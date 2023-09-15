10 Great Movies to Watch on Netflix Before They Depart at End of September 2023

We’re halfway through September, and that means we’re learning which of your favorite movies will be leaving the Netflix library by the end of the month. Make sure you don’t miss out on watching any of the 10 great movies that are leaving Netflix at the end of September.

Titanic (1997)

Leaving Netflix: September 30th, 2023

Titanic has been removed and re-added to the Netflix library several times over the years, and we suspect it will return sometime in the near future. However, at only three months, we’re surprised to see James Cameron’s box office destroyer leave so soon.

Of course, Netflix picked up slack recently for re-adding the classic given the recent events involving the submarine that no doubt helped the movie perform well in the top 10s over the past few months as it has.

Rocky, 2, 3, & 4 (1976 – 1985)

Leaving Netflix: September 30th, 2023 & October 1st, 2023

Rocky, one of the most iconic underdog stories in cinematic history, has spawned a lot of sequels, and to this day the legacy of Rocky continues through Creed. All five of the original Rocky movies are leaving the Netflix library, however, we’ve omitted the fifth title as a “great” movie from this list, for obvious reasons.

“A small-time Philadelphia boxer gets a supremely rare chance to fight the world heavyweight champion in a bout in which he strives to go the distance for his self-respect.”

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2023

One of the best teen comedies of the 1980s, and almost forty years on, it’s still one of the greatest teen comedies in history. Period.

“Five disparate high school students meet in Saturday detention, and discover they have a lot more in common than they thought.”

Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness (2009-2013)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2023 & October 2nd, 2023

The reboot of the beloved Star Trek franchise injected a whole ton of new action and adventure into humankind’s final frontier.

“The brash James T. Kirk tries to live up to his father’s legacy with Mr. Spock keeping him in check as a vengeful Romulan from the future creates black holes to destroy the Federation one planet at a time.”

Dune (1984)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2023

In 2023, Dune is currently a huge box office franchise, but almost forty years ago, it had to settle for cult following status. David Lynch’s 80s classic is one of the greatest sci-fi movies ever made, and if you haven’t seen it before, there’s no time like the present.

Given the new Dune has been delayed into 2024, this is a suitable replacement and an excellent watch if you’re a fan of the new movie.

Till Death (2021)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2023

One of the newest movies we’ll feature on this list is the low-budget thriller Till Death, starring Megan Fox. Released two summers ago, the movie sees Fox play the role of Emma, who is deeply unhappy with her marriage. After having an affair, she goes away with her husband to a remote cabin, and it all goes downhill from there.

It’s not a perfect movie by any stretch, but it’s nice to see Fox being put through her acting paces, and it does enough right to get you through to the end credits.

Zombieland (2009)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2023

If it wasn’t for Shaun of the Dead, then Zombieland would most likely take the top spot for best zombie comedy.

“A shy student trying to reach his family in Ohio, a gun-toting bruiser in search of the last Twinkie and a pair of sisters striving to get to an amusement park join forces in a trek across a zombie-filled America.”

Jumanji (1995)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2023

A true 90s classic with beloved Robin Williams at his very best.

“When two kids find and play a magical board game, they release a man trapped in it for decades – and a host of dangers that can only be stopped by finishing the game.”

Annihilation (2018)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2023

Sci-fi has had a bit of a resurgence in recent years and one movie that doesn’t get anywhere near enough credit is the beautiful and oftentimes horrific movie Annihilation. Released as a Netflix Original outside the US and by Paramount in the States, the movie follows a biology professor and a team who enter a mysterious zone known only as “the shimmer.”

Thanks to a fantastic cast led by Natalie Portman and Jennifer Jason Leigh, the movie is enjoyable from start to finish and boasts impressive visuals and a compelling story.

We The Animals (2018)

Leaving Netflix: October 1st, 2023

And finally, we’ve picked out indie-darling We The Animals, which is leaving the service, having been re-added to the service in April 2022.

The excellent drama is about a trio of brothers who cope with their parents’ volatile relationship by running wild and unchecked.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, critics from across the globe fell in love with the movie when it dropped five years ago, with AXS saying the movie is “a deep and ponderous effort that comes across more as documentary than dramatic…and that’s a good thing.”

Which movies will you be sad to see leave the Netflix library? Let us know in the comment below!