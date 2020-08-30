What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 31st to September 6th, 2020

Clear your schedules, as the next seven days on Netflix are set to be humungous with at least 50 brand new movies and TV series scheduled for release in the first week of September 2020. Here’s a look at what’s set to release on Netflix in the US between August 31st and September 6th, 2020.

September 2020 is already lining up to be a huge month for new releases so if you’ve missed out on our big preview for the month, now is the chance to check it out. We’ll keep adding to it over time so keep it bookmarked.

Before we dive into the full list, let’s take a look at some of the highlights on the way.

Daniel Craig’s First Two Bond Movies

Netflix Release Date: Monday, August 31st

On Monday, we’ll see the release of the first two James Bond movies that featured Daniel Craig. It joins a couple of the other Bond movies that still reside on Netflix but as a whole, the Bond movies are still very hard to stream.

Casino Royale is regarded as not only the best Bond movie featuring Daniel Craig but one of the best in the franchise in its long history.

Borgen (Seasons 1-3)

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, September 1st

Netflix has decided to pick up Borgen and continue the superb Danish political thriller (easily surpassing House of Cards in our opinion) and will be adding all three of the original series that aired from 2010 through 2013 on Tuesday.

Sister Sister (All Seasons)

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, September 1st

As part of its numerous pickups from UPN, Netflix will be soon showing every season of the teen sitcom series Sister, sister.

The series follows teen twins who were separated at birth and their trials and tribulations growing up.

Of course, it coming to Netflix has already inevitably sparked rumors of a possible reunion.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Netflix Release Date: Friday, September 4th

Coming on Friday is the wonderfully strange horror thriller from Charlie Kaufman. Filled to the brim with talent, the movie follows a young woman who travels to her boyfriend’s parents’ farm but finds out she knows very little about him.

We’ve heard Netflix is in potential talks for future projects with Charlie Kaufman so hopefully, this will be the first of many movies from the esteemed writer and director.

Away (Season 1)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, September 4th

Our final pick of what’s a must-watch over the next week is Away featuring Hilary Swank.

The space series will see an American astronaut head off on a dangerous mission with the international space crew.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on August 31st

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Coming to Netflix on September 1st

Adrift (2018)

Anaconda (1997)

Back to the Future Trilogy

Barbershop (2002)

Barbie Princess Adventure (2020)

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Season 1) N

Blue Exorcist (Season 2)

Borgen (Seasons 1-3)

Children of the Sea (2019)

Coneheads (1997)

Due Date (2010)

Glory (1989)

Grease (1978)

Erased (Season 1)

Fate/Grand Order -First Order- (2020)

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions / Malas Decisiones (2020) N

H (Multiple Seasons)

Heidi (Season 2)

Magic Mike (2012)

Muppet’s Most Wanted (2014)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Possession (1981)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Red Dragon (2002)

Residue

Sex Drive (2008)

Sister Sister (Seasons 1 to 6)

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! (Interactive Special) N

The Muppets (2011)

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland (Season 1)

The Smurfs (2011)

Thomas & Friends (Season 24)

True: Friendship Day (2020) N

Wildlife (2018)

Zathura

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Season 1) N

Chef’s Table: BBQ (Season 1) N

Freaks – You’re One of Us (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 3rd

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre (2020) N

Love, Garaunteed (2020) N

Young Wallander (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 4th

Away (Season 1) N

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy (Part 2) N

Take Me Home Tonight (2011)

The Lost Okoroshi (2019)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.