psychological drama and supernatural horror. What’s not to love?

Described by showrunner and director Quinn Shepherd as “a love letter to all the ’90s and Y2K teen movies and erotic thrillers,” the series follows a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls — Anya (Kristina Butler), Elise (Sara Boustany), and Lisbeth (Geena Meszaros) — who begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town after a dance-team initiation goes wrong.

The Empress (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: November 12

Netflix Germany’s historical drama The Empress has drawn comparisons to some of the streamer’s most esteemed shows, including Bridgerton and The Crown. Those comparisons are not without merit, either. The Empress is a top-tier show in its own right, currently boasting a very solid 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is based on the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Devrim Lingnau), better known as Sisi, as well as her husband Emperor Franz Joseph I (Philip Froissant).

The Empress Season 3 marks the end of the road for the beloved historical drama. In the upcoming final episodes, Emperor Franz returns to Vienna following the devastating Sardinian War. However, he’s a different person, weighed down by the guilt of losing thousands of young men on the battlefield. Meanwhile, Sisi leaves Vienna to travel to a distant island in a bid to recover her health after struggling to live a happy marriage with Franz. And while away, she meets Count Andrassy.

The Altruists

Coming to Netflix: November 19

Cryptocurrency has been around for many years at this point, but it really started to peak in the dawn of the 2020s. The crypto market reached $3 trillion in November 2021. This growth allowed Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX to rise to immense power in a short time. But with immense gain, there came a bigger collapse and disastrous fallout. This story is chronicled in Netflix’s 8-episode limited series The Altruists.

Created by Oscar-winner Graham Moore (The Imitation Game), the series centres on the rise of Sam Bankman-Fired (Anthony Boyle), the founder trading firm Alameda Research alongside his girlfriend and co-CEO Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner). Together they grew it to an industry behemoth, but they suffered the unbelievable fallout when FTX collapsed in 2022, seeing investors lose their life savings and all their investments. We’re talking several billions of dollars. Bankman would be sentenced to 25 years in federal prison in the requisite trial.

The Hunting Wives (Season 2)

Coming to Netflix: November 26

You can’t really argue with the fact that The Hunting Wives is the biggest Netflix release of November 2026. Saucy and provocative, the East Texan drama made huge waves when it landed on the streamer back in 2025 — in fact, at one point it was the biggest streaming series in the world. Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger that saw Margo Banks (Malin Akerman) and Sophie O’Neill (Brittany Snow) on the outs.

Season 2 picks up right where we left off. Sophie feels like an outcast, struggling in isolation. Meanwhile Margo continues to live the glamorous high life, supporting her husband, the filthy-rich oil tycoon and Republican politician Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney) on his campaign for governor. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together.

Netflix has huge plans for the future of The Hunting Wives. The streamer has already renewed it for Season 3.

Which of these upcoming series are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments down below!