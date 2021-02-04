Netflix K-Drama ‘Vincenzo’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Schedule

February is going to be an exciting month for K-Drama fans with the impending release of tvN’s exciting new drama series, Vincenzo. A romantic crime-comedy that we’re sure fans will adore worldwide, we’ve got everything you need to know about Vincenzo season one, including the plot, cast, trailer, and episode release schedule.

Vincenzo is an upcoming Netlfix Original romantic-comedy K-Drama series created by Studio Dragon and written by Park Jae Bum. The series is directed by Kim Hee Won, who has previously directed other K-Dramas such as Money Flower, Glamorous Temptation, and Fated to Love You.

When is the Vincenzo season one Netflix release date?

The first episode of Vincenzo will premiere on Netflix on Saturday, February 20th, 2021.

Vincenzo will broadcast a total of 16 episodes, with new episodes arriving on Netflix every Saturday and Sunday until the series finale on Sunday, April 25th, 2021.

Each episode will have an approximate run time of 60 minutes.

Vincenzo episode release schedule

Episodes of Vincenzo will be broadcast on tvN in South Korea before arriving on Netflix the same day.

Episode tvN Broadcast Date Netflix Release Date 1 20/02/2021 20/02/2021 2 21/02/2021 21/02/2021 3 27/02/2021 27/02/2021 4 28/02/2021 28/02/2021 5 06/03/2021 06/03/2021 6 07/03/2021 07/03/2021 7 13/03/2021 13/03/2021 8 14/03/2021 14/03/2021 9 03/04/2021 03/04/2021 10 04/04/2021 04/04/2021 11 10/04/2021 10/04/2021 12 11/04/2021 11/04/2021 13 17/04/2021 17/04/2021 14 18/04/2021 18/04/2021 15 24/04/2021 24/04/2021 16 25/04/2021 25/04/2021

Please Note: It’s unclear when a mid-season break is scheduled. Typically K-Dramas don’t take breaks halfway through the season so the broadcast dates above are subject to change.

What is the plot of Vincenzo?

At the tender age of eight, Park Ju Hyeong is adopted by an Italian family and sent to be raised in Italy. Years later, Park Ju Hyeong has taken the name of Vincenzo Casano, and become a Mafia lawyer and consigliere. Thanks to warring factions within the Mafia, Vincenzo is left with little choice but to return to South Korea. Upon his return to South Korea, Vincenzo meets and falls in love with Hong Cha Young, a passionate lawyer, who stops at nothing to win a case.

Who are the cast members of Vincenzo?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Vincenzo:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Vincenzo Casano / Park Joo Hyung Song Joong Ki Arthdal Chronicles | Descendants of the Sun | Tree With Deep Roots Hong Cha Young Jun Yeo Bin Be Melodramatic | Live | Save Me Jang Jun Woo Ok Taec Yeon Save Me | Bring It On, Ghost | Dream High Lee Cheol Wook Yang Kyung Won Hi Bye, Mama! | Crash Landing on You | Fight For My Way Han Seung Hyuk Jo Han Chul Kingdom | Once Again | Romance Is a Bonus Book Choi Myung Hee Kim Yeo Jin Extracurricular | Itaewon Class | I Love You, My Enemy Jang Han Seo Kwak Dong Yeon It’s Okay to Not Be Okay | Fight For My Way | Love in the Moonlight Hong Yoo Chan Yoo Jae Myung Stranger 2 | Itaewon Class | Prison Playbook So Mi Ri Kim Yoon Hye 18 Again | Vampire Detective | Heartstrings Chef Toto Kim Hyung Mook The Fiery Priest | The Crowned Clown | Player Park Seok Do Kim Young Woong Partners for Justice | Tell Me What You Saw | Remember: War of the Son Tak Hong Shik Choi Deok Moon Search | Beautiful World | Doctor Prisoner Jun Soo Nam Lee Dal Hospital World | Partners for Justice | Signal

How will Vincenzo perform in the cable ratings?

Vincenzo finds itself in the perfect position to perform well in the ratings thanks to its Saturday and Sunday timeslot.

Currently, tvN occupies seven out of the ten highest-rated cable television dramas in history. All of the top tvN dramas aired on their episodes on the weekend.

For Vincenzo to occupy a spot in the top ten, it will need to beat the highly popular Hospital Playlist and exceed a nationwide rating of 14.142%.

Are you going to be watching Vincenzo on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!