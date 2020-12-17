‘Haven’ Seasons 1-5 Leaving Netflix in January 2021

Among the numerous licensed titles set to leave Netflix in January 2021 is Haven, the Syfy series, which will see all five seasons depart from Netflix US on January 15th, 2021.

Running from 2010 through 2015, the science fiction series was loosely based on the Stephen King story, The Colorado Kid. 78 titles were released in total with the series premiering on Syfy in the US and Showcase in Canada.

Set in Maine, the show follows an FBI agent who is tasked with looking into supernatural events occurring in the town of Haven while exploring her past. The series starred Emily Rose, Adam Copeland, Eric Balfour and Johns Dunsworth.

Once Haven leaves Netflix, it’ll only leave a number of Syfy shows left on the service. Those include Happy!, The Magicians and Van Helsing while we’ve seen others such as Lost Girl and Continuum depart in recent years.

Only Netflix in the United States streams Haven therefore it’s the only region set to see the series leave. This removal also very likely removes any possibility of the series getting added to other regions down the line.

As we mentioned, it’s set to leave midway through the month on January 15th and will depart alongside some other big hitters for the month of January. January 1st is particularly going to be hard on the Netflix library with the removal of The Office and Gossip Girl.

Where will Haven stream once it leaves Netflix?

That’s unclear for the moment.

The distributor for the series, Entertainment One will likely auction out the show to other platforms. It could be the case that given the show aired on Syfy, NBCUniversal may want the license back with them and streaming on its Peacock service.

We’ll update this post should we learn of the new streaming home but for now, your best bet is to invest in the series on a VOD platform or physically.

Will you miss Haven when it leaves Netflix in the US on January 15, 2021? Let us know in the comments.