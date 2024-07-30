Netflix Lands Rights to ‘Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM’

Netflix continues to stock up on Gundam material ahead of Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, which will arrive exclusively on Netflix in October 2024. We’ve learned the recently released movie Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom will be landing on Netflix in the United States on September 1st, 2024 – other regions’ rollouts are to be confirmed.

Serving as a long-awaited movie sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny, which both ran in the early 2000s, the movie has been in development since 2006 but, because of a myriad of problems, hasn’t been released until now.

Directed by Mitsuo Fukuda and based on a screenplay by Fukuda and

Chiaki Morosawa, the film, holds the record of being the highest-grossing film in the Gundam franchise so far.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new movie, which entered theaters this January:

“In C.E.75, the fighting still continues. There are independence movements, and aggression by Blue Cosmos… In order to calm the situation, a global peace monitoring agency called COMPASS is established, with Lacus as its first president. As members of COMPASS, Kira and his comrades intervene into various regional battles. Then a newly established nation called Foundation proposes a joint operation against a Blue Cosmos stronghold.”

Sōichirō Hoshi, Rie Tanaka, Akira Ishida, and Nanako Mori are among the Japanese voice artists for the movie. Max Mittelman, Stephanie Sheh, Chris Hackney, and Cherami Leigh head up the English dub voice cast.

The movie has received predominantly positive ratings across the board from anime fans and critics alike. Anime Independent noted that the movie “certainly isn’t for the uninitiated” but added that it “manages to achieve this feeling both fresh and nostalgic is really quite the triumph, with moments of pathos, humor and at least one genuine surprise ending.”

So if you haven’t seen the two SEED series, we’ve got good news. As we recently reported, the two series that precede Freedom are indeed set to arrive on Netflix. They’ll be arriving on August 1st, 2024.

Netflix (in the US) is also home to multiple other Mobile Suit Gundam titles too, including:

Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway (2021) – Netflix Original

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counter Attack (1998)

Mobile Suit Gundam I (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam III: Encounters in Space (1982)

Are you looking forward to Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom hitting Netflix in the United States on September 1st? Let us know in the comments.