First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in October 2022

The Stranger (2022) N – Australian Thriller – A chance encounter leads to two strangers becoming close friends, however, a secret police operation, and secrets threaten to ruin their growing bond.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 1st, 2022

The Final Destination (2009) – Horror – Thanks to a premonition, Nick is able to save his life and the lives of several others from a dreadful racetrack accident. But in the wake of their survival, death follows and soon the survivors begin dying in terrible accidents.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 2nd, 2022

Forever Queens (Season 1) N – Spanish Reality Competition.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 3rd, 2022

Peaky Blinders (Season 6) – British Crime Drama – War hero Thomas Shelby, leader of the Peaky Blinders, has ambitions to take his business empire beyond the streets of Birmingham and will stop anyone who gets in his way.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 5th, 2022

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (2022) N – Horror – After the death of a reclusive billionaire, Craig, a young boy who befriended him, is able to communicate with him from beyond the grave after Craig takes his iPhone.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 7th, 2022

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Season 1) N – True crime docuseries – Chilling conversations with American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer were recorded on tape in an attempt to understand him, and his evil motives.

The Midnight Club (Season 1) N – Horror – Five terminally ill patients of the Brightcliffe Hospice gather at night to tell each other scary stories.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 12th, 2022

Belascoarán, PI (Season 1) N – Mexican Crime Drama.

– Mexican Crime Drama. Easy Bake Battle (Season 1) N – Reality Competition – Skilled home cooks compete against each other by using their most ingenious kitchen hacks to determine who can make the easiest, fastest, and most delicious food.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 13th, 2022

Someone Borrowed (2022) N – Portuguese Romantic Comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 14th, 2022

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (2022) N – Halloween Comedy – A teenage girl accidentally unleashes an ancient and mischievous spirit that brings Halloween decorations to life, and begins to wreak havoc on her town.

Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 1) N – Italian Comedy – A young man spends a week in a psychiatric ward, where he meets five other patients and must contend with research-happy doctors and cynical nurses.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 15th, 2022

The Queen’s Umbrella (Season 1) N – Weekly K-Drama – Thanks to court politics, and her troublemaking sons, the Queen has lost her serene nature, and is now sensitive and hot-tempered. Unafraid to abandon her pride for the sake of her family, the Queen must endure the everyday trials that come with being the wife of a great King.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 18th, 2022

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles (2022) N – Stand Up Comedy – Gabriel Iglesias discusses life growing up in LA, the largest fine ever recorded on stage, and an attempt to extort him.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 19th, 2022

The School for Good and Evil (2022) N – Fantasy Drama – Two best friends, Sophie and Agatha, are sent to the School for Good and Evil, where they find their fates switched, and attend the opposing sides of the school they thought they were destined for.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 21st, 2022

Barbarians (Season 2) N – German War Drama – After betraying the Romans, and rejoining the tribes of Germania, Arminius must now help the tribes fight back against the Roman Legions who are attempting to conquer and subjugate his people.

Descendant (2022) N – Documentary – In the small Alabama community of Africatown, the citizens share their stories and the history of the Clotilda, the last known ship to carry slaves from Africa to America.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 25th, 2022

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 1) N – Horror Anthology – Guillermo del Toro presents an incredibly new and terrifying anthology series that sees eight different directors, take on eight scary and mysterious stories that are sure to chill you to the bone.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 26th, 2022

The Good Nurse (2022) N – Biographical Crime Drama – Amy, a struggling but compassionate single mother and nurse befriends Charlie, a new thoughtful and empathetic nurse on her unit. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths point to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy risks her life, and the life of her family to uncover the truth.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 27th, 2022

Romantic Killer (Season 1) N – Japanese Anime – Anzu Hoshino spends every day playing video games, but when a mysterious wizard arrives, she is forced to help a magical world’s population decline.

What’s Coming to Netflix on October 28th, 2022

All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) N – German War Drama – Remake of the Academy Award-winning German drama about the experiences of a German soldier fighting on the frontlines of World War 1.

Drink Masters (Season 1) N – Reality Series – Mixologists from around the world compete in a series of high stake cocktail challenges to obtain the prize and title of ‘Ultimate Drink Master.’

