Netflix To License ‘Loudermilk’ In Select Regions from January 2024

We’re slowly learning of some of the licensed movies and series that will be making their way onto Netflix in the New Year. Among them is a hidden comedy drama gem that’ll see multiple seasons drop on select Netflix regions on January 1, 2024.

Created by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort, the series follows a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor navigating his messy life. The series is critically acclaimed amongst audiences and critics, with the first season carrying a 92% rating on RottenTomatoes.

Comparing it to Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Spinoff said: “For all its genuine laughs, Loudermilk knows exactly when to slap you with the hard stuff.”

Among the cast for the series included Ron Livingston, Will Sasso, Anja Savcic, Brian Regan, Timothy Webber, Mat Fraser, Laura Mennell, and Melinda Dahl.

Originally airing on the now-defunct TV station run by AT&T, Audience Network, it saw 20 episodes before moving exclusively to Prime Video for its final season of 10 episodes.

This isn’t the first title Netflix picked up from Audience Network. You Me Her notably came to Netflix in select regions in the late 2010s and continues to reside as a Netflix Original in most. However, it has been slowly departing, with only the fifth season currently available. Netflix US never received the show.

However, the show isn’t owned by either Amazon Prime Video or Audience Network, with Sony Pictures Television licensing the show to Netflix.

What countries will be streaming Loudermilk on Netflix?

We’re seeing the series bound for Netflix in a few regions, but we do not have an exact number.

We can confirm the show is set to debut on Netflix in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. You’ll want to watch your “Worth the Wait” section to see if it’s coming to Netflix where you live.

For more on what’s coming to Netflix (specifically in the US, but we also cover the UK and global Originals) for January 2024, please keep checking back with us here at What’s on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to checking out Loudermilk on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.