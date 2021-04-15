‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ Netflix Anime Series: Coming to Netflix in July 2021 & What Else We Know

We have known about the development of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness at Netflix for a while now, ever since a teaser trailer was mistakenly published a day earlier than its official announcement. History has repeated itself once again, as a new trailer dropped revealing that the series would be coming to Netflix in June 2021.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi, who is responsible for bringing numerous titles in the Resident Evil series into existence, namely the three undying video-game classics: Resident Evil (original and remake), Resident Evil 2 (original) and Resident Evil 4. Kobayashi also produced all three Resident Evil animated films: Degeneration, Damnation, and Vendetta.

TMS Entertainment, which has birthed such animated series as Sonic X, Detective Conan, Spider-Man, Detective Gadget, will produce the series, while Quebico, led by Kei Miyamoto, the producer of Resident Evil: Vendetta, will be in charge of the full 3DCG animation production.

When will Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness be released on Netflix?

As we alluded to above, history for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness has repeated itself when the trailer for the series was released on the YouTube channel Netflix Nordic.

Almost immediately the trailer was pulled and made private.

The trailer didn’t give us an exact date, but it did reveal that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is coming to Netflix in July 2021.

A Twitter user also found the trailer online, but as it has been listed as private is currently unavailable to watch on Twitter.

It’s more than likely that the trailer for the series was dropped 24 hours too early, as Capcom has a showcase event for the upcoming release of the video game Resident Evil: Village. It is rumored that the trailer for Infinite Darkness was to be shown during the event.

The event takes place on April 15th, at 3 PM Pacific Standard Time, which means within the next 24 hours we’ll definitely see the trailer officially released by Netflix.

Are there any teasers or trailers for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness?

Currently, the only “official” release has been the teaser trailer which dropped on September 27th, 2020. As we now know the official trailer for the series exists, expect to see it land on Netflix any minute now.

In addition to that we have various key art, character art, and screenshots for Infinite Darkness giving us a good look at the style and direction of the series:











Between which games does Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness takes place?

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is set a few years after the iconic and industry-changing hit Resident Evil 4, where Leon traveled to Spain on a very special mission to save the US president’s daughter as after the Raccoon City disaster, he was recruited by the president and became one of his special agents. That was in 2004 and Infinite Darkness takes place later, in 2006.

Speaking strictly of the games, for Claire Redfield, the story takes place between Resident Evil: Code Veronica which took place in 1998 and Resident Evil: Revelations 2 which took place in 2011.

But Infinite Darkness isn’t the only story in which Leon and Claire team up after Raccoon City. One year before Infinite Darkness, however, in 2005, Leon and Claire are reunited in another bio-crisis which was shown in the 2008 animated film Resident Evil: Degeneration. There, Leon, the US special agent and Claire, who became associated with the TerraSave organization, take on a new threat. Degeneration is recognized as canon and fits the games timeline. So we can probably expect some references to the events of Degeneration as well.

What is the plot of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness?

Netflix has unveiled a pretty extensive synopsis for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, something which doesn’t happen very often and is sure good to see after many months of absolute silence:

“In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.”

Who is voicing Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield?

It is with great pleasure we can say that the main duo of Infinite Darkness, the iconic characters of Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, will be voiced by two people who are already well known and much loved in the Resident Evil fandom: Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello. Apostolides and Panisello voiced Leon and Claire in the massive hit that was the Resident Evil 2 remake that was released in 2019. This was announced on March 12, 2021 by Netflix.

Is Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness canon?

Yes, Infinite Darkness is officially canon in the Resident Evil timeline because it’s being co-produced and approved by Capcom. The question is whether it’s part of the “old” canon of the original games or the “remake” timeline which saw remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and will see a remake of Resident Evil 4 in 2022.