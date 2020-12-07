Netflix K-Drama ‘A Love So Beautiful’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Episode Release Dates

One of the most popular Chinese dramas in recent history, A Love So Beautiful has been adapted into a K-Drama series for Netflix. Arriving this December, the upcoming K-Drama series has the potential to be one of the most popular series of 2020. We have everything you need to know about A Love So Beautiful, including the plot, cast, netflix release date and episode schedule.

A Love So Beautiful is an upcoming Netflix Original K-Drama based on the immensely popular Chinese-Drama series of the same name.

Even if the K-Drama is half as popular as the Chinese series its based upon, then it would go down as the most popular Original series in Netflix history. To date A Love So Beautiful in China has over 4.3 billion views.

When is the A Love So Beautiful Netflix Release Date?

According to information on the Mydramalist page, the first episode of A Love So Beautiful is scheduled to premiere on Monday, 28th December 2020.

The series will have a total of 24 episodes. Unlike the usual K-Dramas on Netflix, each episode will be dramatically shorter at roughly 20 minutes. Only one episode will be available to stream per week.

Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of A Love So Beautiful will be available to stream in South Korea through the Kakao TV app. A Love So Beautiful will be available to stream on Netflix for the rest of the world.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 28/12/2020 2 04/01/2021 3 11/01/2021 4 18/01/2021 5 25/01/2021 6 01/02/2021 7 08/02/2021 8 15/02/2021 9 22/02/2021 10 01/03/2021 11 08/03/2021 12 15/03/2021 13 22/03/2021 14 29/03/2021 15 05/04/2021 16 12/04/2021 17 19/04/2021 18 26/04/2021 19 03/05/2021 20 10/05/2021 21 17/05/2021 22 24/05/2021 23 31/05/2021 24 07/06/2021

What is the plot of A Love So Beautiful?

Shin Sol Yi, a bright and bubbly 17-year-old high school student of Chun Ji High School, and has a huge crush on fellow student Cha Heon. Despite her clumsiness, she continues to confess her love to Cha Heon, who on the outside appears cold, but on the inside is just incredibly awkward at expressing his feelings.

Who are the cast members of A Love So Beautiful?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in the first season of A Love So Beautiful:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Cha Heon Kim Yo Han Zombie Detective | iMera | Cash Back Shin So Yi So Ju Yeon Dr. Romantic 2 | My Healing Love | I Hate Going to Work Woo Dae Sung Yeo Hoe Hyun Leverage | While You Were Sleeping | Reply 1988 Kang Ha Young Jo Hye Joo Memorist | A-Teen | Search: WWW Jin Hwan Jung Jin Hwan Govengers | Soul Mechanic | Drunk In Good Taste Moon Sook Hee Seong Hye Min AI, Her | X-Garion | Queen of the Ring See Ji Soo Yang Yoo Jin Best Mistake | Sleepless in Love Hee Ji Park Ji Won Arthdal Chronicles | When the Weather Is Fine | Failing in Love

