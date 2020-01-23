Netflix Confirms Animated Film ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’

What was previously believed to be an animated series for The Witcher franchise has now been confirmed to instead be a film tie-in. Given the name The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, it will be coming to Netflix sometime in the near future.

Netflix is going all out with The Witcher, as is to be expected considering just how popular the Polish fantasy has become in recent years. The showrunner of the series Lauren S. Hissrich has even joked in the past that they have enough material to write for 20 years, and if they can spread that fantasy epicness across multiple layers of content then we are all for it.

Starting with the animated tie-in below is everything we’ve learned so far about The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

What is the plot of The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf?

All we have right now is confirmation that the animated film is happening, but a plot is yet to be revealed.

The only thing we know about the plot is a small tagline that released with the announcement:

The world of The Witcher expands in this anime film that explores a powerful new threat facing The Continent.

With an overwhelming number of colorful characters and beasts to choose from, we can expect to see something spectacular from Netflix.

Which studio is producing The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf?

The South Korean studio Studio Mir will be handling the animation of the film.

Studio Mir has been involved with Netflix already and is the animator behind Voltron: Legendary Defender, an Original series. Further titles animated by Studio Mir are Legend of Korra, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, and The Death of Superman.

When can we expect to see The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to announce a release date, but if the intention is to keep subscribers interested in The Witcher franchise then we could see a 2020 release date.

If the plot doesn’t tie in with the live-action series then it likely won’t matter if it is released before or after the second season.

Will Henry Cavill be reprising his role as Geralt?

If rumors are to be believed then this certainly could be the case. Henry Cavill was noticeably missing throughout some of the promotional events for the first season. It has been suggested that his absence could have been to do with him being busy working on the animated film.

Regardless, the studio would have a hard time saying no if he wanted to do it, and considering how much Cavill loves playing Geralt you can bet your life that he’ll be lending his voice for the animation too.

Are there any more projects in the works for The Witcher franchise?

In an interview with Telewizja wPolsce, executive producer Tomek Baginski teased that even more projects are lined up for gaps between seasons.

This is an exciting time for The Witcher fans!

Will you be watching The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf? Let us know in the comments below!