What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2024

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix US in January 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st

Annabelle (2014) – Horror from director John R. Leonetti.

– Horror from director John R. Leonetti. Annie (1982) – Classic family musical based on the broadway musical.

– Classic family musical based on the broadway musical. Antz (1998) – Woody Allen voices in this animated movie.

– Woody Allen voices in this animated movie. Aquaman (2018) – One of the missing DC movies from the recent drop will be headed to Netflix US on January 1st. Starring Jason Momoa.

– One of the missing DC movies from the recent drop will be headed to Netflix US on January 1st. Starring Jason Momoa. Arkansas (2020) – Crime thriller about a series of mishaps putting two drug dealers in the South at odds with their bosses. Starring Vince Vaughn and Liams Hemsworth.

– Crime thriller about a series of mishaps putting two drug dealers in the South at odds with their bosses. Starring Vince Vaughn and Liams Hemsworth. Beethoven (1992) – Family comedy starring Charles Grodin and Bonnie Hunt.

– Family comedy starring Charles Grodin and Bonnie Hunt. Bitconned (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary on Ray Trapani and the world of Cryptocurrency.

Black Sails (Multiple Seasons) – Starz series starring Toby Stephens and Hannah New.

– Starz series starring Toby Stephens and Hannah New. Bruce Almighty (2003) – Jim Carrey comedy where he takes over the role of God from Morgan Freeman.

– Jim Carrey comedy where he takes over the role of God from Morgan Freeman. Dawn of the Dead (2004) – Zack Snyder’s first zombie movie.

– Zack Snyder’s first zombie movie. Escape Plan: The Extractors (2019) – Sylvester Stallone headlines this action movie.

– Sylvester Stallone headlines this action movie. Gravity (2013) – Sandra Bullock is stranded in space in this sci-fi thriller.

– Sandra Bullock is stranded in space in this sci-fi thriller. Fool Me Once (Limited Series) Netflix Original – A new British adaptation of the Harlen Coben novel.

– A new British adaptation of the Harlen Coben novel. How to Train Your Dragon (2010) – Oscar-nominated animated adventure movie from DreamWorks – featuring the voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler and Craig Furguson.

– Oscar-nominated animated adventure movie from DreamWorks – featuring the voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler and Craig Furguson. It’s Complicated (2009) – Alec Baldwin and Meryl Streep star in this Nancy Meyers comedy.

– Alec Baldwin and Meryl Streep star in this Nancy Meyers comedy. Jackie Brown (1997) – Perhaps Quentin Tarantino’s most underrated movie starring Pam Grier and Samuel L. Jackson.

John Wick Movie Collection – At least three of the Keanu Reeves action movies from Lionsgate: John Wick (2014) John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

– At least three of the Keanu Reeves action movies from Lionsgate: Jurassic Park Collection Including: Jurassic Park (Film) The Lost World: Jurassic Park (Film) Jurassic Park III (Film)

Justice League (2016) – Originally scheduled for release on December 1st, this team-up of all the DCEU characters will drop on New Year’s Day instead.

– Originally scheduled for release on December 1st, this team-up of all the DCEU characters will drop on New Year’s Day instead. Meet The Fockers Trilogy Meet the Parents (2000) Meet the Fockers (2004) Little Fockers (2010)

Loudermilk (Multiple Seasons) – Comedy drama starring Ron Livingston and Will Sasso. About a music critic navigating sobriety.

– Comedy drama starring Ron Livingston and Will Sasso. About a music critic navigating sobriety. Malignant (2021) – James Wan directs this horror film about a woman who has visions of people being murdered only to discover they’re actually happening.

– James Wan directs this horror film about a woman who has visions of people being murdered only to discover they’re actually happening. Mamma Mia! (2008) – The first musical ABBA movie starring starring Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, and Colin Firth.

– The first musical ABBA movie starring starring Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Dominic Cooper, and Colin Firth. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) – Bring in the New Year with some ABBA hits with this sequel to the 2008 musical.

ONE PIECE: Marineford (New Season) – Anime

– Anime One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975) – Classic starring Jack Nicholson about a Korean war vet admitted to a mental institution.

– Classic starring Jack Nicholson about a Korean war vet admitted to a mental institution. Peppa Pig (Seasons 3-6) – Kids favorite series makes its debut on Netflix in the United States.

– Kids favorite series makes its debut on Netflix in the United States. School of Rock (2003) – Richard Linklater’s family comedy starring Jack Black who poses as a school teacher to enter a rock band competition.

– Richard Linklater’s family comedy starring Jack Black who poses as a school teacher to enter a rock band competition. Survivor (Season 7 and Season 33) – Reality competition series.

– Reality competition series. The Croods (2013) – DreamWorks Animation is behind this family movie about a caveman family having to trek through a fantastical world.

The Equalizer 3 (2023) – The Sony Pictures SVOD-premiere of Denzel Washington’s latest entry in the action franchise. This time we’re in Italy where a small coastal town is threatened by the local mafia.

– The Sony Pictures SVOD-premiere of Denzel Washington’s latest entry in the action franchise. This time we’re in Italy where a small coastal town is threatened by the local mafia. The Flintstones (1994) – Classic family comedy starring John Goodman.

– Classic family comedy starring John Goodman. The First Purge (2018) – The prequel movie that sees a new political party introduce a social experiment where people get to freely kill for 24 hours.

– The prequel movie that sees a new political party introduce a social experiment where people get to freely kill for 24 hours. The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution (2023) – SVOD premiere of a new documentary on cryptocurrency.

– SVOD premiere of a new documentary on cryptocurrency. The Purge: Election Year (2016) – Frank Grillo stars in one of the many movies from the horror sci-fi franchise that sees a Senator targeted on the night of a purge.

The Wonder Years (Multiple Seasons) – Coming-of-age television series from Saladin K. Patterson set in the 1960s following a middle-class Black family in Alabama.

– Coming-of-age television series from Saladin K. Patterson set in the 1960s following a middle-class Black family in Alabama. This Is 40 (2012) – Paul Rudd stars in this Judd Apatow rom-com.

– Paul Rudd stars in this Judd Apatow rom-com. Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021) – Action thriller starring Angelina Jolie from director Taylor Sheridan.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Identical twins change their diets for eight weeks to see how food impacts them.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 4th

Delicious in Dungeon (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series.

– Japanese anime series. Money Heist: Ultimate Choice (Android and iOS) Netflix Original – Interactive story set in the world of La Casa De Papel.

– Interactive story set in the world of La Casa De Papel. Society of the Snow (2024) Netflix Original – Biopic from director J.A. Bayona about the rugby team that was left stranded within a glacier after their plane crashed.

The Brothers Sun (Season 1) Netflix Original – Michelle Yeoh leads the cast for this brand new action crime series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 5th

Good Grief (2024) Netflix Original – Daniel Levy stars and directs in this new comedy about an artist grieving after the loss of his famous writer husband and decides to take his two best friends on a trip to Paris.

– Daniel Levy stars and directs in this new comedy about an artist grieving after the loss of his famous writer husband and decides to take his two best friends on a trip to Paris. Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original – New episodes of the Korean historical thriller.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 6th

The Florida Project (2017) – A24 drama starring Willem Dafoe. About a six-year-old courts mischief and adventure with her ragtag playmates in a motel overshadowed by Disney World.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 8th

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (Season 1) – Kids animated series from India.

This is Us (Multiple Seasons) – Ensemble family romantic drama created by Dan Fogelman. Follows the lives and families of two parents and their three children in several different time frames.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 9th

Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original – Italian family drama series.

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies (2018) – DC animated movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 10th

Break Point (Season 2) Netflix Original – New season of the tennis documentary series.

– New season of the tennis documentary series. The Trust: A Game of Greed (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brooke Baldwin presents a reality series that sees strangers compete for a quarter of a million dollars.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Boy Swallows Universe (Season 1) Netflix Original – New Australian coming-of-age drama series.

– New Australian coming-of-age drama series. Champion (Season 1) Netflix Original – A BBC co-production that’s about a Rapper freed from prison and ready for a comeback but his spotlight is taken by his sister.

– A BBC co-production that’s about a Rapper freed from prison and ready for a comeback but his spotlight is taken by his sister. Detective Forst (Season 1) Netflix Original – Polish mystery thriller about a detective looking into the murder of an unpopular professor.

Sonic Prime (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final part of animated adventure based on the SEGA video game franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 12th

Lift (2024) Netflix Original – Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbathba-Raw headline this ensemble crime-comedy about a thief and his crew attempting to rob a plane while 40,000 feet in the air.

– Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbathba-Raw headline this ensemble crime-comedy about a thief and his crew attempting to rob a plane while 40,000 feet in the air. Love is Blind: Sweden (Season 1) Netflix Original – New regional spin-off to the reality dating show.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 15th

CoComelon (Season 9) – New collection of episodes based on the YouTube show.

– New collection of episodes based on the YouTube show. Holey Moley (Seasons 3-4) – More seasons of the minigold reality series.

– More seasons of the minigold reality series. maboroshi (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime sci-fi film from MAPPA about a factory that explodes in a small town that causes reality to begin collapsing in that town.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 16th

Cats (2019) – Ensemble cast comes together for this adaptation of the stage play.

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 17th

End of the Line (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazillian comedy series.

– Brazillian comedy series. Freaks (2018) – Excellent sci-fi movie from Zach Lipvsky and Adam B. Stein about a girl that discovers she’s being held captive by her paranoid father.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 18th

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis (2024) Netflix Original – Canadian stand-up comedy special.

– Canadian stand-up comedy special. Skam Italia (Season 6) Netflix Original – Italian teen drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 19th

Love on the Spectrum U.S (Season 2) Netflix Original – Dating reality series.

– Dating reality series. My Loneliness Has Wings (2023) Netflix Original – Spanish drama – “With his estranged father’s return, Dan’s inner demons resurface, triggering a downward spiral. Can love save him from a tragic destiny?”

– Spanish drama – “With his estranged father’s return, Dan’s inner demons resurface, triggering a downward spiral. Can love save him from a tragic destiny?” Sixty Minutes (2024) Netflix Original – German martial arts drama about a fighter who tries to ditch a matchup to attend his daughter’s birthday party.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 20th

Captivating the King (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-drama series.

– K-drama series. The Real World (Season 16) – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 22nd

Not Quite Narwhal (Season 2) Netflix Original – New episodes of the pre-school animated series from DreamWorks Animation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 23rd

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Train to Busan (2016) – Award-winning horror thriller from director Sang-ho Yeon.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 24th

American Girl: Corinne Tan (2023) – Corrine, a 13-year-old girl, struggles to cope with her parents’ recent divorce, while the rest of her family has already adapted to their new roles as a family.

– Corrine, a 13-year-old girl, struggles to cope with her parents’ recent divorce, while the rest of her family has already adapted to their new roles as a family. Queer Eye (Season 8) Netflix Original – Makeover reality series.

– Makeover reality series. Six Nations: Full Contact (2024) Netflix Original – Documentary on the 2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 25th

Griselda (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Sofia Vergara plays the role of Griselda Blanco in this epic crime drama series based on the real-life lead of a drug cartel.

– Sofia Vergara plays the role of Griselda Blanco in this epic crime drama series based on the real-life lead of a drug cartel. Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new spin-off animated series following Revelation.

– A new spin-off animated series following Revelation. The UnXplained with William Shatner (Season 4) – Latest season of the documentary series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 26th

Badland Hunters (2024) Netflix Original – Heo Myung-haeng directs this new dystopian action thriller.

– Heo Myung-haeng directs this new dystopian action thriller. Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go (Season 2 – New Episodes) – Animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 27th

Doctor Slump (Season 1) Netflix Original – K-drama medical drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 29th

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime (2024) Netflix Original – Indian animated kids special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 30th

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 31st

Alexander the Great / Alexander: The Making of a God (Season 1) Netflix Original – Docudrama on Alexander the Great.

– Docudrama on Alexander the Great. Baby Bandito (Season 1) Netflix Original – Chilean drama series about Kevin and his gang that’s looking to pull of his country’s biggest heist.

– Chilean drama series about Kevin and his gang that’s looking to pull of his country’s biggest heist. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – Anime series based on the long-running franchise that mostly resides on Netflix.

– Anime series based on the long-running franchise that mostly resides on Netflix. WIL (2024) Netflix Original – Two young police officers find themselves torn between collaboration and resistance as they navigate the Nazi-occupied Antwerp during World War II

