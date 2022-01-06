Netflix Horror Series ‘Archive 81’: What We Know So Far

Archive 81 is coming to Netflix in January 2022 and is a horror series that is loosely inspired by the podcast of the same name. Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries) will serve as showrunner, while James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring) will be an executive producer on the project along with his production company Atomic Monster Productions.

Netflix’s Stranger Things director Rebecca Thomas were tapped to direct four episodes including the pilot and will serve as executive producer as well. She has also signed to direct the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Paul Harris Boardman (The Exorcism of Emily Rose) developed the original script and will executive produce. The creators of the original podcast Marc Sollinger and Daniel Powell will also be producers the new series. Showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine offered her comment on Archive 81:

“With Archive 81, we’re hoping to give the supernatural horror genre a new twist — while keeping a dark, deeply emotional romance as its core. I’m excited to take Netflix viewers on a terrifying and visually thrilling adventure.”

When will Archive 81 be released on Netflix?

The first season of Archive 81 will be released as one of the first major Netflix Original series of 2022.

Every episode of Archive 81 will premiere on Netflix on January 14th, 2022.

What is the plot of Archive 81?

As mentioned above, the series is said to be very loosely inspired by the horror podcast series of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of Archive 81 centers on Dan Turner, an archivist who takes a mysterious job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994 and finds himself reconstructing the work of documentary filmmaker Melody Pendras and her investigation into a dangerous cult. As Dan is drawn into Melody’s story, he becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.

On November 30th, 2021 Netflix provided us with an expanded synopsis of what we can expect from 2022:

“Archive 81 follows archivist Dan Turner, who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras, he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.”

Who is cast in Archive 81?

The two series leads for Netflix’s Archive 81 are Mamadou Athie (The Get Down, Uncorked) and Dina Shibabi (Altered Carbon). Athie will play Dan Turner, the aforementioned archivist. Shibabi will portray Melody Pendras. Supporting characters for the series have also been announced: Martin Donovan (Big Little Lies), Matt McGorry (How To Get Away With Murder), Julia Chan (Katy Keene), Evan Jonigkeit (X-Men: Days of Future Past), and Ariana Neal (Hidden Figures) will portray Virgil, Mark, Anabelle, Samuel and Jess.

How many episodes will Archive 81 have?

Netflix’s Archive 81 will have 8 one-hour episodes. The original podcast by which the series is inspired by has three seasons so far, so if the adaptation is successful, we should expect a renewal for more seasons and episodes.

What’s the production status on Archive 81?

Filming for Netflix’s Archive 81 started in November 2020 in Pittsburgh, US. Locations included the sound stage at Marshall Township, North Side Pittsburgh and the city’s Downtown area as well as Alleghenny County. As of now filming is planned to wrap in March 2021.

Here are a few photos from the Archive 81 shoot in Pittsburgh over the past few months:







Are you looking forward to Archive 81 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.