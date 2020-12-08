New Anime on Netflix in December 2020

2020 has been an extremely busy year for Netflix, and in particular for its library of anime. There’s even more anime to look forward to in 2021, but first, you can look forward to the line-up of new anime coming to Netflix in December 2020.

Below is the scheduled list of anime Movies & TV Series coming to Netflix in December 2020:

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 36

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Veronica Taylor, Rachael Lillis, Eric Stuart, Sarah Natochenny, Bill Rogers

Netflix Release Date: December 4th, 2020

After decades of watching Ash striving to become a Pokemon Master, he finally achieved the feat in the Pokemon Moon & Sun series. With his dream finally achieved, many were left wondering where would the series go next? Without the goal to become a Pokemon Master, there was only one thing left to do, explore the Pokemon world and discover all of its greatest mysteries.

After completing his goal of becoming a Pokemon Master, Ash and his faithful companion Pikachu return home to Pallet Town. It’s not long before Ash is hired by Professor Cerise to work for his research lab and travel the world investigating the greatest mysteries of the Pokemon world.

Marvel Anime: Wolverine (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Vic Mignogna, Milo Ventimiglia, Kate Higgins, Fred Tatasciore, JB Blanc

Netflix Release Date: December 16th, 2020

Arriving two years before his live-action counterpart headed to Japan, the anime Logan was already claws deep in the far east region.

Logan returns to Japan after an old friend asks him to help take down the Shingen Yashida’s crime syndicate and to save his lost love, Mariko, from a forced marriage.

Marvel Anime: X-Men (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Steve Blum, Cam Clarke, Danielle Nicolet, Scott Porter, Fred Tatasciore

Netflix Release Date: December 16th, 2020

In the early 2010s, Marvel decided to explore different avenues for its lineup of animated content. Taking inspiration from the continuing rise of anime popularity in the west, and the growing popularity of Marvel in the east, producing an anime series for the X-Men made plenty of sense. Despite its limited run, the animation looked fantastic, and arguably it’s a shame that more anime seasons haven’t arrived since.

After the tragic death of the beloved Jean Grey, the X-Men have been left reeling. In the wake of her death, the X-Men head to Japan to investigate the case of a missing mutant girl. Upon arriving in Northern Japan they soon discover a mysterious virus is affecting mutants, turning them into monsters.

Transformers: War for Cybertron – Earthrise N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Jason Marnocha, Jake Foushee, Linsay Rousseau, Frank Todaro, Keith Silverstein

Netflix Release Date: December 30th, 2020

The first part of the War for Cybertron was a resounding success for Netflix. Praised for its excellent animation, and exploring the darker elements of the Transformers world, War for Cybertron has arguably been one of the best Transformers series in years, and yet there are still two parts to come.

Upon leaving Cybertron to find the Allspark, the Autobots search leads them to planet Earth. Hot on the Autobots tail is Megatron, and his evil Decepticons. Without the Allspark, the destruction of Cybertron is guaranteed, and whoever finds the Allspark first will hold the fate of Cybertron, and all of the transformers in their hands.

Which anime series are you going to be watching on Netflix in December 2020?