‘Empress of Flames’ Netflix Sets December 2026 Release Date for New Thai Historical Drama

Coming to Netflix soon is Empress of Flames, Netflix’s brand new historical-Thai drama centered on the story of the last queen of Burma. Starring My Dearest Assassin’s Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul and Master of the House’s Narilya Gulmongkolpech, Empress of Flames arrives on December 3, 2026. Here’s everything we know so far.

Empress of Flames is an upcoming Thai Netflix Original historical drama series directed by Karn Sivaroj Kongsakul and written by the team of Titipong Chaisati, Nuttapot Potchumnean, Gift Nattamol Paethanom, Nut Nualpang, and Jan Weerasu Worrapot. The series is an adaptation of the book Journey through Burma, written by Prince Damrong, which itself was adapted into the film The Royal Fire in 1996.

It has been confirmed that Empress of Flames will be released on Netflix on December 3, 2026.

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The release date for the Thai drama is now showing on the Netflix landing page, where you can set a reminder.

A teaser for the series was released several months ago on Netflix’s official Thai YouTube channel.

What is the plot of Empress of Flames?

We have an official logline from Netflix:

Born of royal blood, a fallen princess seeks to reclaim the throne that was torn from her bloodline. In a kingdom ruled by treachery, she trades her virtue for vengeance, ready to spill the blood of those she once trusted.

Who are the cast members of Empress of Flames?

The three leads of the series are Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul (“Fern”), Yada Narilya Gulmongkolpech, and Pancake Khemanit Jamikorn.

Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul plays Ananthip. The actress recently starred in Netflix’s popular Thai action-thriller My Dearest Assassin. She also starred in the film AI Love You, which is available on Netflix. Other dramas starring the actress are 46 Days, The Curse of Saree, Thicha, The Lady and Her Lovers, and Beauty Newbie.

Narilya Gulmongkolpech plays Sekkharathewi. The actress previously starred in the Netflix smash-hit Thai drama Master of the House, which is currently her only appearance on Netflix. She also starred in Thai dramas such as Play Park, Coin Digger, Dhevaprom: Kwanruetai, and Dark App.

Khemanit Jamikorn plays Tawanthip. While the actress has yet to star in a Netflix project, she has previously starred in two dramas: the Thai remake of the Korean thriller Voice and the time-traveling drama Time.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Mark Prin Suparat as Mueangkhum

as Mueangkhum Boy Pakorn Chatborirak as Buraphakham

as Buraphakham Amanda Chalisa Obdam as Tonguan

as Tonguan Tuck Naphatsaran Mittiraroch

Mote Pramote Seangsorn

Are you looking forward to watching Empress of Flames on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!