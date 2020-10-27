What's on Netflix > Coming Soon to Netflix > Anime Coming to Netflix in 2021

Anime Coming to Netflix in 2021

by @JRobinsonWoN on October 27, 2020, 12:34 pm EST

Each passing year the quality of anime on Netflix gets better, and the number of anime arriving continues to grow. 2020 has been a stacked year so far, and 2021 is already beginning to take shape as another excellent year for anime on Netflix. We’ll be keeping track of all of the latest announcements and upcoming anime coming to Netflix in 2021.

N = Netflix Original

Here are the anime series coming to Netflix in 2020:

Eden (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: May 2021
Studio: Qubic Pictures, CGCC | Episodes: TBA

Previously believed to be coming to Netflix in the Fall of 2020, the series has instead been moved to May 2021. Eden has been directed by Yasuhiro, the director of Full Metal: Alchemist, so by default, it could be one of the best anime releases of 2021.

One thousand years in the future, the city “Eden 3” has no human population, and is solely inhabited by robots. The human masters of the robots disappeared many years ago. Two farming robots, while on a mission outside of Eden, discover a human baby girl. Realizing that the ancient myth of humans is real, the two robots take in the little girl and raise her together in a safe haven outside of Eden.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Limited Series) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021
Studio: TMS Entertainment | Episodes: TBA

Rumour surrounding a potential Netflix anime for Resident Evil had been circulating for some time, but typically, those rumors were often dismissed. Now it’s been confirmed that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, is coming to Netflix, and as early as 2021. The series will take place in the same canon timeline as the video games.

Baki Hanma (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021
Studio: TMS Entertainment | Episodes: TBA

The series can be treated as part 4 for the Original Baki series already available to stream on Netflix. But, judging by the press release made by TMS Entertainment, it looks like the animation team is going all out to give us an epic finale to the Baki Hanma storyline.

In the grand finale, Baki Hanma will finally face his father in deadly combat to determine who is the strongest martial artist in the world.

B: the Beginning (Season 2) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021
Studio: Production I.G | Episodes: TBA

It’s been years in the making but finally, we have word from Netflix that B: the Beginning season 2 will arrive in the near future. The wait has been long, and extensive, but at least the end is in sight.

In a world fueled by advanced and powerful technology, a crime wave sweeps through the nation of Cremona. Most disturbing of the crimes is the serial killer simply known as “Killer B” – whose string of murders has sent the city into complete chaos. Tasked to unmask and catch the killer is the legendary investigator Keith.

Pacific Rim: The Black N

Netflix Release Date: 2021
Studio: Polygon Pictures | Episodes: TBA

Another series we’ve been waiting a long time to hear more about, we finally have the first images of the upcoming anime spin-off. Judging by the synopsis Pacific Rim: Uprising takes place many years after the events of the first two movies.

Many years after humanity has defeated the Kaiju, the monstrous creatures give rise again, forcing the country of Australia to evacuate. A pair of siblings use their battered Jaeger to battle the kaiju across the continent.

Godzilla Singular Point (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021
Studio: CG Orange | Episodes: TBA

Netflix subscribers are going to be treated to another dose of Godzilla as the classic kaiju returns to the streaming service in 2021 with a brand new anime series. Behind the animation is Beastars animations CG Orange, and designing the legendary creature is the highly acclaimed Studio Ghibli artist, Eiji Yamamori.

TRESE (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021
Studio: BASE Entertainment | Episodes: TBA

The highly acclaimed Philippine horror/crime has finally been confirmed it’s on its way to Netflix in the near future. We have high expectations for the series, and we can’t wait to see what Jay Olivia and BASE Entertainment have in store for us.

Spriggan (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021
Studio: David Production | Episodes: TBA

Fans of Spriggan have been waiting many years to see a new adaptation of the popular 80s manga. The last time Spriggan received an anime adaptation was in 1998, and a subsequent PlayStation video game was released in 1999. With the series set to arrive in 2021, fans have been rewarded for their patience.

Many years ago an ancient civilization once ruled the Earth but ultimately destroyed themselves. Leaving messages to future generations to find, they detail how to use the powerful creations they used. Various factions begin to search for mysterious artifacts in the order to use them against their enemies. Standing in their way is the ARCAM Corporation and their elite squadron of soldiers known as Spriggans.

The Way of the Househusband (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021
Studio: J.C. Staff | Episodes: TBA

One of the funniest mangas to arrive in 2018, The Way of the Househusband has been in high demand for an anime adaptation.

Tatsu, known as “the Immortal Dragon” is a legendary crime boss of the Yakuza. Retiring from his life of crime to become a househusband and support his wife, Tatsu starts his life of domestic bliss.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan N

Netflix Release Date: 2021
Studio: NHK Enterprises | Episodes: 4

Jojo fans rejoice! The four-part OVA spin-off to Diamond Is Unbreakable, featuring the enigmatic character of Kishibe Rohan is coming to Netflix in 2021.

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: February 2021
Studio: Zero-G| Episodes: TBA

One of the most intriguing, and peculiar anime to be announced is Tsuina Miura’s High-Rise Invasion. The manga from which the anime is adapted ran for 6 years, from December 2013 to March 2019. Suffice to say, an anime adaptation has been a long time in the making.

Yuri Honjo, a high school student, finds herself trapped in a world filled with giant skyscrapers, connected by suspension bridges and populated by masked figures who mercilessly slaughter their confused victims who enter their world.

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

Netflix Release Date: 2021
Studio: San-X | Episodes: TBA

The cutest stop motion Bear from Japan is coming back to Netflix in 2021! This time Rilakkuma, and his companions will be going to an amusement park after dark. With a spooky sounding setting, we could see Rilakkuma return to Netflix just in time for Halloween 2021.

Thermae Romae Novae

Netflix Release Date: 2021
Studio: NAZ | Episodes: TBA

Mari Yamazaki’s niche comedy-adventure about a time-traveling Roman architect is certain to make anime fans laugh in 2021.

Roman architect Lucius is troubled by an issue, only to discover an old tunnel that leads to a modern Japanese bathhouse. Inspired by what he’s seen, Lucious decides to open his own spa, naming it, Roma Thermae.

Yasuke (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021
Studio: MAPPA | Episodes: TBA

Yasuke, known to history as the world’s only Black Samurai, is famous amongst Japanese historians. Cannon Busters creator LaSeasn Thomas will help bring the Black Samurai to life, and providing his voice will be Lakeith Stanfield.

Vampire in the Garden (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021
Studio: WIT Studio | Episodes: TBA

Once, vampires and humans lived in harmony. Now, a young girl and a vampire queen will search for that Paradise once again. In the divided world of the future, two girls want to do the forbidden: the human wants to play the violin, and the vampire wants to see a wider world.

What anime series are you looking forward to watching most on Netflix in 2021? Let us know in the comments below!

