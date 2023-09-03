What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: September 4th to 10th, 2023

Last week was a big week for new titles on Netflix and that’s going to continue with several fan favorites returning, plus a slew of new international Originals. Here’s your lineup for what’s coming up on Netflix for the next seven days.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Call the Midwife (Season 12)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Having now had a period of exclusivity on PBS, Call the Midwife is now making its way onto Netflix, with its most recent season consisting of another eight episodes plus a Christmas special.

Set through 1968, season 12 see a brand new forthright Sister join the Nonnatus House staff and plenty more patients to be tended to and drama to be had.

We’ve also got good news for the future of the show too. A thirteenth season is in development and will likely land on Netflix in 2024, too. More to come.

Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Coming back to Netflix for a fifth season (and a sixth eventually) is the feel-good drama series Virgin River, which has all your favorite faces returning, plus a few new ones and, perhaps most importantly, a new showrunner.

Here’s the premise of the new batch of episodes:

“Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.”

Part 1 consists of 10 episodes, while Part 2 will consist of two further holiday-themed episodes due out in November.

Anchorman Movies

Coming to Netflix: Tuesday

Bizarrely, Netflix didn’t program any of its own movie releases for this week (don’t worry, there’s plenty still on the way for the latter weeks of the month), so we’ll highlight both of Adam McKay’s Anchorman movies instead.

Led by Will Ferrell, Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, and David Koechner, the two comedies (that are either your thing or very much not) are about San Diego’s top news team going up against other rival network teams.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix between September 4th and 10th

Please note: This list primarily covers Netflix US – other regions will vary.

Coming to Netflix on September 4th

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 5th

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs (2023) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 6th

6ixtynin9 The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original .

Infamy (Season 1) Netflix Original

Predators (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Reporting for Duty (Season 1) Netflix Original

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America (2023) Netflix Original

Tahir’s House (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 7th

Dear Child (Limited Series) Netflix Original

GAMERA -Rebirth- (Season 1) Netflix Original

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3) Netflix Original

The Swan Princess: A Fairytale Is Born (2023)

Top Boy (Season 3 / Season 5) Netflix Original

What If (2023) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 8th

A Time Called You (Season 1) Netflix Original

Burning Body (Season 1) Netflix Original

Hello Ghost (2023)

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Part 1) Netflix Original

Rosa Peral’s Tapes (2023) Netflix Original

Selling the OC (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality property series.

Spy Ops (Season 1) Netflix Original

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 10th

A Nation of Kimchi (Season 1 – New Episodes)

