‘From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke’ Season 3: August 2024 Release Date Confirmed

It’s been thirteen years since the last season of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke. Sawako and Shota’s romantic tale will continue exclusively on Netflix in August 2024.

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke is a Japanese animated romantic teen-drama series and adaptation of the manga by Karuho Shiina. Production I.G returns as the animation studio for From Me to You, picking up where they left off thirteen years ago.

Kenichi Matsuzawa is the director of the series. Michiko Yokote co-wrote the script with Tomoko Konparu.

With the trailer’s release, it has now been confirmed that From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke season 3 will be available on Netflix on August 1st, 2024.

What can fans expect from the third season of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke season 3?

The series will pick up where the second season left off.

With Sawako and Kazehaya dating, we can expect the pair to overcome their embarrassing first dates, finally spend quality time on dates, and further develop their relationship.

Ryuu had confessed his feelings to Chizuru. However, the confession was played off as a joke thanks to Chizuru’s denial and initial surprise at the confession. Perhaps we’ll see Ryuu take another shot at confessing and getting a proper response from Chizuru.

Who are the cast members of From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke season 3?

All of the original voice cast are returning to reprise their roles in the third season;

Mamiko Noto plays the role of Sawako Kuronuma. The actress is known for her voice roles as Ai Enma in Hell, and Mavis Vermillion in Fairy Tail, but she has also starred in dozens of anime.

Daisuke Namikawa plays the role of Shouta Kazehaya. The actor is known for his roles as Hisoka Morow in Hunter x Hunter and Tooru Oikawa in Haikyuu!!. He also plays the role of Eustass Kid in One Piece and Van Hohenheim in Full Metal Alchemist Brotherhood.

Yuuichi Nakamura (Jujutsu Kaisen) returns as Ryuu Sanada, Yuuko Sanpei (Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) as Chizuru Yoshida, Miyuki Sawashiro (Hunter x Hunter) as Ayane Yano, Aye Hirano (The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya) as Ume Kurumizawa, Yuuki Ono (Kuroko’s Basketball) as Kazuichi Arai, and Mamoru Miyano (Death Note) as Kento Miura.

