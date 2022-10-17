‘His House’ Leaving Netflix UK in October 2022

One of Netflix’s biggest horror movies they’ve ever produced will soon be departing the service despite being labeled as a Netflix Original. For now, the removal only affects one Netflix region.

The movie came from first-time director Remi Weekes and was about a couple from South Sudan seeking asylum and a new start in England. After arriving at their new house, they’re tormented by a sinister force.

Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, Javier Botet, Emily Taaffe, and Malaika Abigaba star.

As stated above, the movie is one of Netflix’s best-reviewed horror movies in its history with it carrying an exceedingly rare 100% score on RottenTomatoes.

Screen International in its review summarized the movie perfectly saying:

“The film has much to say about grief, guilt, assimilation and the on-going refugee crisis. And on top of all that, it’s also a nifty nerve-jangler.”

Netflix didn’t produce the movie from the ground up rather it bought the distribution rights (exclusively) just before the movie’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020.

Netflix released the movie globally on October 30th, 2020.

Now, two years later, the movie is leaving Netflix but only in the United Kingdom.

Your last day to watch on Netflix is October 29th with the removal date being October 30th.

Why is it only leaving Netflix in the UK? BBC Films’ involvement could answer the question given they were involved in the movie from the ground up.

It’s almost certainly the case that the rights will now jump back to BBC Films and Starchild Pictures.

Will His House Leave Netflix Globally?

While the movie is only leaving Netflix UK for now, will it eventually leave Netflix globally including countries like the United States?

Yes is probably the answer but our intel suggests it’s not going to be for quite some time.

We’re told internationally, Netflix acquired a 20-year license meaning that the movie will continue to reside on Netflix outside the UK until at least 2040.