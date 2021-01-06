First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in February 2021

Netflix UK will be getting a hefty dose of new releases throughout February 2021 and this is your first look at everything scheduled to release throughout the month of February.

If you want to see an expanded guide to all the Netflix Originals coming in February 2021, we’ve got an updating guide here.

As always, you can keep up-to-date with all the new releases on Netflix UK every Friday with our weekly roundup.

Now, let’s check out what’s scheduled to hit in February 2021.

Weekly Episodes Coming to Netflix UK in February 2021

Riverdale (Season 5) N – New episodes every Thursday

– New episodes every Thursday Snowpiercer (Season 2) N – New episodes every Tuesday

February 2021 Netflix TBD

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) N – Anime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 1st

Mean Girls (2004) – The cult comedy classic starring Lindsay Lohan.

– The cult comedy classic starring Lindsay Lohan. Miss Bala (2019) – Adaptation of the Spanish-language film starring Gina Rodriguez about a girl called Gloria involved in the world of cross-border crime.

Moms’ Night Out (2014) – Comedy from The Erwin Brothers about three women having a crazy night out.

– Comedy from The Erwin Brothers about three women having a crazy night out. Next (2007) – Action sci-fi thriller starring Nicolas Cage about a Las Vegas magician pursued by the FBI.

Parks & Recreation (7 Seasons) – The NBC comedy series about the Pawnee parks department.

– The NBC comedy series about the Pawnee parks department. Snakes on a Plane (2006) – The Samuel L. Jackson cult classic about those mother f’in snakes on the god damn plane.

– The Samuel L. Jackson cult classic about those mother f’in snakes on the god damn plane. Zip & Sharko (Season 3) – Animated kids adventure series.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 2nd

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) N – Kids animated superhero series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls.

– Kids animated superhero series from the creator of The Powerpuff Girls. Mighty Express (Season 2) N – Return of the trains and kids heading out on more adventures.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 3rd

All My Friends Are Dead (2021) N – Polish thriller about a NYE party that turns into a massacre.

Firefly Lane (Season 1) N – The story of two friends over the course of 3 decades.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 5th

Invisible City (2021) N – Turkish drama about an environmental police officer.

– Turkish drama about an environmental police officer. Malcolm & Marie (2021) N – Black and white film from Zendaya and John David Washington filmed during the pandemic.

– Black and white film from Zendaya and John David Washington filmed during the pandemic. Space Sweepers (2021) N – Korean sci-fi big budget movie.

– Korean sci-fi big budget movie. The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (2021) N – Mandarin fantasy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 10th

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman / En Passant Pêcho (2021) N – French drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 11th

Red Dot (2021) N – Swedish thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 12th

Hate by Dani Rovira (2021) N – Spanish stand-up special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 19th

I Care A Lot (2020) N – Comedy thriller directed by J Blakeson about a legal guardian who is perhaps not acting in the best interest of her client.

Tribes of Europa (Season 1) N – German futuristic sci-fi series where three siblings attempt to reverse the fate of the dystopian world.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on February 26th