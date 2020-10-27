Each passing year the quality of anime on Netflix gets better, and the number of anime arriving continues to grow. 2020 has been a stacked year so far, and 2021 is already beginning to take shape as another excellent year for anime on Netflix. We’ll be keeping track of all of the latest announcements and upcoming anime coming to Netflix in 2021.

Here are the anime series coming to Netflix in 2021:

Eden (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: May 2021

Studio: Qubic Pictures, CGCC | Episodes: TBA

Previously believed to be coming to Netflix in the Fall of 2020, the series has instead been moved to May 2021. Eden has been directed by Yasuhiro, the director of Full Metal: Alchemist, so by default, it could be one of the best anime releases of 2021.

One thousand years in the future, the city “Eden 3” has no human population, and is solely inhabited by robots. The human masters of the robots disappeared many years ago. Two farming robots, while on a mission outside of Eden, discover a human baby girl. Realizing that the ancient myth of humans is real, the two robots take in the little girl and raise her together in a safe haven outside of Eden.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Limited Series) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021

Studio: TMS Entertainment | Episodes: TBA

Rumour surrounding a potential Netflix anime for Resident Evil had been circulating for some time, but typically, those rumors were often dismissed. Now it’s been confirmed that Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, is coming to Netflix, and as early as 2021. The series will take place in the same canon timeline as the video games.

When biohazards run wild, only a pair of veteran zombie slayers can get the job done. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a new original series set in the canon of @CapcomUSA_’s classic survival horror franchise @RE_Games, coming next year. pic.twitter.com/nuBKVgXuzp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Baki Hanma (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021

Studio: TMS Entertainment | Episodes: TBA

The series can be treated as part 4 for the Original Baki series already available to stream on Netflix. But, judging by the press release made by TMS Entertainment, it looks like the animation team is going all out to give us an epic finale to the Baki Hanma storyline.

In the grand finale, Baki Hanma will finally face his father in deadly combat to determine who is the strongest martial artist in the world.

The most dysfunctional father-son relationship of all time reaches its climax when Baki Hanma faces off against the Ogre himself in next year’s season of Keisuke Itagaki’s brutal fight series! pic.twitter.com/Y0mEC8PmS8 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

B: the Beginning (Season 2) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021

Studio: Production I.G | Episodes: TBA

It’s been years in the making but finally, we have word from Netflix that B: the Beginning season 2 will arrive in the near future. The wait has been long, and extensive, but at least the end is in sight.

In a world fueled by advanced and powerful technology, a crime wave sweeps through the nation of Cremona. Most disturbing of the crimes is the serial killer simply known as “Killer B” – whose string of murders has sent the city into complete chaos. Tasked to unmask and catch the killer is the legendary investigator Keith.

They might have solved their last case, but Keith and Koku aren’t finished yet. Here’s your first glimpse at B: The Beginning Succession’s story of detectives and killers in a high-tech world, arriving next year. @ProductionIGinc pic.twitter.com/spcWDOFUh7 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Pacific Rim: The Black N

Netflix Release Date: 2021

Studio: Polygon Pictures | Episodes: TBA

Another series we’ve been waiting a long time to hear more about, we finally have the first images of the upcoming anime spin-off. Judging by the synopsis Pacific Rim: Uprising takes place many years after the events of the first two movies.

Many years after humanity has defeated the Kaiju, the monstrous creatures give rise again, forcing the country of Australia to evacuate. A pair of siblings use their battered Jaeger to battle the kaiju across the continent.

Long ago, humanity defeated the Kaiju. Now, they’re evacuating Australia. In 2021 join a pair of siblings and their battered, long-abandoned Jaegar as they battle across a continent of danger in Pacific Rim: The Black. @Legendary @POLYGONPICTURES pic.twitter.com/P5ZHZYv9OQ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Godzilla Singular Point (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021

Studio: CG Orange | Episodes: TBA

Netflix subscribers are going to be treated to another dose of Godzilla as the classic kaiju returns to the streaming service in 2021 with a brand new anime series. Behind the animation is Beastars animations CG Orange, and designing the legendary creature is the highly acclaimed Studio Ghibli artist, Eiji Yamamori.

And here’s art featuring our human heroes conceived by Blue Exorcist’s @katohhhhhh and the legendary monster itself, designed by legendary Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori. pic.twitter.com/984yjByBGI — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

TRESE (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021

Studio: BASE Entertainment | Episodes: TBA

The highly acclaimed Philippine horror/crime has finally been confirmed it’s on its way to Netflix in the near future. We have high expectations for the series, and we can’t wait to see what Jay Olivia and BASE Entertainment have in store for us.

Aswangs of Manila, beware: Alexandra Trese is coming for you. Enjoy this very first look at TRESE, coming soon on Netflix. 🇵🇭🇵🇭🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/BpiRc6WhjQ — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) October 27, 2020

Spriggan (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021

Studio: David Production | Episodes: TBA

Fans of Spriggan have been waiting many years to see a new adaptation of the popular 80s manga. The last time Spriggan received an anime adaptation was in 1998, and a subsequent PlayStation video game was released in 1999. With the series set to arrive in 2021, fans have been rewarded for their patience.

Many years ago an ancient civilization once ruled the Earth but ultimately destroyed themselves. Leaving messages to future generations to find, they detail how to use the powerful creations they used. Various factions begin to search for mysterious artifacts in the order to use them against their enemies. Standing in their way is the ARCAM Corporation and their elite squadron of soldiers known as Spriggans.

The Way of the Househusband (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021

Studio: J.C. Staff | Episodes: TBA

One of the funniest mangas to arrive in 2018, The Way of the Househusband has been in high demand for an anime adaptation.

Tatsu, known as “the Immortal Dragon” is a legendary crime boss of the Yakuza. Retiring from his life of crime to become a househusband and support his wife, Tatsu starts his life of domestic bliss.

Japan’s most evil yakuza makes its cutest househusband! Follow Tatsu’s journey from underworld legend to domestic bliss when the anime adaptation of Kousuke Oono’s hit comedy manga The Way of the Househusband premieres in 2021. pic.twitter.com/V7tdVIaYVc — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan N

Netflix Release Date: 2021

Studio: NHK Enterprises | Episodes: 4

Jojo fans rejoice! The four-part OVA spin-off to Diamond Is Unbreakable, featuring the enigmatic character of Kishibe Rohan is coming to Netflix in 2021.

To truly capture the ways of the world, this manga artist will scour the globe for inspiration! All four episodes of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure spin-off Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan make their Netflix debut 2021. pic.twitter.com/cONOzo0d3B — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: February 2021

Studio: Zero-G| Episodes: TBA

One of the most intriguing, and peculiar anime to be announced is Tsuina Miura’s High-Rise Invasion. The manga from which the anime is adapted ran for 6 years, from December 2013 to March 2019. Suffice to say, an anime adaptation has been a long time in the making.

Yuri Honjo, a high school student, finds herself trapped in a world filled with giant skyscrapers, connected by suspension bridges and populated by masked figures who mercilessly slaughter their confused victims who enter their world.

And here’s some art to introduce you to Yuri’s grim urban world. pic.twitter.com/4tthP9MrRU — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

Netflix Release Date: 2021

Studio: San-X | Episodes: TBA

The cutest stop motion Bear from Japan is coming back to Netflix in 2021! This time Rilakkuma, and his companions will be going to an amusement park after dark. With a spooky sounding setting, we could see Rilakkuma return to Netflix just in time for Halloween 2021.

Grab your tickets and get in line for a new series of stop-motion adventures with Rilakkuma and Kaoru! Join Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Kaoru as they explore an amusement park in its closing hours when Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure arrives next year. pic.twitter.com/qU2qzSl7pH — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Thermae Romae Novae

Netflix Release Date: 2021

Studio: NAZ | Episodes: TBA

Mari Yamazaki’s niche comedy-adventure about a time-traveling Roman architect is certain to make anime fans laugh in 2021.

Roman architect Lucius is troubled by an issue, only to discover an old tunnel that leads to a modern Japanese bathhouse. Inspired by what he’s seen, Lucious decides to open his own spa, naming it, Roma Thermae.

When Roman Empire bath designer Lucius ends up in modern Japan, he’ll find the two cultures aren’t so different after all. The anime adaptation of Mari Yamazaki’s bathhouse comedy Thermae Romae Novae hits the screen in 2021! pic.twitter.com/SeS1ZMS83W — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Yasuke (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021

Studio: MAPPA | Episodes: TBA

Yasuke, known to history as the world’s only Black Samurai, is famous amongst Japanese historians. Cannon Busters creator LaSeasn Thomas will help bring the Black Samurai to life, and providing his voice will be Lakeith Stanfield.

A village in danger, a mysterious child, warring daimyo, and the greatest ronin never known all clash in a Japan of magic and mechs. Learn the story of the first African samurai when LeSean Thomas’s Yasuke, voiced by Lakeith Stanfield, arrives next year. pic.twitter.com/jCabzutMIv — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

Vampire in the Garden (Season 1) N

Netflix Release Date: 2021

Studio: WIT Studio | Episodes: TBA

Once, vampires and humans lived in harmony. Now, a young girl and a vampire queen will search for that Paradise once again. In the divided world of the future, two girls want to do the forbidden: the human wants to play the violin, and the vampire wants to see a wider world.

Once, vampires and humans lived in harmony. Now, a young girl and a vampire queen will search for that Paradise once again. Here’s your first look at Vampire in the Garden, an original story from @WIT_STUDIO premiering next year. pic.twitter.com/9Z55Cn3ijV — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

