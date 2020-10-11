‘The Haunting’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date, Bly Manor Ending Explained

After another jam-packed season of twists and turns of the supernatural kind, The Haunting of Bly Manor is another huge success for Netflix. As fans are left reeling from the ending of Bly Manor, one of the largest questions fans have now is will The Haunting return for a third season on Netflix? We certainly think so, but the wait could be extensive, here’s why.

The Haunting is an ongoing Netflix Original horror-anthology series written and created by Mike Flanagan. Based on classic published ghost stories and adapting them into a contemporary setting, The Haunting has become one of the most popular supernatural-horror series in years.

Production of The Haunting is handled by Intrepid Pictures, which is run by producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy.

The Haunting Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 11/10/2020)

At the time of writing The Haunting of Bly Manor is still fresh in the minds of viewers as the series has only been available to stream for two days.

It took Netflix until February 2019, four months after the release of The Haunting of Hill House, before the series was officially renewed.

Judging how popular The Haunting of Bly Manor has become already, renewal shouldn’t be an issue. The series is already number one in the US and multiple regions around the globe.

We can expect to learn more in the coming weeks/months.

When could we expect to see The Haunting season 3 on Netflix?

This largely depends on two factors, the renewal of The Haunting, and what level of involvement will creator Mike Flanagan have on the series.

Renewal could be confirmed in the coming months, but the production of a third season may not begin until after 2021, or even later. At the time of writing Flanagan is busy working on two upcoming Original series for Netflix, first is the supernatural horror Midnight Mass. The second has been confirmed to be the adaptation of Christopher Pike’s horror novel The Midnight Club.

Production on MIDNIGHT MASS, which was scheduled to begin Monday, has been temporarily shut down (along with the rest of Netflix’s scripted productions.) Wishing safety and health for our amazing cast and crew. #Covid_19 — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) March 13, 2020

There’s also the question of whether or not Flanagan chooses to direct a film project, as his last, Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining, was released in 2019.

One thing to consider, which could see The Haunting return sooner rather than later, is Mike Flanagan’s involvement in Hill House compared to Bly Manor. Every episode of Hill House was directed by Flanagan, whereas the only episode he directed in Bly Manor was “The Great Good Place,” the series opener.

At the very least subscribers have plenty to look forward to from Mike Flanagan on Netflix.

The Haunting of Bly Manor ending explained

The curse that Viola Willoughby had placed on Bly Manor was broken through Dani’s sacrifice. By accepting Viola into herself, all of the ghostly residents within the grounds of Bly Manor were finally allowed to pass on, including Peter, Rebecca, and Hannah.

All of the survivors of Bly Manor moved on with their lives, or at least, the best they could.

Lord Henry left for America with Miles and Flora. Owen eventually opened his own restaurant in honor of Hannah’s memory. A reunion between the trio of survivors at Owen’s restaurant leads to the revelation that both Wingrave children had forgotten about their time at Bly Manor.

Dani and Jamie also moved to America, becoming florists and running their own store. Despite the ticking time bomb that is Viola within her, Dani was able to enjoy many years with Jamie. But as time progressed Dani was losing more control of herself, until one night she almost throttled Jamie in her sleep. Scared that she would hurt the woman she loves, Dani fled America, leaving Jamie to search for her.

Jamie’s search immediately took her to Bly Manor, where she learned of Dani’s tragic fate. Now residing at the bottom of the lake, Dani had taken Viola’s place as the new Lady of the Lake. But as the new lady, Dani would never claim a single soul. Sadly, Dani would suffer a similar fate to Viola, doomed to forget herself and her beloved memories.

The truth revealed, we finally learned the storyteller of the wedding is an older Jamie, and the bride of the wedding she is attending is now a 30-year-old Flora. We also learn that some of the guests attending the wedding are the older versions of Owen, Miles, and Henry.

Taking herself to her hotel room, Jamie leaves the door slightly ajar, and then fills the bath and sink with water, the vain attempt that Dani will remerge and find her. After years of waiting, we see Dani’s hand resting on Jamie’s shoulder, showing that even after all this time Dani still remembers, and loves Jamie.

Which book should The Haunting adapt next?

Assuming that the Anthology continues to adapt classic ghost stories, there’s a fantastic selection of novels to choose from.

The Old Nurse’s Story

Written By: Elizabeth Gaskell | Published: 1852

A tale based around a haunted house and an elderly nurse recounting a dark incident from her youth sounds like the perfect fit for The Haunting anthology.

There are plenty of avenues to explore with a tale as old as The Old Nurse’s story, and we could potentially see a period piece, or like what has been done with the first two seasons, a modern adaptation of the story in a contemporary setting.

The Open Door

Written By: Charlotte Riddell | Published: 1882

Another victorian novel, the story isn’t too dissimilar to the mystery of the red door in Hill House, but rather than it remained closed, the door constantly opened by a mysterious paranormal entity. Much like The Old Nurse’s Story and Turn of the Screw, old Victorian novels are perfect for contemporary adaptations.

