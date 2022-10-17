Turkish Series ‘The Yard’ Leaving Netflix in November 2022

35 episodes of the Turkish prison drama The Yard (also known as Avlu) will be departing Netflix globally in the middle of November 2022.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to check it out before it leaves:

“After a fateful domestic clash, a devoted mother finds herself in prison and fighting to survive in hopes of reuniting with her daughter.”

The series was akin to the likes of the Australian series Wentworth and to a lesser extent, Orange is the New Black.

Among the biggest names featured in the Turkish series included Kellen Goff, Ertan Saban, Demet Evgar, Ersin Arici, Açelya Özcan, and Nursel Köse.

The show first aired in 2018 on the Turkish TV network Star TV and released over the course of three seasons.

Netflix picked up all three seasons of The Yard in 2019 and released them in two batches. The first batch dropped in October 2019 with the second in November 2019.

Netflix is now due to be losing both parts of the show in November 2022. It’s leaving exactly three years following the addition of the final season on November 15th, 2022.

A removal notice is now displaying on the show worldwide with a “Last day to watch” notice displaying for November 14th.

Many fans were hoping for more episodes of the Turkish drama but a part 3 will likely never come to fruition now.

We reached out to Limon Production in 2020 to see if there’d be further episodes of the show and didn’t receive any response. In fact, the production company’s website is no longer active.

Why is a Netflix Original series leaving Netflix?

The show is labeled in the majority of regions around the world but despite being a Netflix Original, that doesn’t mean Netflix owns the underlying right to the title.

Instead, Netflix acquired the exclusive distribution rights for a fixed period of time (in this case, 3 years).

Netflix will have the opportunity to renew these rights but given the removal notice, it’s likely Netflix has opted to not renew.

Unfortunately, the majority of international shows that have left Netflix sadly haven’t found their way onto other platforms or even available to buy on VOD services.

This is one of the dozens of Netflix Originals that have departed over the past few years.

Are you sad that The Yard is going to be leaving Netflix? Let us know in the comments.