All the movies and series set to depart Netflix throughout the month of October.

Another month means another batch of removals from Netflix. Below, we’ll take a look through all the movies and series currently set to depart the service throughout October 2023 in the United States. Please keep checking back, as we’ll be updating it regularly. 

Before we dive in, here is a quick reminder of how our leaving soon lists work and how they differ from other outlets. We typically get word of removals around 30 days before they’re due to depart. We also then get the official list from Netflix (which is often wholly incomplete, and this is what other outlets publish verbatim) towards the end of the month.

We list titles for the day of removal, meaning that if you want to watch any of the shows or movies below, you’ll need to do so the day before it’s listed here.

Finally, if you’re wondering why Netflix loses content, it’s because quite a lot of the Netflix library is licensed from other companies. This essentially means that Netflix rents titles for a fixed period of time, and that time coming up means the show or movie gets removed.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in October 2023

Note: This list was last updated on September 2nd, 2023.

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 1st

  • 60 Days In (Season 3)
  • A League of Their Own
  • A Witches’ Ball (2017)
  • Annihilation (2018)
  • Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Season 1) – Nickelodeon Removal
  • Beyblade Burst Turbo (Season 1)
  • Blue Streak (1999)
  • Bridesmaids (2011)
  • Chappelle’s Show (Seasons 1-3)
  • Clear and Present Danger (1994)
  • Code Lyoko (2007)
  • Doom (2005)
  • Everybody Knows (2019)
Hatfields McCoys Series

Hatfields & McCoys – Picture: Sony Pictures Television

  • Hatfields & McCoys (Limited Series)
  • Here to Heart (Season 1)
  • It’s Complicated (2009)
  • Kick-Ass (2010)
  • Lawless (2012)
  • Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)
  • Nanny McPhee (2005)
  • National Security (2003)
  • Norm of the North (2016)
  • Old Money / Altes Geld (Season 1)
  • Rocky (1976)
  • Rocky II (1979)
  • Rocky III (1982)
  • Rocky IV (1985)
  • Rocky V (1990)
  • Signal (Season 1)
  • Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)
  • Star Trek (2009)
  • Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

  • Ted (2012)
  • The Departed (2006)
  • The K2 (Season 1)
  • Titanic (1997)
  • Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
  • Yowamushi Pedal (Season 1)
  • Warm Bodies (2013)
  • We the Animals (2018)

What’s Leaving Netflix on October 2nd

  • Familiar Wife (Season 1)

