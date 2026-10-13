Ginny & Georgia Season 4: Expected Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know

Ginny & Georgia, now one of Netflix’s most-watched dramas, is returning for a fourth season, but you’ll need to be patient, Peaches – Netflix has confirmed the new episodes won’t arrive until 2027. Filming wrapped in March 2026, post-production has been running through the summer, and Netflix has now released the official synopsis. Here’s the latest on season 4, including the official logline, every episode title, new casting additions, what the cast and creators have teased, filming locations, post-production updates, and more. Keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it right through to the series’ eventual return.

If you can hardly believe it, the renewal for Ginny & Georgia season 4 actually came more than three years ago in May 2023, at the Netflix Upfronts. There, it was confirmed that seasons 3 and 4 of the show had been officially ordered, along with some major behind-the-scenes changes, including Sarah Glinski coming aboard as showrunner.

When will Ginny & Georgia season 4 be on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Ginny & Georgia season 4 will release in 2027.

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No exact date or month has been given yet. The confirmation came in mid-August 2026 via an updated slate on Netflix’s official press site, where the show was grouped with a handful of other young adult titles Netflix has penciled in for 2027, including Just Picture It, Poser, and The Sticks.

That was a bit of a gut punch for anyone who had been holding out hope for a late 2026 drop. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos had previously suggested during a Q3 earnings call that the fourth season could arrive in 2026, and Brianne Howey said in a May 2026 interview that the show would be out “in the next couple of months.” However, the series was notably absent from Netflix’s “Next on Netflix 2026” lineup, which was the first real sign it was slipping.

So when in 2027? The first two seasons both premiered in January or February (February 2021 and January 2023), while season 3 broke the pattern with a June 2025 release. With post-production well advanced as of the summer, an early 2027 release is entirely plausible, but we’ll wait for Netflix to confirm.

Is there a trailer or first look for season 4?

Not yet. For season 3, Netflix revealed the premiere date alongside the first official photos in January 2025, roughly five months before the June release. If season 4 follows a similar playbook, expect first-look images and a date announcement a few months ahead of release, followed by a teaser and full trailer closer to launch. We’ll add them here the moment they drop.

How well did season 3 of Ginny & Georgia perform on Netflix?

Following its highly anticipated release on Netflix on June 5, 2025, the series spent six weeks in the Netflix global top 10s, clocking up over 53 million views (560.9 million viewing hours) globally and featuring in the top 10 in over 90 countries.

The Netflix Engagement Report found that the show still ranked 10th among all TV shows available for the first half of the year – a remarkable achievement. Seasons 1 and 2 also saw massive recurring jumps in viewership leading up to the Season 3 drop. In total, the Netflix Engagement Report, covering all viewing from the start of 2023 through the end of 2025, sees the show at 2.52B hours watched globally, equating to 258.1M views.

What will happen in season 4 of Ginny & Georgia?

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Netflix has finally released the official synopsis for season 4, and it confirms the Millers are anything but settled:

Georgia Miller (Brianne Howey) has dodged a murder charge! So life is finally back to normal. Except that the Millers are broke again. And Georgia’s pregnant and doesn’t know who the father is. And strange things keep happening, hinting that maybe Georgia’s past isn’t willing to stay buried. Ginny (Antonia Gentry) is desperate to break the cycle of chaos, and Georgia is desperate to prove to her kids that she can. And as for Austin (Diesel La Torraca) … well … this season it’s him against the world. The family is at a turning point. But when push comes to shove, will the Millers be able to start fresh? Or will the past pull them back in?

Just like the first two seasons, the third season of Ginny & Georgia ended on a massive cliffhanger. The finale saw Ginny recalling a detail her mom once shared about her pregnancies – that Georgia craved milk – right as Georgia chugged milk straight from the carton. The shocking realization? Georgia’s pregnant. But the big question remains: who’s the father? Is it Paul Randolph, her estranged husband, or Joe, her former teen flame?

Asked about the paternity question by Tudum, Howey kept it brief: “It’s complicated.” “Here’s what I’ll say about that,” Lampert told Deadline following the jaw-dropping finale. “I know whose baby she’s carrying, but I went into the writer’s room this season and I said, ‘Here’s who the daddy is.’ Changed my mind. So it’s a live wire in there. I’m telling you right now, I am open to being convinced otherwise.” Lampert also teased more twists and turns in the upcoming season – including “two characters who you wouldn’t expect” sharing a kiss. In the same interview, showrunner Sarah Glinski said the season digs into Ginny truly understanding her mom in a new way, with the past arriving in the form of Georgia’s mother and stepfather, who rolled into town in the season 3 finale (not to mention Georgia’s father calling her from prison).

Outside of shocking developments, Lampert revealed to Netflix’s Tudum that the official theme for Season 4 is “Cycles and Origins.” The show will delve deeper into Georgia’s past, including the return of her estranged mother and abusive stepfather. Meanwhile, Ginny begins to embrace a more assertive, cunning side – a reflection of the cyclical patterns between mother and daughter.

“Ginny is fully turning into Georgia by the end of the season,” Antonia Gentry confirmed. “That is a brand-new character aspect that we haven’t seen before.” “The main character of our show isn’t Ginny and it isn’t Georgia,” Lampert noted. “It’s the relationship between Ginny and Georgia. That’s the thing, we’re always evolving and changing, and that’s what we focus our arcs on.

For Season 3, the question I asked was, ‘What would it take to break Georgia?’ And I mean that from a place of love, because I think she needs to break to build. So Season 3 was about getting her to that breaking point – so Season 4 can rebuild her differently.” Glinski has also stressed that the fallout won’t just be Georgia’s to carry, telling Tudum that “the burden she leaves on Austin and Ginny at the end of Season 3 is what we’ll have to deal with in Season 4.” After all, Austin framed his own dad for a murder his mom committed, and Ginny orchestrated the whole thing. Heading into the new season, expect a more “badass” Ginny – possibly with a bold new look – who heads into the summer closer to her dad Zion than ever, with Zion filing for joint custody and the pair planning a trip to Korea together.

Georgia, meanwhile, finally goes to therapy. Howey explained that realizing her kids had manipulated the trial is the final straw that pushes Georgia to try to break the cycle, joking: “We’re going to need that therapist.” Speaking with Us Weekly in May 2026, Howey said audiences will meet a more mature Georgia who has been sobered by the consequences of her actions and who wants nothing more than to make Ginny proud. She stayed tight-lipped on motherhood and a possible romance with Joe, but did reveal season 4 ends on a “pretty remarkable cliffhanger.”

Season 4 episode titles

The full list of episode titles for season 4 has surfaced (presented here in alphabetical order, as the running order hasn’t been confirmed):

Dripped On

FUN!

Good Great Great Good

Look At You. With Your Sad Little Clipboard

Mary & Daisy

Please Don’t Murder

Pumpkin Spice Latte

The Thicket is Dark and Full of Danger

We’re in Hell

You’re Probably Wondering How We Got Here

A few jump out immediately. “Mary & Daisy” points squarely at Georgia’s origin story – her birth name is Mary Rose Reilly, and Daisy is her estranged mother. “Look At You. With Your Sad Little Clipboard” sounds exactly like Georgia roasting her new therapist, while “Pumpkin Spice Latte” suggests the season will see Wellsbury move into fall. We’ve broken down all ten in our full episode title theories piece.

Who is in the cast for Season 4?

Netflix has confirmed the core cast returning to Wellsbury: Brianne Howey (Georgia), Antonia Gentry (Ginny), Diesel La Torraca (Austin), Felix Mallard (Marcus), Sara Waisglass (Max), Jennifer Robertson (Ellen), Scott Porter (Paul), Raymond Ablack (Joe), Katie Douglas (Abby), Chelsea Clark (Norah), and Nathan Mitchell (Zion). In addition to our usual favorites, Netflix announced three major recurring additions to the Season 4 cast:

Kataem O’Connor (40 Acres, The Way Home) will play a character named Isaiah , who is expected to bring new tensions to the overarching story.

(40 Acres, The Way Home) will play a character named , who is expected to bring new tensions to the overarching story. Ali Skovbye (Firefly Lane) joins the cast as Rainn , a new addition bound to shake up the Wellsbury teen friend group.

(Firefly Lane) joins the cast as , a new addition bound to shake up the Wellsbury teen friend group. Sunny Mabrey (Gotham Knights, The Night Agent) will portray Daisy. Daisy is the name of Georgia’s estranged mother, and with an episode literally titled “Mary & Daisy,” Mabrey looks set to be the key to unlocking Georgia’s deepest family secrets this season.

Another name that’s appearing on IMDb but we haven’t been able to get an official comment on is Tara Nicodemo (a Canadian actress known for her roles in Star Trek: Discovery, Y: The Last Man, and Mrs. America), who has been cast to play a new character named Alex Robertson.

Where is season 4 of Ginny & Georgia in production and where are the filming locations?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Development on season 4 began in early 2025, with the writers’ room opening in February. Series creator Sarah Lampert returns as executive producer, with Sarah Glinski continuing as showrunner.

The producing and writing team for this season also includes Angela R. Nissel (EP), Ali Kinney (EP), Danielle Hoover (EP), Eboni Freeman (Supervising Producer), Kourtney Richard (Producer), Kale Futterman (Co-Producer), Zachary Arthur (Story Editor), Michelle Askew (Story Editor), and Jordan Dumbroff (Staff Writer). The writer’s room wrapped up scripts in August 2025, alongside a crew picture and caption that stated: “Last day of the season four writers’ room for Ginny & Georgia with these incredible writers and humans… Can’t wait for you to see what we cooked up.”

Filming officially kicked off between late September and early October 2025, operating under the production codename Good Company. Although the show is set in the fictional picturesque town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts (inspired by real New England towns like Wellesley), the series shoots extensively across Canada. Interior shots for the show are predominantly filmed at the TriBro Studios in Toronto.

To capture the quintessential historic feel of Wellsbury, the crew travels about 50 miles east of Toronto to Cobourg, Ontario. Key recurring spots there include the Victoria Hall (doubling as the Town Hall) and a local restaurant called The El, which serves as the exterior for Joe’s Blue Farm Cafe. The exterior of the Miller’s colonial-style house is located in the affluent Parkdale-High Park district of Toronto, specifically in the Baby Point neighborhood. Lampert has since confirmed that the Miller and Baker house exteriors are real homes across the street from each other, while their interiors are soundstage sets. Cynthia’s house, on the other hand, is shot on location inside and out.

After several months of shooting through the holidays, filming officially wrapped between March 6 and March 8, 2026.

The end of filming sparked a flurry of online speculation, as cast wrap posts sounded suspiciously like final goodbyes.

Diesel La Torraca shared a sweet behind-the-scenes video embracing Antonia Gentry with the caption, “The love I have for [Gentry] and… this whole cast of [Ginny & Georgia] is indescribable! So blessed with the talent, laughter, love and memories of this crazy ride!” Even more alarm bells rang when Sara Waisglass shared an ominous photo, writing: “That’s a wrap wrap wrap! Love this cast. Love this crew. Max, I will miss you. Ginny and Georgia Season 4 is on its way people!”

The phrase “Max, I will miss you” has left fans convinced that Season 4 might be the end of the road. On March 9th, the official Ginny and Georgia BTS account posted the following picture with the caption, “That’s a wrap on season four production. Words can’t describe the passion and talent of this crew and cast. Each season the show continues to level up and I’m so grateful to work with all these beautiful artists who make Ginny & Georgia the weird, special little show it is.”

Post-production updates

In late March 2026, Lampert posted a video update confirming that the team had immediately moved into post-production and editing. “Want to jump on give everyone a little quick season four update guys. It’s so good. I’m in the edit,” Lampert teased to fans. “You’re gonna all freak out… The edit is amazing. It’s the most fun part of this because you really get to dive into the performances and really see the different micro facial expressions that all the actors give… all the different jokes, the delivery, the timing, the pacing, the emotion.”

However, Lampert also shared a hilariously relatable update regarding the reality of post-production budgets: “We just hit our very first sound meeting, which is where we go through and we see how we can’t afford any of the songs that we picked in the edit. So that’s where we’re at, and I will keep you updated!” Then in July 2026, Lampert held an extensive Instagram Q&A that gave us our most detailed look at the season yet. The big takeaways:

The most emotional episodes are 6, 7, 9, and 10. Lampert said she burst into tears within the first five minutes of watching the director’s cut of the finale – out of pride in what the cast and crew pulled off.

Lampert said she burst into tears within the first five minutes of watching the director’s cut of the finale – out of pride in what the cast and crew pulled off. Episode 9 was the hardest to cut down to time, but Lampert called it “phenomenal.” It opens with an inner monologue from Max, which Lampert, drawing on her own experiences with ADD and OCD, singled out as a highlight, praising Sara Waisglass’s performance.

to time, but Lampert called it “phenomenal.” It opens with an inner monologue from Max, which Lampert, drawing on her own experiences with ADD and OCD, singled out as a highlight, praising Sara Waisglass’s performance. Music is still a battle. The team films with a “thump track” rather than locking songs in, and the show’s indie-heavy soundtrack is pulled from a 30-hour playlist Lampert built to support undiscovered artists.

The team films with a “thump track” rather than locking songs in, and the show’s indie-heavy soundtrack is pulled from a 30-hour playlist Lampert built to support undiscovered artists. No AI in post-production. Asked directly, Lampert’s answer was swift: “Nope, not for us. Nope.”

We captured the full Q&A in video form below:

Will there be a season 5 of Ginny & Georgia?

As of October 2026, Netflix has not renewed Ginny & Georgia for a fifth season, nor has it said that season 4 will be the last.

Asked about it during her July Q&A, Lampert was candid: “We don’t know about season five yet… We don’t know.” That uncertainty, combined with the cast’s ominous wrap posts and a recent wave of Netflix cancellations and final-season announcements, has some fans bracing for season 4 to be the end.

That said, viewership numbers definitely suggest Netflix would want more, and comments from the creative team hint that the story is far from over.

Speaking with Deadline, Lampert has been keen to say that there’s plenty more story to be told. She told the Hollywood trade, “I always thought it would end at season 4, just because I knew what the ending was, let’s say, but what we’re finding in the writers’ room for this season is that there’s actually more there,” adding, “It would almost feel rushed to get to that ending for it to happen in four. I’m not Netflix. I can’t control whether or not there’s a season 5, but I would say what we discovered very early on in the season 4 writers’ room is, oh, there’s more story here.” With Howey teasing a “pretty remarkable cliffhanger” to close out season 4, we’d be surprised if Netflix didn’t at least give the Millers the chance to wrap things up properly.

Are you excited for the return of Ginny & Georgia for its fourth season, even if it means waiting until 2027? Let us know in the comments.