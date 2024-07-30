‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Possible Episode Titles Leaked

The flagship show of Netflix, Stranger Things, will conclude with its fifth season. Fans continue to wait patiently for the final season’s release and are always ravenous to learn more about our final venture into Hawkins. Several episode titles for the fifth season have been leaked, potentially revealing some minor spoilers for the final season.

Below, we’ll be going over all of the episode title leaks and what they could mean for the final season.

Possible episode titles and directors for Stranger Things Season 5

Popular industry insider Jeff Sneider was on John Campea’s podcast recently and there he chose to reveal what he heard of the titles and directors for Stranger Things Season 5. Here they are:

Episode 1: “The Crawl”, directed by The Duffer Brothers

Episode 2: “The Vanishing of [Spoiler] Wheeler”, directed by The Duffer Brothers

Episode 3: “The Turnbow Trap”, directed by Frank Darabont

Episode 4: “Sorcerer”, directed by The Duffer Brothers

Episode 5: “Shock Jock”, directed by Frank Darabont

Episode 6: “Escape from Camaztotz”, directed by Shawn Levy

Episode 7: [Title unknown], possibly directed either by the Duffers or Dan Trachtenberg

Episode 8: [Title unknown], directed by The Duffer Brothers

The one that caught the most attention was episode two, of course. Which of the Wheeler family is supposed to vanish? Sneider chose not to reveal that, as that would have been a spoiler. That said, Netflix reveals the titles in advance anyway, so it can’t be that big of a spoiler. Or, at the very least, it’s not an actual spoiler for what happens because the title will be public for months before the episode comes out.

“The Turnbow Trap” refers to a land development and realty company. Perhaps our heroes will set a trap for something on one of Turnbow’s properties. Unfinished construction sites have always been popular for traps and fight scenes in TV and film.

“Escape from Camaztotz” is possibly misspelled as there is such a thing called Camazotz. It’s a bat-like spirit at the service of the underworld lord in Mayan mythology. Perhaps inspired by that, Stranger Things will introduce a giant bat-like creature from the Upside Down that serves Vecna.

The first episode’s title had already been known for a long time, and Sneider didn’t have the titles for the final two. So that makes five new titles in total. Finally, Sneider adds that the titles are subject to change. We’ll see if they do.

Possible release dates for Stranger Things Season 5

Another point of the Sneider leaks was the alleged release dates. He claimed his previous sources told him that Netflix could release Vol. 1 of Season 5 in November and Vol. 2 in December 2024. That doesn’t sound too realistic, as Stranger Things is a massive show that will need a ton of post-production, and filming only started earlier this year. If we had to bet money, we would say 2024 is off the table.

Then Sneider adds that he recently spoke to another source, and they claimed that Vol. 1 could arrive on Netflix in Q1 2025 and Vol. 2 – in 2026. That also doesn’t sound very realistic, as stretching the release of a single season wouldn’t be too logical for Netflix.

But both Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard claimed that the season will debut in 2025. If we had to bet, we’d say both volumes will be released like Season 4. The first batch is on a specific date, and the second batch is a month later.

Casting rumor: Nell Fisher possibly joins Stranger Things Season 5

According to @struniverse on Instagram, young actress Nell Fisher has joined Stranger Things Season 5 as Holly Wheeler, the younger sister of Mike and Nancy, replacing twin sisters Anniston and Tinsley Price, who played her in previous seasons.

It’s supported by Fisher’s account following several key cast and crew accounts from Stranger Things, as well as a casting call last year for a girl codenamed April, who is an “active, inquisitive, and happy, friendly kid,”. Moreover, the Duffers made this tweet last year:

We rarely promote new movies on here… But Evil Dead Rise and ST5 share something small but awesome in common…. pic.twitter.com/dlMmGnv2Ie — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) April 21, 2023

Well, guess who appeared in Evil Dead Rise: Nell Fisher. This seems like case solved, but it’s still unconfirmed, so we’ll see.

Some have theorized that the change in the cast for a more experienced actress could mean that the second episode could be about Holly. Further proof of this speculation is that Karen Wheeler, played by Cara Buono, is expected to play a more prominent role in the final season.

Filming for Season 5 continues

Speaking of the actual filming, Stranger Things Spoilers on Twitter managed to capture some photos from filming the other day:

Filming Update: The cast of #StrangerThings5 was filming a night shoot yesterday at the NEW Radio Station set! pic.twitter.com/Kg7EXRQN3G — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) April 26, 2024

They post frequent updates on the production of Stranger Things Season 5, so do check them out.

Here’s an updated look at the Downtown Hawkins set for #StrangerThings5! Even MORE military trucks have arrived at the location! pic.twitter.com/YfDO3lxqEI — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) April 20, 2024

