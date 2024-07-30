Netflix Unveils Its Release Slate of Korean Reality Shows for 2024 & 2025

From K-pop idols to romantic dramas and beautiful models, content from South Korea has never been more popular. As Netflix continues to invest billions into its lineup of K-dramas, the streaming service is also investing plenty into its lineup of K-reality content. Here are all K-reality shows coming to Netflix in 2024 and 2025.

Korean Reality Shows Still to Come in 2024

The Influencer (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Social

Coming to Netflix: August 6th, 2024

Seventy-seven of South Korea’s most prominent influencers, who collectively have a net market value of 400 billion won, will compete against each other to prove themselves as the best influencer in the Korean Peninsula. Between the seventy-seven competitors, there are a combined 120 million followers across platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, and features influencers such as RISABAE, PaniBottle, Shim Euddeum, Jang Keun-suk, and sia_jiwoo & KEJIMIN.

A-List to Playlist (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Music

Coming to Netflix: August 30th, 2024

Veteran actor Cho Jung-Seok’s 20-year acting career has seen the A-lister star in many popular productions, some of which can be found on Netflix, such as Hospital Playlist, Captivating the King, and Nokdu Flower. He has always been a major music enthusiast and dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter. Jung Sang-hoon and Moon Sang-hoon will assist him on his journey.

Culinary Class Wars (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Food

Coming to Netflix: September 2024

Over the past several years, we’ve seen plenty of new reality shows on Netflix Korea, but Culinary Class Wars is Netflix’s first culinary competition show in the region. Talented chefs will compete against each other as hidden masters of cooking, represented by the “Black Spoon,” have the opportunity to challenge all-star chefs, represented by the “White Spoon.” Among the judges ready to give their verdict are Ahn Sung-Jae, the owner of MOSU Seoul, Korea’s only three-star restaurant, and famed restaurateur Paik Jong-won.

Zombieverse (Season 2)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Horror, Survival

Coming to Netflix: 2024

Despite an underwhelming first season, we are entirely on board for a second season of Zombieverse. The idea behind the show should be an easy win for Netflix, but arguably, the rough execution of the first season resulted in mixed reviews and low viewing figures. Our hope for the second season is more horror, zombies, and formidable challenges for the new survivors.

The new season will go beyond Seoul as the undead spread across Korea. Meanwhile, larger-than-life survivors will face tough challenges to survive the undead horde, with a few laughs along the way.

Comedy Revenge (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy

Coming to Netflix: October 2024

Regardless of age, experience, or background, 22 talented comedians will face a battle of wits as they look to impress comedy legend and victor of Comedy Royale Lee Kyung-Kyu and his team, Lee Chang-ho, Eom Ji-yoon, and Jo Hoon.

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Sport

Coming to Netflix: December 2024

Despite being ranked 33rd in the world men’s Rugby, the sport continues to grow in popularity in countries such as South Korea and Japan. The series is helmed by Chang Si-won, who has worked on shows such as A Clean Sweep, Steel Troops, and The Fisherman and the City. Rugby athletes will go to war on the pitch as an intense competition.

Korean Reality Shows Coming to Netflix in 2025

Single’s Inferno (Season 4)

New Episodes: TBA

Genre: Dating

Coming to Netflix: 2025

A new batch of the hottest singles Korea has to offer for the search for love on a deserted island, with the only means of escape being to find the perfect match for a romantic night in paradise. The series will officially be the first reality series from Korea to reach a fourth season.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Romance

Coming to Netflix: 2025

On the island of Ullegungdo, KIAN84 runs the guesthouse KIAN Bizarre B&B, which attracts visitors who enjoy its romantic atmosphere and unique experience.

The Devil’s Plan (Season 2)

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Games, Psychological

Coming to Netflix: 2025

In the first season, the series saw twelve celebrity contestants compete in a survival game of wit with 500 million won up for grabs. The contestants compete for “pieces” won and lost in daily matches. By the end of the day, contestants with no pieces are eliminated, and the two with the fewest are sent to “prison” until the next match.

