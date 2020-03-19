Seasons 1-5 of Lost Girl Leaving Netflix in April 2020

The Canadian series Lost Girl is set to leave Netflix in the United States in April 2020. Here’s why you should give it one last watch (or first watch) and tackle where it’s heading next.

The supernatural series starred Anna Silk who played the role of a succubus named Bo. Throughout the series, she and her crew learn to use their various powers to help the world.

The show ran on Canada’s Showcase network between 2010 and ended in 2015. The series arrived first on Netflix back in 2014 with the first four seasons with the final added shortly after the final season aired in Canada.

All five seasons that spans 77 episodes in total are due to leave Netflix officially on April 17th, 2020. Only Netflix in the United States carries the show so this all but rules out the possibility of it being added to other Netflix regions such as Netflix Canada, Netflix UK and more.

It’s not the first Canadian title to leave Netflix from Showcase. In November 2019, we got word that the sci-fi series Continuum would also be departing and it subsequently did. It also doesn’t look like Showcase titles will come to Netflix much in the future especially given the network seems to have moved out of the originals space. They, instead, rely on titles that can be found on USA Network, The CW, or other network stations.

The series joins the growing list of titles due to depart in April 2020 that also currently a few British shows including Residue and Chewing Gum as well as American Odyssey and a handful of movies too.

Netflix has plenty of other supernatural shows to keep you going including Supernatural from The CW and its wave of Originals in the genre including the likes of V Wars, The Order, Chilling Adventures and Wu Assassins.

If you’re wondering where Lost Girl will stream next, Continuum made the jump over to Amazon Prime but as of now, there’s no confirmation.

Will you miss Lost Girl once it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

Please note: removal dates are subject to change.