What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 26 to November 1, 2026

Welcome to your weekly look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix US over the next seven days! Halloween weekend is here, and Netflix is closing out October with a flurry of new Originals, headlined by a heartfelt docuseries on Matthew Perry, a spooky K-drama about the worst part-time job imaginable, and Luke Littler putting his world number one status on the line live. Then, on Sunday, the November floodgates open with over 35 licensed titles, including Bridesmaids, Whiplash, Stand by Me and The Mummy.

Here is a breakdown of everything coming to Netflix between October 26th and November 1st, 2026, including three expanded highlights you definitely won’t want to miss. For the full list of November 2026 releases, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Best New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

The One About Matthew Perry (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Three years on from his passing, Netflix pays tribute to one of the most beloved sitcom stars of all time. This docuseries looks back at Matthew Perry’s life and career, from becoming a household name as Chandler Bing on Friends to his candid public battles with addiction and the legacy he left behind. Expect plenty of laughs alongside the tears. For Friends fans, this is the must-watch of the week.

Dead-End Job (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Just in time for Halloween, Alchemy of Souls star Lee Jae Wook leads this eight-episode horror-comedy K-drama. He plays Hyuk-jun, a young man who lands a seemingly perfect part-time gig paying 50 times the usual hourly wage through a mysterious agency called Spyder Human Resource Center. Naturally, the dream job quickly turns into a nightmare. Go Min Si, Kim Min Ha and Lee Hee Joon co-star.

We’ve made big statements about K-dramas being the next Squid Game before and they’ve never come to fruition so we’ll set expectations low. That said, this looks from the outside super interesting and some definite crossovers.

The Fall of El Mayo (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

In July 2024, Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada landed at a small New Mexico airport alongside El Chapo’s son and was taken into US custody. Was it a kidnapping, a betrayal, or a covert operation? Directed by Peabody and Emmy winner Darren Foster and Miguel Fernández Flores, this three-part docuseries digs into exclusive testimony, unseen archive footage and hundreds of court records to unpack one of organized crime’s most mysterious downfalls.

Full List of New Arrivals Planned for Netflix US This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, October 26th

Minimum Wage (Season 1) Netflix Original – Teens struggle to run a local pizzeria while juggling school, a manic boss and minimum wage in this series based on the hit social media shorts.

– Teens struggle to run a local pizzeria while juggling school, a manic boss and minimum wage in this series based on the hit social media shorts. Sesame Street Mecha Builders (Season 1) – Animated kids series.

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, October 27th

Dangerous Liaisons (Season 1) – Starz’s lavish prequel to the classic novel, charting how the Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton) first met as passionate young lovers in pre-Revolution Paris. Also starring Lesley Manville and Carice van Houten.

– Starz’s lavish prequel to the classic novel, charting how the Marquise de Merteuil (Alice Englert) and the Vicomte de Valmont (Nicholas Denton) first met as passionate young lovers in pre-Revolution Paris. Also starring Lesley Manville and Carice van Houten. Day of the Dead: Ofrenda (2026) Netflix Original

The One About Matthew Perry (Season 1) Netflix Original – Docuseries celebrating the life, career and legacy of the beloved Friends star.

– Docuseries celebrating the life, career and legacy of the beloved Friends star. Zainab Johnson: Toxically Optimistic (2026) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, October 28th

Champions (2023) – Woody Harrelson stars in Bobby Farrelly’s feel-good sports comedy as a hotheaded minor-league coach court-ordered to manage a basketball team of players with intellectual disabilities.

– Woody Harrelson stars in Bobby Farrelly’s feel-good sports comedy as a hotheaded minor-league coach court-ordered to manage a basketball team of players with intellectual disabilities. Dhindora (Season 1) Netflix Original – Bhuvan Bam’s hit BB Ki Vines comedy makes the jump from YouTube to Netflix, with Titu Mama dragging Bam’s eccentric family into fresh chaos.

– Bhuvan Bam’s hit BB Ki Vines comedy makes the jump from YouTube to Netflix, with Titu Mama dragging Bam’s eccentric family into fresh chaos. The Gift of Deceit (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazilian thriller. When a wealthy art collector (Marieta Severo) is scammed by a spiritual healer she hoped would cure her daughter (Alice Wegmann), long-buried secrets between two families come to light.

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, October 29th

Balaraw: Blood Island (Season 1) Netflix Original – Filipino horror-thriller about a woman whose search for her missing mother leads her to a sinister island.

– Filipino horror-thriller about a woman whose search for her missing mother leads her to a sinister island. Don’t Trust the Couple Upstairs (2026) – [DESCRIPTION]

– [DESCRIPTION] The Fall of El Mayo (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docuseries on the stunning 2024 capture of Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

– Docuseries on the stunning 2024 capture of Sinaloa Cartel co-founder Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada. The Golden Hour (Season 2) – [DESCRIPTION]

– [DESCRIPTION] You, Me, Us (2026) Netflix Original – Italian drama about a couple whose relationship is tested by the stressful adoption process.

Coming to Netflix on Friday, October 30th

A Couple of Lies (Season 1) Netflix Original – Swedish Nordic noir thriller in which two couples swap homes for a vacation, only to get caught in a web of surveillance and manipulation.

– Swedish Nordic noir thriller in which two couples swap homes for a vacation, only to get caught in a web of surveillance and manipulation. Akka (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indian series.

– Indian series. Beat Luke Littler (2026) Netflix Original – Live event (3 PM ET). Darts players get one shot at beating world number one Luke Littler for a big cash prize.

– Live event (3 PM ET). Darts players get one shot at beating world number one Luke Littler for a big cash prize. Collision Course (2026) Netflix Original – Daniel Sánchez Arévalo’s twisty Spanish thriller where no one is who they seem. Starring Laia Costa, Karra Elejalde and Luis Zahera.

– Daniel Sánchez Arévalo’s twisty Spanish thriller where no one is who they seem. Starring Laia Costa, Karra Elejalde and Luis Zahera. Dead-End Job (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Lee Jae Wook stars in a horror-comedy K-drama about a dream part-time job that turns terrifying.

– Lee Jae Wook stars in a horror-comedy K-drama about a dream part-time job that turns terrifying. Defendant (Limited Series) – Ji Sung stars in this 2017 K-drama as a prosecutor who wakes up on death row with no memory, accused of murdering his wife and daughter.

– Ji Sung stars in this 2017 K-drama as a prosecutor who wakes up on death row with no memory, accused of murdering his wife and daughter. How to Ruin Diwali (Season 1) Netflix Original – South African drama-comedy series.

– South African drama-comedy series. Meethe Mein Kya Hai (2026) – Indian film.

– Indian film. Obsess (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kuwaiti psychological horror set in the 1970s, blending grief, guilt and the supernatural.

– Kuwaiti psychological horror set in the 1970s, blending grief, guilt and the supernatural. Pawn Sacrifice (2014) – Tobey Maguire plays chess prodigy Bobby Fischer in his Cold War showdown with Boris Spassky (Liev Schreiber).

– Tobey Maguire plays chess prodigy Bobby Fischer in his Cold War showdown with Boris Spassky (Liev Schreiber). Remember (Season 1) – Yoo Seung-ho stars in this 2015 legal K-drama as a young lawyer with a perfect memory, fighting to prove his father’s innocence.

– Yoo Seung-ho stars in this 2015 legal K-drama as a young lawyer with a perfect memory, fighting to prove his father’s innocence. SCTV: The Greatest Show You’ve Never Heard Of (2026) Netflix Original – Documentary on the cult Canadian sketch show that launched a generation of comedy greats.

– Documentary on the cult Canadian sketch show that launched a generation of comedy greats. Temperature of Love (Limited Series) – Seo Hyun-jin and Yang Se-jong lead this 2017 romance K-drama about an aspiring writer and a chef.

– Seo Hyun-jin and Yang Se-jong lead this 2017 romance K-drama about an aspiring writer and a chef. The Birthday Gift (2026) Netflix Original – German comedy in which a toy gun at a carefully curated children’s party sparks heated debates and total chaos.

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, November 1st

100 días para enamorarnos (Season 1) – Telemundo rom-com drama about two best friends who put their marriages on a 100-day pause.

– Telemundo rom-com drama about two best friends who put their marriages on a 100-day pause. A Sudden Case of Christmas (2024) – Danny DeVito and Andie MacDowell stage Christmas in August at an Italian Alps hotel.

– Danny DeVito and Andie MacDowell stage Christmas in August at an Italian Alps hotel. Air Force One (1997) – Harrison Ford’s president fights back against hijackers led by Gary Oldman.

– Harrison Ford’s president fights back against hijackers led by Gary Oldman. Barbie in the Nutcracker (2026) – A modern take on the animated classic.

– A modern take on the animated classic. Bridesmaids (2011) – Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy star in Paul Feig’s smash-hit comedy.

– Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy star in Paul Feig’s smash-hit comedy. Christmas with the Coopers (2015) – Diane Keaton and John Goodman lead an ensemble holiday comedy about four generations gathering for one chaotic Christmas Eve.

– Diane Keaton and John Goodman lead an ensemble holiday comedy about four generations gathering for one chaotic Christmas Eve. Cliffhanger (1993) – Sylvester Stallone takes on John Lithgow’s thieves in the Rockies.

– Sylvester Stallone takes on John Lithgow’s thieves in the Rockies. Detective Conan (Collection 4) – More episodes of the long-running anime.

– More episodes of the long-running anime. El Chema (Season 1) – Telemundo’s El Señor de los Cielos spinoff starring Mauricio Ochmann.

– Telemundo’s El Señor de los Cielos spinoff starring Mauricio Ochmann. Falsa identidad (Seasons 1-2) – Telemundo thriller about two strangers posing as a married couple to escape a cartel.

– Telemundo thriller about two strangers posing as a married couple to escape a cartel. From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 2) Netflix Original – Romance anime series.

– Romance anime series. Fury (2014) – Brad Pitt commands a Sherman tank crew in the final weeks of WWII.

– Brad Pitt commands a Sherman tank crew in the final weeks of WWII. Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (2019) – Freeform holiday comedy starring Aisha Dee and Kimiko Glenn.

– Freeform holiday comedy starring Aisha Dee and Kimiko Glenn. Green Fish (1997) – Lee Chang-dong’s debut feature, arriving days before his new Netflix film Possible Love.

– Lee Chang-dong’s debut feature, arriving days before his new Netflix film Possible Love. Happy’s Place (Season 2) – Reba McEntire’s NBC sitcom returns.

– Reba McEntire’s NBC sitcom returns. Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) – James Wan’s horror sequel.

– James Wan’s horror sequel. Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015) – Prequel starring Lin Shaye.

– Prequel starring Lin Shaye. Looper (2012) – Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis in Rian Johnson’s time-travel thriller.

– Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis in Rian Johnson’s time-travel thriller. Mistletoe Murders (Seasons 1-2) – Sarah Drew stars in this cozy Christmas mystery series.

– Sarah Drew stars in this cozy Christmas mystery series. No Sleep ‘Til Christmas (2018) – Freeform rom-com starring Odette and Dave Annable.

– Freeform rom-com starring Odette and Dave Annable. Peppermint Candy (1999) – Lee Chang-dong’s acclaimed drama, told in reverse chronology.

– Lee Chang-dong’s acclaimed drama, told in reverse chronology. Police Squad! (Season 1) – Leslie Nielsen’s cult 1982 cop spoof that spawned The Naked Gun.

– Leslie Nielsen’s cult 1982 cop spoof that spawned The Naked Gun. Public Enemies (2009) – Johnny Depp and Christian Bale in Michael Mann’s Dillinger epic.

– Johnny Depp and Christian Bale in Michael Mann’s Dillinger epic. Rectify (Seasons 1-4) – SundanceTV’s acclaimed drama about a man released after 19 years on death row.

– SundanceTV’s acclaimed drama about a man released after 19 years on death row. Resident Evil (2002) – Milla Jovovich’s zombie-slaying franchise kicks off.

– Milla Jovovich’s zombie-slaying franchise kicks off. Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004) – Alice escapes the Hive into a zombie-overrun Raccoon City.

– Alice escapes the Hive into a zombie-overrun Raccoon City. Richard Jewell (2019) – Clint Eastwood’s drama about the security guard wrongly vilified after the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing.

– Clint Eastwood’s drama about the security guard wrongly vilified after the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bombing. Same Time, Next Christmas (2019) – Lea Michele stars in this ABC holiday romance.

– Lea Michele stars in this ABC holiday romance. Stand by Me (1986) – Rob Reiner’s coming-of-age classic.

– Rob Reiner’s coming-of-age classic. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever (2024) – Judy Greer tries to rescue a church play from the town’s worst-behaved kids.

– Judy Greer tries to rescue a church play from the town’s worst-behaved kids. The Croods (2013) – DreamWorks’ prehistoric family comedy.

– DreamWorks’ prehistoric family comedy. The Day After Tomorrow (2004) – Roland Emmerich’s climate disaster blockbuster.

– Roland Emmerich’s climate disaster blockbuster. The Good Lie (2014) – Reese Witherspoon stars in this moving drama about Sudan’s “Lost Boys.”

– Reese Witherspoon stars in this moving drama about Sudan’s “Lost Boys.” The Mummy (1999) – Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz’s adventure blockbuster.

– Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz’s adventure blockbuster. The Red Road (Seasons 1-2) – Jason Momoa stars in SundanceTV’s crime drama.

– Jason Momoa stars in SundanceTV’s crime drama. Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) – The cult dead-boss comedy.

– The cult dead-boss comedy. Whiplash (2014) – J.K. Simmons won an Oscar for Damien Chazelle’s breakout drama.

With Matthew Perry, Luke Littler and a mountain of November classics all landing this week, what are you watching first? Let us know in the comments below!