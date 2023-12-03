Here we go again, then! A New Year means lots of removals from Netflix and January 1st is looking busy, with already over 100 movies set to leave the service. Below, we’ll be keeping track of all the Netflix departures for the first month of 2024.

Few housekeeping notes as to how Netflix removals work before we dive in. Due to licensing agreements, shows and movies added to Netflix aren’t added forever. Instead, they’re essentially rented for a fixed period. All the shows below have their current window on Netflix ending and will likely be bound for a rival streaming service.

We list titles slightly differently to other outlets, with our listings being the actual day of removal. If you want to watch any titles scheduled to expire on January 1st, for example, you’ll need to watch by the end of December 31st.

We get word of removals from the streaming service around 30 days before their actual expiration.

If you want to see removals from other countries or removals of note, keep an eye on our leaving soon hub.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in January 2024 in the US

What’s Leaving Netflix on January 1st

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (2005)

DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends (2011)

DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda Awesome Secrets (2008)

DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories (2008)

DreamWorks Spooky Stories (2009)

DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2 (2011)

Fall in Love with Vinyasa (2022)

Feel-Good Fitness (2022)

Football-Inspired Workouts for All (2023)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020)

Gamer (2009)

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Green Zone (2010)

HIT & Strength with Tara (2022)

Hulk (2003)

I am Jonas (2019)

Incarnate (2016)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (2022)

Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Live Up To Your Name (2017)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Love Actually (2003)

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Megamind (2010)

Merku Thodarchi Malai (2018)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

Non-Stop (2014)

Prom Night (2008)

Puriyatha Puthir (Puriyaadha Pudhir) (2017)

Rainbow Rangers (2021)

Role Models (2008)

Running Man (2020)

Safe (2012)

Sanju (2018)

Scarface (1983)

Snitch (2013)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Fighter (2010)

The Firm (1993)

The Interpreter (2005)

The Jerk (1979)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Kill Team (2019)

The Mindy Project (Seasons 1-6)

The Money Pit (1986)

The Mummy (2017)

The Raid 2 (2014)

The Sentinel (1977)

The Social Network (2010)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

This Is the End (2013)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 1)

Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (2022)

U-571 (2000)

War of the Worlds (2005)

Wind River (2017)

Woody Woodpecker (2017)

Year One (2009)

Zone 414 (2021)

