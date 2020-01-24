Ken Burns PBS Documentaries Leaving Netflix in February 2020

Netflix is set to lose some of the best documentaries produced in history. Four of Ken Burns’s famous PBS documentaries are set to leave Netflix in the United States in February 2020.

Ken Burns, for those who don’t know already, is a master documentary maker who has stuck with PBS over the years and produced a huge amount of documentaries over the years. He’s been an influential filmmaker with over 35 producer and directing credits to his name and countless awards including two Oscar nominations.

In total, Netflix is set to lose four Ken Burns series which include:

The War – perhaps one of Ken Burns’s finest and definitive titles to date. It documents across seven episodes World War II with soldiers accounts of the battles that took place. If you’re going to watch any of the four titles listed here, it should be this one.

The Civil War – This documentary series is groundbreaking that looks back to the mid-1800s and looks at the key moments of the American civil war.

– This documentary series is groundbreaking that looks back to the mid-1800s and looks at the key moments of the American civil war. The Roosevelts: An Intimate History – Series that released in 2014 that profiles members of the Roosevelt family including Theodor, Franklin, and Eleanor.

– Series that released in 2014 that profiles members of the Roosevelt family including Theodor, Franklin, and Eleanor. Prohibition: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick – Takes us back to the inclusion of the 18th Amendment while also looking at the ban on alcohol and the repeal of Prohibition.

These four series mentioned are set to leave Netflix in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and multiple other regions on February 22nd, 2020.

You can see more of what’s scheduled to be removed from Netflix in February 2020 in our ongoing list here. It’s been a tough few months for documentary lovers particularly in the US as Netflix recently saw the removal of the entire BBC Earth library. There are plenty of Original productions coming to help fill the hole but many won’t be ready for a number of years.

What Ken Burns series will remain on Netflix?

Once these four leave, there will still be several of Ken Burns documentaries remaining.

These include:

Defying the Nazis: The Sharps’ War – “This film documents the story of minister Waitstill Sharp and his wife, Martha, who risked everything to save thousands of refugees fleeing the Nazis.”

– “This film documents the story of minister Waitstill Sharp and his wife, Martha, who risked everything to save thousands of refugees fleeing the Nazis.” The Vietnam War: A Film by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick – “Ken Burns presents an epic 10-part, 18-hour chronicle of the Vietnam War, featuring the soldiers, protesters, politicians and families that lived it.”

– “Ken Burns presents an epic 10-part, 18-hour chronicle of the Vietnam War, featuring the soldiers, protesters, politicians and families that lived it.” Ken Burns: The West – “Historian Ken Burns and his team bring to life the challenges Americans faced in the 19th century as they embarked on westward expansion.”

– “Historian Ken Burns and his team bring to life the challenges Americans faced in the 19th century as they embarked on westward expansion.” The Mayo Clinic – “A look at how a world-renowned medical institution prioritizes patients’ needs and has adapted to healthcare’s evolving demands for over 150 years.”

These will likely leave in the future, however, although we can’t give you a precise date as of yet.

Will you miss these Ken Burns series once they leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments.