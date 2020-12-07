What's on Netflix > Netflix News > Netflix K-Drama ‘A Love So Beautiful’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Dates

Netflix K-Drama ‘A Love So Beautiful’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Dates

by @JRobinsonWoN on December 7, 2020, 10:54 am EST

Pin

A Love So Beautiful K Drama Season 1 Netflix 1

One of the most popular Chinese dramas in recent history, A Love So Beautiful has been adapted into a K-Drama series for Netflix. Arriving this December, the upcoming K-Drama series has the potential to be one of the most popular series of 2020. We have everything you need to know about A Love So Beautiful, including the plot, cast, netflix release date and episode schedule.

A Love So Beautiful is an upcoming Netflix Original K-Drama based on the immensely popular Chinese-Drama series of the same name.

Even if the K-Drama is half as popular as the Chinese series its based upon, then it would go down as the most popular Original series in Netflix history. To date A Love So Beautiful in China has over 4.3 billion views.

When is the A Love So Beautiful Netflix Release Date?

According to information on the Mydramalist page, the first episode of A Love So Beautiful is scheduled to premiere on Monday, 28th December 2020.

The series will have a total of 24 episodes. Unlike the usual K-Dramas on Netflix, each episode will be dramatically shorter at roughly 20 minutes. Only one episode will be available to stream per week.

Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of A Love So Beautiful will be available to stream in South Korea through the Kakao TV app. A Love So Beautiful will be available to stream on Netflix for the rest of the world.

Episode Netflix Release Date
1 28/12/2020
2 04/01/2021
3 11/01/2021
4 18/01/2021
5 25/01/2021
6 01/02/2021
7 08/02/2021
8 15/02/2021
9 22/02/2021
10 01/03/2021
11 08/03/2021
12 15/03/2021
13 22/03/2021
14 29/03/2021
15 05/04/2021
16 12/04/2021
17 19/04/2021
18 26/04/2021
19 03/05/2021
20 10/05/2021
21 17/05/2021
22 24/05/2021
23 31/05/2021
24 07/06/2021

What is the plot of A Love So Beautiful?

Shin Sol Yi, a bright and bubbly 17-year-old high school student of Chun Ji High School, and has a huge crush on fellow student Cha Heon. Despite her clumsiness, she continues to confess her love to Cha Heon, who on the outside appears cold, but on the inside is just incredibly awkward at expressing his feelings.

A Love So Beautiful K Drama Season 1 Netflix poster

Official poster for A Love So Beautiful

Who are the cast members of A Love So Beautiful?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the first season of A Love So Beautiful:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Cha Heon Kim Yo Han Zombie Detective | iMera | Cash Back
Shin So Yi So Ju Yeon Dr. Romantic 2 | My Healing Love | I Hate Going to Work
Woo Dae Sung Yeo Hoe Hyun Leverage | While You Were Sleeping | Reply 1988
Kang Ha Young Jo Hye Joo Memorist | A-Teen | Search: WWW
Jin Hwan Jung Jin Hwan Govengers | Soul Mechanic | Drunk In Good Taste
Moon Sook Hee Seong Hye Min AI, Her | X-Garion | Queen of the Ring
See Ji Soo Yang Yoo Jin Best Mistake | Sleepless in Love
Hee Ji Park Ji Won Arthdal Chronicles | When the Weather Is Fine | Failing in Love

Are you excited for the release of A Love So Beautiful on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

More from Netflix News