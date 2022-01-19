‘The Cuphead Show’ on Netflix: Coming to Netflix in February 2022

Cuphead took the world by storm in 2017 as one of the most visually captivating, and one of the most difficult games of that year. Five years on, and the game is getting its first animated television adaptation on Netflix. Arriving in February 2022, here’s an updated look at everything we know so far about The Cuphead Show on Netflix.

If you’re not sure what Cuphead is then let us fill you in. Launching in September 2017, Cuphead started life exclusively on Microsoft’s Xbox platform as a side-scrolling platformer. Captivating gamers worldwide with its classic cartoon style and difficulty, five years on, and gamers are still playing the beloved game.

Over 4 million units of the game have been sold, with the game now available to download on the Nintendo Switch and Mac devices. Cuphead has won over 20 major video game awards including Xbox One’s Game of the Year and Game Award’s best independent game.

The series was first announced to be getting an adaptation at Netflix in July 2019.

Studio MDHR are the studio behind the creation of the video game but Netflix will be working alongside King Features Syndicate to adapt the video game into a cartoon series.

The series will expand upon the world of Cuphead and we’ll be learning more about the world’s colorful world and characters. The Cuphead Show! will retain its iconic art style that was inspired by 1930s Fleischer cartoons.

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

The character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs.

When is The Cuphead Show Netflix release date?

After an extensive wait, Netflix has revealed with the release of the official trailer that The Cuphed Show arrives on Netflix on Friday, February 18th, 2022.

Who is involved in The Cuphead Show! and everything we know so far

The series will be developed in house by Netflix Animation but they will be assisted by King Features Syndicate. Award-winning producer Dave Wasson and Cosmo Segurson will be serving as co-executive producers.

King Features executive producer will be CJ Kettler meanwhile Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will also serve as executive producers for Studio MDHR.

Thanks to the Annecy Festival, it was revealed that season 1 will be a total of 11 episodes with each clocking in at around 10 minutes.

Who’s in the voice cast? Well, we’ve got the first batch of voices set to feature already. They include:

Frank Todaro as Mugman (known for voicing Starscream in Transformers)

Tru Valentino as Cuphead (known for Hot Streets)

Joe Hanna as Elder Kettle (known for Looper)

Luke Millington-Drake (known for Best Friend Fix)

Jim Conroy as Ollie (best known for FLETCH!)

The only artwork officially provided by Netflix so far is the poster that was released alongside the original press release.

It has already been confirmed that the series won’t have such meticulous detail as the video game, but co-creator Chad Moldenhauer wants to avoid as much computer-assisted animation as possible.

In February 2021, we announced that voice actress veteran Grey Griffin would be voicing in the show and will play Ms. Chalice.

In June 2021, alongside a new clip at Geeked Week, it was announced that Wayne Brady (Whose Line Is It Anyway) will be voicing the role of King Dice.

"Who will be the first contestant to roll the dice?" Here's a sneak peek clip of King Dice in The Cuphead Show! #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/8DLDfxD7Gj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Are you looking forward to the release of The Cuphead Show! on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.