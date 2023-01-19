‘Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa’ Coming to Netflix in February 2023

A new spin-off of one of Japan’s longest-running anime franchises, Detective Conan, is making its way to Netflix in February 2023. The Culprit Hanzawa, which focuses on the country bumpkin of Hanzawa-san, has already been broadcast in Japan and will make its way to Netflix soon. Here’s everything we know so far about Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa on Netflix.

Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa is an upcoming internationally licensed Japanese Netflix Original anime series, and the adaptation of the Detective Conan manga spin-off The Culprit Hanzawa. The series is animated by producer TMS Entertainment, the same studio behind Lupin the Third and Fruits Basket, and many more!

When is the Netflix release date for Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa?

We can confirm that Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.

The series has already been broadcast in Japan where it aired on multiple Japanese networks for several weeks between October 4th, 2022 and December 20th, 2022.

What is the plot of Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa?

The synopsis for Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa has been sourced from Netflix:

A dark shadow falls upon Beika Town, a place renowned for its high level of criminal cases. His (or her) purpose is to kill a certain man… Yes, the person indispensable to “Detective Conan” is now the protagonist! Tights-clad and pure of mind: it’s none other than the Culprit Hanzawa.

Who are the cast members of Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa?

Shouta Aoi voices Hanzawa-san. Aoi is famous for voicing an extensive number of anime characters, however, he is particularly known for voicing Ai Mikaze in Uta no Prince-Sama Maji Love 1000%.

Inori Minase voices Pometarō. Minase voices one of the most beloved anime characters from the past several years, the maid Rem from Re: Zero. She is also the voice of Itsuki Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets, and Hestia in Is It Okay to Pick Up a Girl in a Dungeon?.

Minami Takayama voices Conan Edogawa. Outside of the Detective Conan franchise Takayama is popular for voicing Griffith in the original Berserk anime.

Wakana Yamazaki voices Ran Mōri. The beloved voice actress is the voice of Nami in One Piece.

Rikiya Koyama voices Kogorō Mōri. Koyama has voiced an extensive number of characters over the years, including Kiritsugu Emiya from the Fate/stay Night franchise, Yamato in Naruto, and Jouichirou Yukihira in Food Wars.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of 12 episodes.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 25 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.