new k dramas on netflix in november 2022

The Fall/Autumn lineup of K-drams is taking shape, with some extremely exciting new shows arriving soon. We may also see the rise of a ratings giant in the returning weekly K-dramas.

N = Netflix Orignal

New K-Dramas on Netflix on November 2022

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 54 Minutes

Cast: Chae Soo Bin, Choi Min Ho, Lee Sang Woon, Park Hee Jung, Kim Min Kyu

Netflix Release Date: November 4th, 2022

SHINee fans will be extremely excited to see Choi Min Ho star in his first lead role in a Netflix Original series. The same can be said for actress Chae Soo Bin who will be making her Netflix debut in The Fabulous.

“The Fabulous” will portray the work, passion, romance, and friendships of four young men and women who have thrown themselves into the fashion industry. It is a realistic romance drama about the daily lives of modern men and women who live in the city and follow a single life.

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Mystery, Thriller| Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Young Kwang, Kang Hae Lim, Kim Yong Ji, Kim Soo Yeon

Kim Young Kwang previously starred in the tvN drama Hello, Me! which was released as a weekly Netflix original. However, in Somebody, Kim Young Kwang marks his first lead role in a Netflix Original series produced by Netflix.

Som, the developer of the popular social media app “Somebody,” is forced into a murder investigation when her app is central to the case. Her friend and detective, Ki Eun heads the investigation and is assisted by their mutual friend Mok Won.

New Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in November 2022

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Lee Seo Jin, Kwak Sun Young, Seo Hyun Woo, Joo Hyun Young, Shim So Young

Netflix Release Date: November 16th, 2022 | New Episodes: Monday, Tuesday

A remake of the French series Call My Agent, we’ve reported that the series would also be titled with the same name, however, it is now being reported that the title has recently changed to Behind Every Star.

At Method Entertainment, a major management company, general director Ma Tae Oh uses his extraordinary strategic mind to achieve what he wants. However, this puts him at odds with the workaholic and competitive manager of 14 years Cheon Je.

Returning Weekly K-Dramas on Netflix in November 2022

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Historical | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hye Soo, Kim Hae Sook, Choi Won Young, Kim Eui Sung, Yoo Sun Ho

Netflix Finale Date: December 4th, 2022 | New Episodes: Saturday, Sunday

Under the Queen’s Umbrella is off to an extremely strong start, and is already showing signs that it could be one of the highest-rated cable television dramas in South Korea’s history. By the second episode the drama has already achieved a rating of over 9%, the only comparable drama is The World of the Married, the most successful cable k-drama to date.

Within the palace exist some troublemaker princes who cause nothing but headaches for the royal family and are about to be turned into proper crown princes. Their mother, Im Hwa Ryeong, is the wife of a great king. But instead of having an aura of elegance and grace, she is a prickly, sensitive, and hot-tempered queen. Once more serene, she changed since people kept pushing her buttons. She is a queen who sometimes abandons her pride and is even known to swear! Every day of her life is full of trials, but she withstands them, all for the sake of her children.

What K-Dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in November 2022? Let us know in the comments below.