new anime on netflix in february 2023

After a busy January, we’re also seeing an equally busy February with the brand-new episodes of Pokemon, a new Detective Conan spin-off, and the fifth and final season of Aggretsuko.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in February 2023:

Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Adventure, Crime | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Shouta Aoi, Inori Minase, Minami Takayama, Wakana Yamazaki, Rikiya Koyama

Netflix Release Date: February 1st, 2023

The next spin-off for Japan’s most beloved detective arrives in February!

A dark shadow falls upon Beika Town, a place renowned for its high level of criminal cases. His (or her) purpose is to kill a certain man… Yes, the person indispensable to “Detective Conan” is now the protagonist! Tights-clad and pure of mind: it’s none other than the Culprit Hanzawa.

Make My Day (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Akio Ôtsuka, Kazuhiro Yamaji, Ayahi Takagaki, Masaomi Yamahashi

Netflix Release Date: February 2nd, 2023

The animation is extremely questionable for Make My Day, which looks like it’s trying to emulate Exception, albeit with a much smaller budget.

On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon?

Aggretsuko (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 51

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 15 Minutes

Cast: Ben Diskin, Erica Mendez, G.K. Bowes, Tara Platt, Katelyn Gault

Netflix Release Date: February 16th, 2023

Netflix subscribers will be saying goodbye to the world’s most adored death metal-loving Red Panda with the fifth and final season.

Another day and another dollar for 25-year-old red panda Retsuko. Her modesty and diminutiveness lead to her being exploited by her lazy colleagues, and whether it be sexist and misogynistic remarks by her boss and being annoyed by her condescending co-workers, Retusko has a unique way of relieving her stress… singing death metal at her local Karaoke bar.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 24

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Sarah Natochenny, Zeno Robinson, Ryan Bartley, Ray Chase, Alejandro Saab

Netflix Release Date: February 24th, 2023

The next step in Ash’s journey will see the aspiring world champion take on even more challenges as he prepares to take on the world championships with his trustee Pikachu.

Ultimate Journeys will continue the adventures of Ash and Goh, with the former continuing to rise through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and the latter continuing his work on Project Mew.

What anime are you looking forward to watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!