Netflix Original Shows Coming in 2021 and Beyond

Welcome to our preview of all of the Netflix Original TV shows we currently know about coming to Netflix in 2021, 2022 and beyond. Treat it as the upcoming series bible for Netflix. It’s a big one, and in fact, we don’t think we’ve even scratched the surface of what Netflix has in store over the next few years.

Quite a few caveats to add before we dive into the list. This list is far from complete. We believe a definitive list of upcoming English language series doesn’t exist because there are just so many projects in development.

Secondly, we’re going to restrict this list to English main speaking titles only to keep it at a respectable length. That means titles like Money Heist or Elite won’t be on here.

With all that said, let’s get started.

Netflix Original Series Released So Far in 2021

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan (Season 1)

Alien TV (Season 2)

Amend: The Fight for America (Limited Series)

Behind Her Eyes (Limited Series)

Bling Empire (Season 1)

Blown Away (Season 2)

BONDING (Season 2)

Buried by the Bernards (Season 1)

Canine Intervention (Season 1)

Carmen Sandiego (Season 4)

City of Ghosts (Season 1)

Cobra Kai (Season 3)

Country Comfort (Season 1)

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Season 1)

Disenchantment (Part 3)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 1)

Dream Home Makeover (Season 2)

Family Reunion (Season 2)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 3)

Fate: The Winx Saga (Season 1)

Firefly Lane (Season 1)

Five Came Back: The Reference Films (Season 1)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 3)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 1)

Go Dog Go (Season 1)

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1)

Hello Ninja (Season 4)

History of Swear Words (Season 1)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5)

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 2)

Kid Cosmic (Season 1)

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1)

Life in Color with David Attenborough (Limited Series)

Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1)

MeatEater (Season 4)

Mighty Express (Season 2)

Mighty Express (Season 3)

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (Season 1)

Murder Among the Mormons (Season 1)

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Season 1)

Nadiya Bakes (Season 1)

Nailed It! (Season 5)

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Limited Series)

Paradise PD (Season 3)

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Part 4)

Prank Encounters (Season 2)

Pretend It’s a City (Limited Series)

Shadow and Bone (Season 1)

Spycraft (Season 1)

Surviving Death (Season 1)

The Big Day (Collection 1)

The Big Day (Collection 2)

The Circle USA (Season 2)

The Crew (Season 1)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1)

The Netflix Afterparty (Season 1)

The One (Season 1)

The Serpent (Limited Series)

The Wedding Coach (Season 1)

This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series)

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Season 2)

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1)

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (Season 1)

Word Party (Season 5)

Worn Stories (Season 1)

Zero Chill (Season 1)

Netflix Original Shows Coming in 2021 & Beyond

Here are even more of Netflix’s upcoming series currently in development.

1899 – Historic horror from the creators of the German series Dark expected in 2022.

– Historic horror from the creators of the German series Dark expected in 2022. A Chorus Line – Mini-series starring Ewan McGregor about Broadway dancers auditioning for spots from Ryan Murphy.

– Mini-series starring Ewan McGregor about Broadway dancers auditioning for spots from Ryan Murphy. Ada Twist, Scientist – Chris Nee produces this animated series about a young scientist.

Agent King – Animated series about Elvis Presley as a secret government spy. Created by John Eddie.

– Animated series about Elvis Presley as a secret government spy. Created by John Eddie. All The Right Moves – Reality dance competition series that’s setting out to find the next big choreographer.

– Reality dance competition series that’s setting out to find the next big choreographer. American Jesus – TV series from the Millarworld universe that should start production in 2021.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness – The first major mobile phone game has matured into a multi-faceted entity with two big-budget animated movies now under its belt and in 2021, it’ll be joining Netflix for a new animated kids series.

– The first major mobile phone game has matured into a multi-faceted entity with two big-budget animated movies now under its belt and in 2021, it’ll be joining Netflix for a new animated kids series. Anatomy of a Scandal – TV anthology series that looks into various public scandals over the years and comes from the creator of HBO’s Big Little Lies.

– TV anthology series that looks into various public scandals over the years and comes from the creator of HBO’s Big Little Lies. Archive 81 – New horror series that should wrap production in the first quarter of 2021.

– New horror series that should wrap production in the first quarter of 2021. Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas – Anime series based on the rebooted Netflix movie from Zack Snyder.

– Anime series based on the rebooted Netflix movie from Zack Snyder. Assassin’s Creed – live-action series based on the Ubisoft video game.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series – With the creators departing it seems highly unlikely we get the live-action series released in ’21 but we could hear more about development.

– With the creators departing it seems highly unlikely we get the live-action series released in ’21 but we could hear more about development. Ayrton Senna miniseries – Biopic series expected in 2022.

– Biopic series expected in 2022. Baby Reindeer – British comedy series starring Richard Gadd.

– British comedy series starring Richard Gadd. Battle Kitty – Kids animated series about a warrior kitten.

– Kids animated series about a warrior kitten. Beef – Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will headline this new A24 produced series.

– Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will headline this new A24 produced series. Bloom – Drama from the Obamas production company about the world of fashion shortly after WWII.

– Drama from the Obamas production company about the world of fashion shortly after WWII. Churchmen – Will Scheffer and Mark V. Olsen series.

– Will Scheffer and Mark V. Olsen series. Clickbait – Australian/American co-production miniseries which explore the dangerous ways social media can damage lives.

– Australian/American co-production miniseries which explore the dangerous ways social media can damage lives. Bloom – Callie Khouri and Juliana Maio are set to write this series about women attempting to break into the world of fashion after WW2.

– Callie Khouri and Juliana Maio are set to write this series about women attempting to break into the world of fashion after WW2. Blue Eye Samurai – Jane Wu directed animation action series featuring the voices of Maya Erskine and Brenda Song.

– Jane Wu directed animation action series featuring the voices of Maya Erskine and Brenda Song. Bone – Adaptation of Jeff Smith’s comic book series.

– Adaptation of Jeff Smith’s comic book series. Boo, Bitch – From the creators of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and On My Block will come a new comedy series that’s set to star Lana Condor who awakes to find she’s a ghost.

– From the creators of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and On My Block will come a new comedy series that’s set to star Lana Condor who awakes to find she’s a ghost. Brand New Cherry Flavor – Rosa Salazar headlines this new revenge horror thriller about a film director living in 1990s LA embarking on a journey that takes a horrific turn. Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion serve as showrunners.

– Rosa Salazar headlines this new revenge horror thriller about a film director living in 1990s LA embarking on a journey that takes a horrific turn. Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion serve as showrunners. Breathe – Drama series from the creators of NBC’s Blindspot. Will tell the story of a small plane that crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness.

– Drama series from the creators of NBC’s Blindspot. Will tell the story of a small plane that crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness. BRZRKR – Anime series based on the Keanu Reeves comic.

– Anime series based on the Keanu Reeves comic. Call Your Daughter Home – Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the book by Deb Spera.

– Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the book by Deb Spera. Captain Fall – Animated series from the creators of Netflix’s Norsemen.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Animated kids series based on the Roald Dahl tale – part of the larger Roald Dahl output.

– Animated kids series based on the Roald Dahl tale – part of the larger Roald Dahl output. Chinatown Prequel Series – David Fincher and Robert Towne team up for this prequel series to the movie.

– David Fincher and Robert Towne team up for this prequel series to the movie. Colin in Black & White – Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick are working together on this new biopic on the NFL player’s teen years.

– Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick are working together on this new biopic on the NFL player’s teen years. Conan the Barbarian – First of many adaptations based on the Conan the Barbarian IP.

– First of many adaptations based on the Conan the Barbarian IP. Cowboy Bebop – Live-action adaptation of the well-regarded anime series. The series will star John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Alex Hassell. The series has been in production since 2019 with it being delayed twice so far.

– Live-action adaptation of the well-regarded anime series. The series will star John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Alex Hassell. The series has been in production since 2019 with it being delayed twice so far. Cuckoo Song – British horror series about two warring sisters.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – Anime series based on the hit video-game series.

– Anime series based on the hit video-game series. DeadEndia – Hamish Steele helms this new animated series based on graphic novels.

– Hamish Steele helms this new animated series based on graphic novels. Entergalactic – Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi team up to bring his next album to life in this animated series.

– Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi team up to bring his next album to life in this animated series. Farzar – New animated series from the creators of Netflix’s Paradise PD.

– New animated series from the creators of Netflix’s Paradise PD. Firekeeper’s Daughter – Young adult thriller from the Obamas production company based on the debut novel from Angeline Boulley.

– Young adult thriller from the Obamas production company based on the debut novel from Angeline Boulley. First Kill – Vampire series featuring Emma Roberts.

Free Food for Millionaires – Alan Yang teaming up with author Min Jin Lee to adapt the 2007 novel which is set to be a period drama in 1990s Manhattan.

– Alan Yang teaming up with author Min Jin Lee to adapt the 2007 novel which is set to be a period drama in 1990s Manhattan. From Scratch – Zoe Saldana will feature in this drama about an American woman filling in love with a man while studying in Italy.

– Zoe Saldana will feature in this drama about an American woman filling in love with a man while studying in Italy. Game Changer – Adaptation of the novel by Neal Shusterman.

– Adaptation of the novel by Neal Shusterman. God’s Favorite Idiot – Sitcom workplace comedy featuring Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone.

– Sitcom workplace comedy featuring Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone. Good Times – An animated reboot from Seth Macfarlane.

– An animated reboot from Seth Macfarlane. Great National Parks – Docu-series from the Obamas production company exploring the world’s best national parks.

Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight – Horror anthology series.

– Horror anthology series. Half Bad – British series about a 16-year-old who is the illegitimate son of a witch.

Halston – Ewan McGregor headlines this Ryan Murphy limited series that documents the rise of the famed fashion designer.

– Ewan McGregor headlines this Ryan Murphy limited series that documents the rise of the famed fashion designer. Heartbreak High – Australian teen series reboot expected to release in 2022.

– Australian teen series reboot expected to release in 2022. Heartstopper – Euros Lyn who has helmed Sherlock and Doctor Who will be adapting the YA graphic novel Heartstopper for Netflix into an eight-part series.

– Euros Lyn who has helmed Sherlock and Doctor Who will be adapting the YA graphic novel Heartstopper for Netflix into an eight-part series. Heaven’s Forest – New action animated series from the creators of Netflix’s Castlevania.

– New action animated series from the creators of Netflix’s Castlevania. Hit and Run – New series from the creators of Fauda for Netflix. Stars Lior Raz about a man looking for answers after his wife was killed by a hitman.

– New series from the creators of Fauda for Netflix. Stars Lior Raz about a man looking for answers after his wife was killed by a hitman. Human Resources – From the team that bought you Big Mouth comes a new workplace sitcom.

– From the team that bought you Big Mouth comes a new workplace sitcom. I Heart Arlo – A spinoff animation series to the Netflix movie Arlo the Alligator.

– A spinoff animation series to the Netflix movie Arlo the Alligator. Inside Job – Animated workplace comedy.

– Animated workplace comedy. Inside Man – BBC co-production mini-series from Steven Moffat.

Inventing Anna – Limited series from

– Limited series from Isabella’s Witch Chronicles – Kids adventure series about a dragon-witch princess narrating her life.

– Kids adventure series about a dragon-witch princess narrating her life. Johnny Test (Season 7) – Continuation of the Cartoon Network series coming exclusively to Netflix.

– Continuation of the Cartoon Network series coming exclusively to Netflix. Jupiter’s Legacy – May 7th – Netflix’s first major solo foray into the superhero universe of Millarworld begins in 2021 with the release of season one of Jupiter’s Legacy.

– May 7th – Netflix’s first major solo foray into the superhero universe of Millarworld begins in 2021 with the release of season one of Jupiter’s Legacy. Kaos – British historical comedy that looks into Greek mythology.

– British historical comedy that looks into Greek mythology. Kings of America – Adam McKay and Amy Adams reunited for a limited series on the rise of Walmart.

– Adam McKay and Amy Adams reunited for a limited series on the rise of Walmart. Life in Colour – David Attenborough docu-series looking at how animals use color in their day-to-day lives.

– David Attenborough docu-series looking at how animals use color in their day-to-day lives. Lockwood & Co. – Adaptation of The Screaming Stiarcase with Joe Cornish adapting.

Lost Ollie – From 21 Laps Entertainment comes this highly anticipated limited series about a lost toy searching across the country for the boy who lost him. Prep the tissues.

– From 21 Laps Entertainment comes this highly anticipated limited series about a lost toy searching across the country for the boy who lost him. Prep the tissues. Maid – Margot Robbie produces this dramedy that is inspired by the memoir of the same name. The cast for the series is huge and currently includes Margaret Qualley, Nick Robinson, and Andie MacDowell.

Magic: The Gathering – Animated series produced by the Russo Brothers based on the card trading game. Rumored for release in 2021.

– Animated series produced by the Russo Brothers based on the card trading game. Rumored for release in 2021. Man vs Bee – British comedy series from Rowan Atkinson.

– British comedy series from Rowan Atkinson. Maya and the Three – A stunning new animated series from Jorge Gutierrez about a warrior princess embarking on a quest to save the world of men and gods.

– A stunning new animated series from Jorge Gutierrez about a warrior princess embarking on a quest to save the world of men and gods. Midnight Mass – One of the new projects from horror super producer Mike Flagan is Midnight Mass. The series is about an isolated island community that experiences strange events and employs the help of a young priest to figure out what’s going on.

– One of the new projects from horror super producer Mike Flagan is Midnight Mass. The series is about an isolated island community that experiences strange events and employs the help of a young priest to figure out what’s going on. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone – Jason Blum and Ryan Murphy produced horror series. Not expected for 2021.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – New limited series on the well-covered serial killer Jeffery Dahmer with Evan Peters leading.

– New limited series on the well-covered serial killer Jeffery Dahmer with Evan Peters leading. Mulligan – Animated adult sitcom from Robert Charlock and Sam Means featuring the voice of Tina Fey.

– Animated adult sitcom from Robert Charlock and Sam Means featuring the voice of Tina Fey. Notes on Love – Shonda Rhimes anthology series.

– Shonda Rhimes anthology series. One Piece – Live-action adaptation of the anime.

– Live-action adaptation of the anime. Painkiller – Limited series from Eric Newman and Peter Berg about the opioid crisis.

– Limited series from Eric Newman and Peter Berg about the opioid crisis. Pieces of Her – Based on the 2018 novel by Karin Slaughter, this series will star Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, and David Wenham. Follows a woman who is caught up in a deadly mass shooting in a diner and witnessing her mother swooping in to save the day.

– Based on the 2018 novel by Karin Slaughter, this series will star Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, and David Wenham. Follows a woman who is caught up in a deadly mass shooting in a diner and witnessing her mother swooping in to save the day. Q-Force – LGBT animated series from Mike Shur, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner.

– LGBT animated series from Mike Shur, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner. Red Rose – BBC horror co-production from one of the producers of Sex Education on Netflix.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – July 2021 – Anime series that returns the story

– July 2021 – Anime series that returns the story Resident Evil – Live-action series with Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) showrunning.

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles – CGI series with Gaumont Animation teaming up with Netflix Animation.

– CGI series with Gaumont Animation teaming up with Netflix Animation. Sex/Life – Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos feature in this love triangle comedy series helmed by Stacy Rukeyser.

– Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos feature in this love triangle comedy series helmed by Stacy Rukeyser. Skull Island – Animated series based on the Monsterverse featuring King Kong.

Splinter Cell – Anime series based on the video game character.

– Anime series based on the video game character. Spongebob Spinoff Series – An untitled spin-off series based on Spongebob Squarepants.

– An untitled spin-off series based on Spongebob Squarepants. Stay Close – Harlan Coben series starring Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, and Richard Armitage.

– Harlan Coben series starring Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, and Richard Armitage. Sonic Prime – Animated series based on the fast hedgehog game series from Sega.

– Animated series based on the fast hedgehog game series from Sega. Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo – New reality series with the Japanese consultant.

Super Crooks – Anime series based on the Millarworld comic series.

– Anime series based on the Millarworld comic series. Sweet Tooth – Superhero series from the DC Universe executive produced by Robert Downey Jr with Jeff Lemire showrunning.

– Superhero series from the DC Universe executive produced by Robert Downey Jr with Jeff Lemire showrunning. Sword Art Online – A live-action adaptation of the anime series.

– A live-action adaptation of the anime series. The 39 Steps – Benedict Cumberbatch limited series rebooting the classic thriller novel that was last adapted by Alfred Hitchcock.

– Benedict Cumberbatch limited series rebooting the classic thriller novel that was last adapted by Alfred Hitchcock. The BFG – Animated mini-series based on the Roald Dahl novel.

– Animated mini-series based on the Roald Dahl novel. The Chair – Sandra Oh and Jay Duplass will star in this dramedy produced by David Be

The Chronicles of Narnia – Not expecting any TV releases of Narnia but are expecting to hear more on the roadmap in 2021.

– Not expecting any TV releases of Narnia but are expecting to hear more on the roadmap in 2021. The Girls on the Bus – Greg Berlanti and Julie Plec adaptation of the best selling Chasing Hillary.

– Greg Berlanti and Julie Plec adaptation of the best selling Chasing Hillary. The Green Beret’s Guide to Surviving the Apocalypse – Comedy anthology series covering different world-ending scenarios.

– Comedy anthology series covering different world-ending scenarios. The House – Animated dark comedy from Nexus Studios.

– Animated dark comedy from Nexus Studios. The Last Bus – Described as an eco-fable, the series will be a sci-fi road trip.

– Described as an eco-fable, the series will be a sci-fi road trip. The Lincoln Lawyer – TV adaptation based on the book.

– TV adaptation based on the book. The Midnight Club – Mike Flanagan horror series due to film in early 2021.

– Mike Flanagan horror series due to film in early 2021. The Pentaverate – Mike Myers comedy series.

– Mike Myers comedy series. The Red Zone – Sam Mendes produced series based on a middling football club in the UK.

– Sam Mendes produced series based on a middling football club in the UK. The Residence – Shondaland will be adapting this Kate Andersen Brower nonfiction book.

The Sandman – DC series based on the comic book series from Niel Gaiman.

– DC series based on the comic book series from Niel Gaiman. The Screaming Staircase – TV adaptation by Joe Cornish about agencies fighting off ghosts.

– TV adaptation by Joe Cornish about agencies fighting off ghosts. The Three-Body Problem – The first major TV series from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Don’t expect this one to release for a couple of years but we could hear more about casting etc in 2021.

– The first major TV series from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Don’t expect this one to release for a couple of years but we could hear more about casting etc in 2021. The Upshaws – Multicam sitcom starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps.

– Multicam sitcom starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps. The Watcher – Ryan Murphy produced series based on the true story as reported by The Cut.

– Ryan Murphy produced series based on the true story as reported by The Cut. The Witcher: Blood Origin – Prequel series to The Witcher.

– Prequel series to The Witcher. Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go – New 2D Thomas the Tank Engine series. Unclear whether this is a Netflix Original.

– New 2D Thomas the Tank Engine series. Unclear whether this is a Netflix Original. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom – Limited anime series based on the Hasbro toy.

Tomb Raider – Animated series based on the famed video game character.

– Animated series based on the famed video game character. Unrecorded Night – David Lynch series.

– David Lynch series. Vikings: Valhalla – An all-new spin-off to the wildly successful Viking series.

– An all-new spin-off to the wildly successful Viking series. Watergate – Limited series from George Clooney and Matt Charman on the infamous Watergate scandal.

Wednesday – Based on The Addams Family, this new reboot of the series will follow the school-life of Wednesday Addams.

– Based on The Addams Family, this new reboot of the series will follow the school-life of Wednesday Addams. White Stork – Political thriller miniseries starring Tom Hiddleston – production begins early next year but isn’t clear whether it’ll be ready for 2021.

– Political thriller miniseries starring Tom Hiddleston – production begins early next year but isn’t clear whether it’ll be ready for 2021. Wings of Fire – Animated adaptation of the book from Tui T. Sutherland.

Returning Netflix Shows Coming to Netflix in 2021 & Beyond

These shows are all confirmed to be returning for new seasons either in 2021 or beyond.

#blackAF (Season 2)

After Life (Season 3 – Final Season)

Another Life (Season 2)

Atypical (Season 4)

Big Mouth (Season 5)

Black Summer (Season 2)

Bling Empire (Season 2)

Blood and Water (Season 2)

Blood of Zeus (Season 2)

Bridgerton (Season 2)

Castlevania (Season 4) – May 13th

Cobra Kai (Season 4)*

Dash & Lily (Season 2)

Dead to Me (Season 3/Final Season)

Dear White People (Volume 4)

Disenchantment (Part 4)

Dogs (Season 2)

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 2)

Dream Home Makeover (Season 2)

Emily in Paris (Season 2)

Fate: A Winx Saga (Season 2)

F is for Family (Season 5)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives (Season 2)

Family Reunion (Season 2)

Feel Good (Season 2)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4)

Gentefied (Season 2)

Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2)

Grace & Frankie (Season 7)

Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2)

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding (Season 2)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (Season 5)

Johnny Test (Season 7)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 3) – May 21st

Kid Cosmic (Season 2)

Locke & Key (Season 2 & Season 3)

Lost in Space (Season 3)

Love is Blind (Season 2)

Love, Death & Robots (Season 2) – May 14th

Lucifer (Season 5, Part 2) – May 28th

Lucifer (Season 6)

Malibu Rescue: The Series (Season 2)

Master of None (Season 3) – May 2021

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3)

Never Have I Ever (Season 2)

On My Block (Season 4 – Final Season)

Outer Banks (Season 2)

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 2)

Queer Eye (Season 6)

Raising Dion (Season 2)

Ratched (Season 2)

Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Russian Doll (Season 2)

Selena: The Series (Part 2) – May 14th

Selling Sunset (Seasons 4 & 5)

Sex Education (Season 3)

Shadow and Bone (Season 2)

Space Force (Season 2)

Special (Season 2) – May 20th

Stranger Things (Season 4)

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)

The A List (Season 2)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Season 2)

The Crown (Season 5 & 6)

The Dragon Prince (Seasons 4, 5, 6 & 7)

The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow (Season 2)

The Irregulars (Season 2)

The Kominsky Method (Season 3) – May 28th

The Last Kingdom (Season 5)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 3)

The Witcher (Season 2)

Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) – June 2021

Top Boy (Season 2 / Season 5)

Virgin River (Season 3)

Young Wallander (Season 2)

You (Season 3)

There you have it. We think we’ve put together the most comprehensive 2021 and beyond list of any outlet and hope that gets you amped up for the next few years of great TV on Netflix.

What are you looking forward to and more importantly, have we missed anything? Let us know in the comments down below.