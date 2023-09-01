Netflix Added 65 New Movies and Series for September 1st, 2023

Happy first of the month and as we head into the Labor Day weekend, Netflix has a plethora of new movies and series for you to check out. Here are some top picks, the full list of what’s new on Netflix, and what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s.

This list notably features several titles that weren’t announced in advance, and we’ll soon be adding them to our comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix throughout September 2023.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



How was today’s haul overall? Not bad, but there was still a net loss of three titles, with 68 movies and series having departed. And just to compare against last September 1st, we only saw 53 titles released then.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for September 1st, 2023

We’ll have more what to watch recommendations for you throughout the weekend, but until then, here are three things you should start watching right now:

Fences (2016)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Drama

Director: Denzel Washington

Cast: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen McKinley Henderson

Writer: August Wilson

Runtime: 139 min / 2h 19m

With Denzel’s big new movie hitting theaters this weekend, we thought we’d spotlight this movie, where he stars alongside the incredible Viola Davis.

Here’s what you can expect if you’ve never seen the 2016 movie before:

“A once-promising baseball player who was denied a shot at the big leagues because of his race comes to terms with his life in 1950s Pittsburgh.”

S.W.A.T. (Season 6)

Number of episodes: 22

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Cast: Shemar Moore, Alex Russell, Kenny Johnson

Writer: Shawn Ryan, Aaron Rahsaan Thomas

Runtime: 43 min

Several network shows have jumped over to Netflix in 2023, and if you cast your mind back to May, all five for the first seasons of S.W.A.T. joined the service. Just a few months later, the most recent and what will be the penultimate season of the procedural drama lands on Netflix US.

Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Director: Olivia Wilde

Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine

Writer: Katie Silberman, Carey Van Dyke, Shane Van Dyke

Runtime: 123 min / 2h 3m

This one is quite a surprise.

Just under a year after it hit theaters, the Warner Bros movie Don’t Worry Darling just hit Netflix. While the drama off the set might be just as interesting for most, the mystery thriller starring Florence Pugh is absolutely worth a watch.

Set in a pristine, idyllic experimental enclave nestled within the desert, the carefully constructed life of a homemaker starts to unravel as she dares to pose unsettling inquiries about how and what they’re doing there.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for September 1st, 2023

An expanded version of this list, complete with trailers, more details about each title, recommendations, and filters, can be found via our What’s New on Netflix hub.

62 New Movies Added Today

8 Mile (2002) – R – English – In 1995 Detroit, a talented rapper fights to prove himself on the local hip-hop scene. Eminem stars in this acclaimed drama loosely based on his life.

– R – English – In 1995 Detroit, a talented rapper fights to prove himself on the local hip-hop scene. Eminem stars in this acclaimed drama loosely based on his life. A Day and a Half (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish – In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical center where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her.

– TV-MA – Swedish – In a desperate bid to reunite with his daughter, an armed man bursts into the medical center where his estranged wife works and kidnaps her. Arrival (2016) – PG-13 – English – When alien ships land around the globe, a language expert tasked with deciphering their communications uncovers a life-altering message.

– PG-13 – English – When alien ships land around the globe, a language expert tasked with deciphering their communications uncovers a life-altering message. Baby Mama (2008) – PG-13 – English – A successful exec hires her polar opposite as a surrogate and learns the price for bringing a baby into her life is all the chaos that comes with it.

– PG-13 – English – A successful exec hires her polar opposite as a surrogate and learns the price for bringing a baby into her life is all the chaos that comes with it. Basic (2003) – R – English – When an Army training mission goes horribly wrong during a hurricane in Panama, a former Ranger tries to unravel conflicting accounts of what happened.

– R – English – When an Army training mission goes horribly wrong during a hurricane in Panama, a former Ranger tries to unravel conflicting accounts of what happened. Batman Begins (2005) – PG-13 – English – As a toxic threat endangers a corrupt city, Bruce Wayne finds himself at odds with a league of assassins and forced to battle more than his own demons.

– PG-13 – English – As a toxic threat endangers a corrupt city, Bruce Wayne finds himself at odds with a league of assassins and forced to battle more than his own demons. Conan the Barbarian (2011) – R – English – Brave warrior Conan the Barbarian rises to defend the people of Hyboria after evil forces slaughter his family and fellow villagers.

– R – English – Brave warrior Conan the Barbarian rises to defend the people of Hyboria after evil forces slaughter his family and fellow villagers. Couples Retreat (2009) – PG-13 – English – Desperate to save their marriage, a couple convinces three other couples to go in on a group rate price for a retreat designed for troubled unions.

– PG-13 – English – Desperate to save their marriage, a couple convinces three other couples to go in on a group rate price for a retreat designed for troubled unions. Cry Macho (2021) – PG-13 – English – Washed up and without purpose, an old rodeo star agrees to retrieve his former boss’s young son from Mexico, where the boy lives with his troubled mom.

– PG-13 – English – Washed up and without purpose, an old rodeo star agrees to retrieve his former boss’s young son from Mexico, where the boy lives with his troubled mom. Don’t Worry Darling (2022) – R – English – In a gleaming, picture-perfect experimental community in the desert, a housewife’s life unravels at the seams when she begins to ask unwelcome questions.

– R – English – In a gleaming, picture-perfect experimental community in the desert, a housewife’s life unravels at the seams when she begins to ask unwelcome questions. Dragnet (1987) – PG-13 – English – A no-nonsense LAPD detective and his polar-opposite new partner investigate a strange series of thefts in this comedy starring Dan Aykroyd and Tom Hanks.

– PG-13 – English – A no-nonsense LAPD detective and his polar-opposite new partner investigate a strange series of thefts in this comedy starring Dan Aykroyd and Tom Hanks. Dredd (2012) – R – English – Enforcing the law in a violent dystopian society, Judge Dredd and a new trainee fight their way through a tower block to bring down a drug boss.

– R – English – Enforcing the law in a violent dystopian society, Judge Dredd and a new trainee fight their way through a tower block to bring down a drug boss. Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) – R – English – A group of teens comes of age in Southern California as they grapple with school, part-time jobs, relationships, insecurities and the realities of sex.

– R – English – A group of teens comes of age in Southern California as they grapple with school, part-time jobs, relationships, insecurities and the realities of sex. Fences (2016) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Field of Dreams (1989) – PG – English – A mysterious voice encourages an Iowa farmer to build a baseball diamond in his cornfield, where a ghostly team of legends comes out to play.

– PG – English – A mysterious voice encourages an Iowa farmer to build a baseball diamond in his cornfield, where a ghostly team of legends comes out to play. Friday Night Plan () Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns.

– TV-MA – Hindi – When their mother takes off on a business trip, two bickering brothers unite to secretly attend the hottest party of the year before she returns. Get Him to the Greek (2010) – R – English – Ambitious young record company intern Aaron must escort an unruly rock star to Los Angeles for the start of his anniversary concert.

– R – English – Ambitious young record company intern Aaron must escort an unruly rock star to Los Angeles for the start of his anniversary concert. Hacksaw Ridge (2016) – R – English – During World War II, Army medic and conscientious objector Desmond Doss becomes an unlikely hero on an Okinawa battlefield without bearing arms.

– R – English – During World War II, Army medic and conscientious objector Desmond Doss becomes an unlikely hero on an Okinawa battlefield without bearing arms. Happy Ending (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Dutch – A year into their otherwise happy relationship, Luna’s suggestion to include a third person in their sex life turns her bond with Mink upside down.

– TV-MA – Dutch – A year into their otherwise happy relationship, Luna’s suggestion to include a third person in their sex life turns her bond with Mink upside down. Jaws (1975) – PG – English – When an insatiable great white shark terrorizes Amity Island, a police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the beast.

– PG – English – When an insatiable great white shark terrorizes Amity Island, a police chief, an oceanographer and a grizzled shark hunter seek to destroy the beast. Jaws 2 (1978) – PG – English – Four years after the last deadly shark attacks, police chief Martin Brody fights to protect Amity Island from another killer great white.

– PG – English – Four years after the last deadly shark attacks, police chief Martin Brody fights to protect Amity Island from another killer great white. Jaws 3 (1983) – PG – English – After the staff of a marine theme park try to capture a young great white shark, they discover its mother has invaded the enclosure and is out for blood.

– PG – English – After the staff of a marine theme park try to capture a young great white shark, they discover its mother has invaded the enclosure and is out for blood. Jaws: The Revenge (1987) – PG-13 – English – A decade after her late husband’s clash with a great white shark, Ellen Brody must continue the fight when the predator hunts her family in the Bahamas.

– PG-13 – English – A decade after her late husband’s clash with a great white shark, Ellen Brody must continue the fight when the predator hunts her family in the Bahamas. Killers (2010) – PG-13 – English – After a whirlwind romance, Jen and Spencer settle into married life — until Spencer’s secret past as a hit man shakes up their suburban bliss.

– PG-13 – English – After a whirlwind romance, Jen and Spencer settle into married life — until Spencer’s secret past as a hit man shakes up their suburban bliss. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – PG – English – With his fists up and belly full, Po embarks on a perilous journey with the Furious Five to take on a frightful new enemy and save the art of kung fu.

– PG – English – With his fists up and belly full, Po embarks on a perilous journey with the Furious Five to take on a frightful new enemy and save the art of kung fu. Land of the Lost (2009) – PG-13 – English – A scientist and his two companions become stranded in a dangerous prehistoric dimension and search for a way back home. Based on the 1970s TV series.

– PG-13 – English – A scientist and his two companions become stranded in a dangerous prehistoric dimension and search for a way back home. Based on the 1970s TV series. Matilda (1996) – PG – English – Fed up with mistreatment at home and at school, a gifted young girl uses her newly discovered powers to stand up for herself and her fellow classmates.

– PG – English – Fed up with mistreatment at home and at school, a gifted young girl uses her newly discovered powers to stand up for herself and her fellow classmates. Midnight Run (1988) – R – English – A cop-turned-bounty hunter runs into trouble as he races from New York to Los Angeles with a fugitive accountant who embezzled millions from the mob.

– R – English – A cop-turned-bounty hunter runs into trouble as he races from New York to Los Angeles with a fugitive accountant who embezzled millions from the mob. Midway (1976) – PG – English – A US Navy captain and his fighter-pilot son are swept up in the pivotal 1942 battle that would turn the tide against Japan’s Pacific fleet during WWII.

– PG – English – A US Navy captain and his fighter-pilot son are swept up in the pivotal 1942 battle that would turn the tide against Japan’s Pacific fleet during WWII. Miss Congeniality (2000) – PG-13 – English – Uncouth and unfashionable FBI agent Gracie Hart goes undercover as a contestant in the Miss United States beauty pageant to thwart a terrorist threat.

– PG-13 – English – Uncouth and unfashionable FBI agent Gracie Hart goes undercover as a contestant in the Miss United States beauty pageant to thwart a terrorist threat. Mr Bean’s Holiday (2007) – G – English – The hapless Mr. Bean takes a vacation on the French Riviera, where he becomes ensnared in an accidental kidnapping and a case of mistaken identity.

– G – English – The hapless Mr. Bean takes a vacation on the French Riviera, where he becomes ensnared in an accidental kidnapping and a case of mistaken identity. National Security (2003) – PG-13 – English – Two hapless security guards — a disgraced former cop and a police academy washout — try to overcome their differences to bust a smuggling ring.

– PG-13 – English – Two hapless security guards — a disgraced former cop and a police academy washout — try to overcome their differences to bust a smuggling ring. Obsessed (2009) – PG-13 – English – A successful executive with the perfect job and perfect wife finds his life falling apart when a sexy office temp sets out to seduce and destroy him.

– PG-13 – English – A successful executive with the perfect job and perfect wife finds his life falling apart when a sexy office temp sets out to seduce and destroy him. One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia (2015) – TV-PG – Japanese – Seeking a rematch, the Foxy Pirates trick the Straw Hats into landing on an island. But it’s all part of a larger scheme to destroy them!

– TV-PG – Japanese – Seeking a rematch, the Foxy Pirates trick the Straw Hats into landing on an island. But it’s all part of a larger scheme to destroy them! One Piece Episode of East blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure (2017) – TV-14 – Japanese – As the Straw Hat Pirates prepare to finally enter the Grand Line, they each reflect on the many adventures that brought them here.

– TV-14 – Japanese – As the Straw Hat Pirates prepare to finally enter the Grand Line, they each reflect on the many adventures that brought them here. One Piece Episode of Skypiea (2018) – TV-14 – Japanese – A mysterious map inspires Luffy to find a way to an island among the clouds. But the Straw Hats’ arrival puts them in conflict with a fearsome enemy!

– TV-14 – Japanese – A mysterious map inspires Luffy to find a way to an island among the clouds. But the Straw Hats’ arrival puts them in conflict with a fearsome enemy! One Piece Film: Gold (2016) – TV-14 – Japanese – Luffy and his pirates can’t wait to board the glittering Sin City ship known as Gran Tesoro, but they soon find themselves in way over their heads.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Luffy and his pirates can’t wait to board the glittering Sin City ship known as Gran Tesoro, but they soon find themselves in way over their heads. One Piece Heart of Gold (2016) – TV-14 – Japanese – Only young Olga knows where to find an invaluable substance called Pure Gold. The Straw Hats must help her reach it before her enemies do!

– TV-14 – Japanese – Only young Olga knows where to find an invaluable substance called Pure Gold. The Straw Hats must help her reach it before her enemies do! One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends (2014) – TV-PG – Japanese – Luffy and his crew spend two years getting stronger after his brother Ace’s death. His training is nearly complete when Boa Hancock asks him for help!

– TV-PG – Japanese – Luffy and his crew spend two years getting stronger after his brother Ace’s death. His training is nearly complete when Boa Hancock asks him for help! Open Season: Scared Silly (2015) – PG – English – When a spooky werewolf tale scares Boog out of joining the annual camping trip, his friends hatch a plan to cure him of his fear.

– PG – English – When a spooky werewolf tale scares Boog out of joining the annual camping trip, his friends hatch a plan to cure him of his fear. Public Enemies (2009) – R – English – In the shadow of the Great Depression, criminal minds are thriving, and it’s up to J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI to bring them down.

– R – English – In the shadow of the Great Depression, criminal minds are thriving, and it’s up to J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI to bring them down. Robin Hood (2010) – PG-13 – English – In this big-budget adaptation, soldier Robin happens upon the dying Robert of Loxley and promises to return his sword to his family in Nottingham.

– PG-13 – English – In this big-budget adaptation, soldier Robin happens upon the dying Robert of Loxley and promises to return his sword to his family in Nottingham. Snitch (2013) – PG-13 – English – Hoping to reduce his teenage son’s mandatory 10-year federal prison sentence, a suburban father goes undercover to take down a violent drug dealer.

– PG-13 – English – Hoping to reduce his teenage son’s mandatory 10-year federal prison sentence, a suburban father goes undercover to take down a violent drug dealer. Stand by Me (1986) – R – English – When four boys seek adventure in the woods while looking for a missing teenager’s dead body, they learn some truths about themselves along the way.

– R – English – When four boys seek adventure in the woods while looking for a missing teenager’s dead body, they learn some truths about themselves along the way. State of Play (2009) – PG-13 – English – A veteran journalist teams up with a young reporter to untangle a web of lies surrounding the suspicious death of a woman tied to a powerful politician.

– PG-13 – English – A veteran journalist teams up with a young reporter to untangle a web of lies surrounding the suspicious death of a woman tied to a powerful politician. Superbad (2007) – R – English – Hoping to have sex before college, high school seniors Seth and Evan try to score booze for a huge party, leading to a series of wild misadventures.

– R – English – Hoping to have sex before college, high school seniors Seth and Evan try to score booze for a huge party, leading to a series of wild misadventures. The Dark Knight (2008) – PG-13 – English – Batman, Lieutenant Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent go up against the Joker, a criminal mastermind in ghoulish makeup terrorizing Gotham City.

– PG-13 – English – Batman, Lieutenant Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent go up against the Joker, a criminal mastermind in ghoulish makeup terrorizing Gotham City. The Dark Knight Rises (2012) – PG-13 – English – Fearsome terrorist Bane and wily cat burglar Selina Kyle force billionaire Bruce Wayne out of seclusion and back into battle as his alter ego, Batman.

– PG-13 – English – Fearsome terrorist Bane and wily cat burglar Selina Kyle force billionaire Bruce Wayne out of seclusion and back into battle as his alter ego, Batman. The Deer Hunter (1978) – R – English – A group of working-class friends decides to enlist in the Army during the Vietnam War and finds it to be hellish chaos.

– R – English – A group of working-class friends decides to enlist in the Army during the Vietnam War and finds it to be hellish chaos. The Eagle (2011) – PG-13 – English – With only one ally, an injured Roman warrior bent on restoring his family name sets off on a quest to find his missing father’s legion and lost emblem.

– PG-13 – English – With only one ally, an injured Roman warrior bent on restoring his family name sets off on a quest to find his missing father’s legion and lost emblem. The Electric Horseman (1979) – PG – English – A former rodeo champion rides off with a mistreated but valuable horse during a publicity stunt in Las Vegas, trailed by a reporter who wants his story.

– PG – English – A former rodeo champion rides off with a mistreated but valuable horse during a publicity stunt in Las Vegas, trailed by a reporter who wants his story. The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) – PG – English – A barnstorming WWI vet’s dubious battle stories are put to the test when he becomes a Hollywood stunt pilot and meets a rival in an aerial showdown.

– PG – English – A barnstorming WWI vet’s dubious battle stories are put to the test when he becomes a Hollywood stunt pilot and meets a rival in an aerial showdown. The Losers (2010) – PG-13 – English – After a search-and-destroy mission leads to betrayal, an elite black ops squad seeks revenge. But they must remain deep undercover to even the score.

– PG-13 – English – After a search-and-destroy mission leads to betrayal, an elite black ops squad seeks revenge. But they must remain deep undercover to even the score. The Master of Disguise (2002) – PG – English – Simple, sweet Pistachio Disguisey discovers his keen hereditary talent for imitation when he must rescue his father from a criminal mastermind.

– PG – English – Simple, sweet Pistachio Disguisey discovers his keen hereditary talent for imitation when he must rescue his father from a criminal mastermind. The Money Pit (1986) – PG – English – A couple’s relationship is tested when the beautiful old mansion they buy for a suspiciously low price requires extensive renovations. Tom Hanks stars.

– PG – English – A couple’s relationship is tested when the beautiful old mansion they buy for a suspiciously low price requires extensive renovations. Tom Hanks stars. Transporter 3 (2008) – PG-13 – English – In this installment of the action-packed franchise, mercenary driver Frank Martin takes on the task of delivering important cargo, no questions asked.

– PG-13 – English – In this installment of the action-packed franchise, mercenary driver Frank Martin takes on the task of delivering important cargo, no questions asked. U-571 (2000) – PG-13 – English – An American submarine crew conducts a treacherous mission to capture a top secret device that could change the course of World War II.

– PG-13 – English – An American submarine crew conducts a treacherous mission to capture a top secret device that could change the course of World War II. Up in the Air (2009) – R – English – A charming consultant who flies around the country to fire employees must train a new hire whose business proposal could permanently ground him.

– R – English – A charming consultant who flies around the country to fire employees must train a new hire whose business proposal could permanently ground him. Vice (2018) – R – English – Buoyed by his formidable wife Lynne, Dick Cheney gains power and shrewdly manipulates the U.S. vice presidency with explosive global consequences.

– R – English – Buoyed by his formidable wife Lynne, Dick Cheney gains power and shrewdly manipulates the U.S. vice presidency with explosive global consequences. Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) – G – English – Working as experts in pest removal, Wallace and Gromit stumble upon a voracious monster that threatens to ruin the annual veggie-growing contest.

– G – English – Working as experts in pest removal, Wallace and Gromit stumble upon a voracious monster that threatens to ruin the annual veggie-growing contest. Wind River (2017) – R – English – A tracker with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assists a rookie FBI agent who’s investigating a teen girl’s murder on a remote Wyoming reservation.

– R – English – A tracker with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assists a rookie FBI agent who’s investigating a teen girl’s murder on a remote Wyoming reservation. Woody Woodpecker (2017) – PG – English – A rascally bird with a distinctive laugh pecks back with a vengeance when his forest habitat is threatened by a slick lawyer building his dream home.

3 New TV Series Added Today

Bakugan (Season 1) – TV-Y7 – English – When Bakugan brawls are banned and driven underground, Dan Kouzo and his friends decide to form their own clan and fight for what they believe is right!

– TV-Y7 – English – When Bakugan brawls are banned and driven underground, Dan Kouzo and his friends decide to form their own clan and fight for what they believe is right! Disenchantment (Part 5 – Final Season) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Princess duties call, but she’d rather be drinking. Free-spirited Bean exasperates the king as she wreaks havoc with her demon and elf pals.

– TV-MA – English – Princess duties call, but she’d rather be drinking. Free-spirited Bean exasperates the king as she wreaks havoc with her demon and elf pals. S.W.A.T. (Season 6) – TV-14 – English – In his hometown of Los Angeles, a sergeant is tasked with leading an elite team of officers — and defusing deadly tensions in his community.

Netflix Top 10s for September 1st, 2023

Note: These have yet to be released for today. More to come…

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.