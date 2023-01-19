‘Heart of Stone’ Gal Gadot Netflix Movie: Release Date & What We Know So Far

In a very heated and competitive bidding war, Netflix secured the rights to its next big-budget espionage action thriller, Heart of Stone, which will star Gal Gadot. Filming took place throughout 2022 and will be released on Netflix in 2023.

The movie is developed by the Skydance Media production company which is also behind such significant projects as Mission: Impossible: Fallout, The Old Guard, Annihilation, Top Gun: Maverick, and many more. Just like Mission: Impossible, Netflix hopes that Heart of Stone will begin a new female-centric espionage franchise.

Netflix’s Heart of Stone will be directed by Tom Harper, who has worked on projects such as Peaky Blinders, The Aeronauts, Wild Rose, War & Peace, and more.

The script for Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka (The Old Guard) and Allison Schroeder, the latter of whom was Oscar-nominated for Hidden Figures.

George Steel (Netflix’s The Sandman, The Aeronauts) will serve as director of photography on the project.

Skydance Media’s David Ellison will produce the film with Dana Goldberg, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Jaron Varsano, and Don Granger, along with Gadot and her Pilot Wave producing partner Jaron Varsano, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn.

What’s the Netflix release date for Heart of Stone?

At the Netflix TUDUM event in 2022, it was revealed during the first look trailer that Heart of Stone would arrive sometime in 2023. We got an official first look at the new movie alongside that announcement.

Then in January 2023, the movie was officially announced to be coming to Netflix globally on August 11th, 2023.

What’s the plot of Heart of Stone?

Sadly, for the longest time, not a lot was known about the actual plot of Heart of Stone at the moment, except for the general direction of a female-led version of Mission: Impossible or the 007 franchise.

However, we’ve now got a bit more of a fleshed out plot courtesy of Netflix:

“Rachel Stone is an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful, global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset.”

Who is in the cast in Heart of Stone?

In September 2021, Gal Gadot was announced to be leading the cast of Heart of Stone for Netflix. She’ll be playing the role of Rachel Stone.

A further six actors have been announced since Gal Gadot, which includes 50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie Dornan and the break-out star of Army of the Dead Matthias Schweighöfer.

Also joining the cast are Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda), Alia Bhatt (Highway), Jing Lusi (Crazy Rich Asians), and Paul Ready (The Terror).

What’s the production status of Heart of Stone?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 23/09/2022)

As of March 7th, 2022, filming began at Shepperton Studios in the UK. This was confirmed by actress Gal Gadot, who shared images of the first day on set on Twitter.

Filming ended in the summer when production officially wrapped on June 20th, 2022.

We’ll keep you posted on updates as and when we get them but let us know if you’re excited about this project in the comments.