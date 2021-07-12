Every Mike Flanagan Movie & Series Coming to Netflix

Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy signed their overall deal with Netflix back in February 2019 and have a host of content both available on Netflix and coming soon. Here’s a comprehensive guide to their output on Netflix.

As we mentioned, Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy via the production company, Intrepid Pictures are working with Netflix under an overall output deal. Producers such as Ryan Murphy, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and Shonda Rhimes all have similar output deals.

Both are prolific creators mostly in the horror space.

In addition to all of the titles below, some older movies that aren’t Netflix Originals are also available on Netflix around the world including Hush, Before I Wake, and Oculus.

Let’s now take a look at what we can expect next from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy on Netflix.

Every Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy Movie & Series on Netflix

Before we get into what’s coming up, let’s take a gander as to what’s come so far.

Gerald’s Game – Released on September 27th, 2017 – Movie adapting Stephen King’s 1992 novel. Starred Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood.

– Released on September 27th, 2017 – Movie adapting Stephen King’s 1992 novel. Starred Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwood. Before I Wake – Released on January 5th, 2018 – Movie about a couple who adopt a boy who can manifest his dreams and nightmares.

The Haunting of Hill House (Limited Series) – Released on October 12th, 2018 – Miniseries adapting the book by Shirley Jackson.

– Released on October 12th, 2018 – Miniseries adapting the book by Shirley Jackson. Eli – Released on October 18th, 2019 – Produced for Paramount Players, the movie skipped theatres to release exclusively on Netflix. Flanagan and Macy produced the movie but it was directed by Ciarán Foy.

– Released on October 18th, 2019 – Produced for Paramount Players, the movie skipped theatres to release exclusively on Netflix. Flanagan and Macy produced the movie but it was directed by Ciarán Foy. The Haunting of Bly Manor (Limited Series) – Released on October 9th, 2020 – Second entry in The Haunting with Flanagan returning to showrun.

Every Mike Flanagan Project Coming Soon to Netflix

Midnight Mass (Season 1)

Expected Netflix Release Date: 2021

The next big series to come from Mike Flanagan is the adaptation of the excellent 2004 novel from F. Paul Wilson, Midnight Mass.

The series focuses on a series of events following a priest’s arrival to a small isolated community with all kinds of miraculous and rather scary events taking place.

Rahul Kohli will return to the Flanagan series after appearing in Netflix’ The Haunting miniseries. Also starring is Hamish Linklater, Annabeth Gish, Henry Thomas and Zach Gilford.

You can find more about Midnight Mass including more of the big stars that are attached to the horror series and production updates in our preview.

The Midnight Club

Expected Netflix Release Date: 2022

The Midnight Club is the project set to come after Midnight Mass and is an adaptation of the book by Christopher Pike.

The series takes place at th Rotterdam Home and follows terminally ill teens who sit together and share their scary stories while also making a pact.

Filming got started in April 2021 with it expected to wrap up in September 2021.

Zach Gilford, Heather Langenkamp, William B. Davis, Samantha Sloyan and Larsen Thompson will star.

Something is Killing the Children

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Netflix currently has an output deal with Boom Studios! and they’ll be teaming up with Intrepid Pictures to adapt the dark comic into a series.

The comic book is often compared to The Walking Dead in scope and was extended into an ongoing series after initially being conceived as a limited series title.

One other project we’d just like to touch on is a movie that greenlit outside of Netflix back in August 2020 with Intrepid Pictures attached to produce the comic book American Reaper. This would be financed and released by Amblin (Stephen Spielberg’s outfit). Could this jump over to Netflix given Amblin’s new deal with the streamer? Time will tell.

Elsewhere, Intrepid Pictures is set to bring The Season of Passage to Universal Pictures.

And finally, those heading to Universal Studios can expect to see The Haunting of Hill House attraction on their trip between September and October 2021.

